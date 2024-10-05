Intermittent fasting is not for everyone! Here’s who shouldn’t follow it

Even though intermittent fasting promises weight loss and better health, it is still not everyone’s cup of tea. Know who should avoid it.

Intermittent fasting has gained popularity in recent years, as it promises long-term weight management and can also aid in managing chronic diseases. For the unversed, intermittent fasting (IF) is a dietary pattern where a person switches between periods of eating and fasting. Following intermittent fasting gives your digestive tract some much-needed break from constantly digesting complex foods and using existing fat for energy, ensuring you lose weight. Even though intermittent fasting benefits are a dime a dozen, this type of fasting is not for everyone. Know who should avoid intermittent fasting.

Types of intermittent fasting

As per the Nutrients Journal, intermittent fasting promotes various healthy changes in the body like dropping blood levels of insulin, promoting the increase of human growth hormone (HGH), and improving cellular repair. Intermittent fasting promotes weight loss by making you eat fewer meals, and you end up taking in fewer calories.

Alongside, intermittent fasting improves hormone function that aids in weight loss. As per the Endocrinology Journal, increased levels of norepinephrine, along with low insulin and high HGH levels, increase the breakdown of body fat and make it seamless for your body to utilize fat for energy.

Intermittent fasting is of various types. It does not prescribe specific foods but focuses on when to eat. Common methods include:

1. 16/8 Method: Fasting for 16 hours, then eating within an 8-hour window.

2. 5:2 Diet: Eating normally for five days, reducing calorie intake (around 500–600) for two non-consecutive days.

3. Eat-Stop-Eat: Fasting for 24 hours once or twice during a week.

4. Alternate-Day Fasting: Alternating between fasting days and eating days.

5. Warrior Diet: Eating small amounts of raw fruits and vegetables during the day, followed by one large meal at night.

During the fasting periods, one is required to abstain from calorie-laden foods, but you can consume water, tea, or coffee without added sugar or milk. The main goal is to give your body a break from constant digestion, allowing it to focus on repair and energy usage from stored fat, says nutritionist Avni Kaul.

Who should avoid intermittent fasting?

Intermittent fasting has several potential health benefits like weight loss, improved metabolic health and better insulin sensitivity, it is not suitable for everyone. Here are groups of people who should avoid intermittent fasting, and the reasons why:

1. Pregnant or breastfeeding women

The development of a baby might be hindered by intermittent fasting when a woman is expecting. Pregnancy and breastfeeding are quite demanding periods where your body needs a steady consumption of nutrients to support the baby’s growth and milk production. Fasting may cause nutrient deficiencies, reduce milk supply, and even lead to fatigue and weakness, tells nutritionist Avni Kaul.

2. People with eating disorders

Individuals with a history of eating disorders, like anorexia or bulimia, should avoid intermittent fasting as it can trigger unhealthy food behaviours, such as binge eating or severe restriction, worsening their condition. Someone who suffers from an eating disorder, impulsivity, mood swings or perfectionism, is at a higher risk of developing an eating disorder while following intermittent fasting.

3. People with diabetes

Intermittent fasting can surely reduce insulin resistance which happens when your body is unable to respond properly to insulin, leading to a spike in your blood sugar levels, as per the International Journal of Endocrinology.

However, the last thing diabetics need is for fasting to spike the many ups and downs in blood sugar that they already suffer from on an everyday basis. Particularly, those on insulin or medications that affect blood sugar levels. Fasting can lead to dangerous drops in blood sugar (hypoglycemia), causing dizziness, confusion, or even fainting. Always consult a qualified nutritionist or dietician before trying intermittent fasting.

4. Individuals with low blood pressure

Fasting for extended periods could lower blood pressure even further, leading to lightheadedness, fainting, and weakness, particularly in those already prone to low blood pressure. When your body is not getting enough nutrients, your blood pressure levels can also get affected, says the expert.

5. Underweight or malnourished individuals

Intermittent fasting can further exacerbate undernourishment or muscle loss, as it mostly results in calorie restriction. Underweight individuals require a constant intake of nutrients to maintain or increase their weight. Thus, this type of fasting is not suitable for malnourished individuals.

6. Athletes or highly active individuals

It may not be suitable for those who need a continuous source of energy for training or performance. Fasting could cause fatigue, hinder recovery, and reduce endurance during workouts.

7. People with chronic stress or sleep Issues

Getting ample sleep every night is imperative for maintaining emotional stability, sustaining brain function, and regenerating muscles after intense activity. As per the Neuropsychopharmacology Journal, cognition, concentration, performance, and productivity are negatively affected by sleep deprivation. If you hit the bed hungry, that might make it difficult for your body to unwind and fall asleep since your brain stays alert and makes your body uneasy.

Fasting may increase cortisol levels, a stress hormone, which might exacerbate anxiety, disrupt sleep, or worsen conditions related to chronic stress.

While intermittent fasting may offer several health benefits, it is essential to consult with a qualified dietician before starting, especially if you belong to any of these categories. Balancing your health and wellness is key.