World Hypertension Day 2025: What is secondary hypertension? Know all about this high BP condition

Hypertension, commonly known as high blood pressure, is a major risk factor for cardiovascular diseases. It affects millions of people worldwide, and most cases of hypertension are classified as primary or essential with have no identifiable cause. However, some people also develop secondary hypertension. It’s cause is usually a health condition or a medication you are on. You may have headaches, but it is possible to show no signs at all. That’s why it is important to check your blood pressure regularly. On World Hypertension Day, observed on May 17, we tell you all about secondary hypertension.
It is high blood pressure that arises as a direct consequence of an underlying, identifiable health condition. “It results from disorders that affect the heart, kidneys, blood vessels or endocrine system,” says cardiologist Dr Abhijit Borse. It is not common, as up to 10 percent of adults with hypertension have secondary hypertension, according to research published in StatPearls. Treating the root cause can often normalise blood pressure levels in people with this type of hypertension.
Here are some of the reasons for this type of hypertension:
It is a sleep disorder that leads to poor sleep quality, as breathing gets affected. So, it triggers sympathetic nervous system activation and increases levels of endothelin, which plays a role in regulating blood pressure. These changes cause persistent increases in blood pressure, especially during the night.
“Certain drugs such as NSAIDs (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), oral contraceptives, steroids and decongestants can raise blood pressure,” says Dr Borse. They may promote sodium retention, and lead to high blood pressure.
This congenital narrowing of the aorta (large blood vessel) causes reduced perfusion to the lower body and increased resistance in the upper body. The kidneys see this as systemic hypotension (a drop in blood pressure) and respond by raising blood pressure.
Many people remain asymptomatic, especially in early stages. When symptoms do occur, they may include:
A few tests are involved to find out if you have secondary hypertension:
Here are the key differences between primary and secondary hypertension:
The treatment often revolves around the root cause.
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) therapy during sleep alleviates airway obstruction. “It often lowers daytime blood pressure by 5 to 10 millimeters of mercury,” says Dr Borse.
Balloon angioplasty and stenting, a minimally invasive approach, can relieve or open the blocked or narrowed arteries. “The procedure can normalise upper-body blood pressures,” says the expert.
Identifying and discontinuing or substituting medications such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and corticosteroids, often leads to prompt blood pressure reduction. They can also go for the lowest effective dose, but this should be done only after checking with a doctor.
Secondary hypertension is connected to one of your health conditions or the medicine you are taking. The symptoms are usually not there, so frequent blood pressure checks at home is a must.
While stress can temporarily raise blood pressure through sympathetic nervous system activation, it is not a direct cause of secondary hypertension. However, chronic stress may exacerbate underlying conditions by contributing to hormonal imbalances or worsening sleep apnea. These factors may indirectly influence blood pressure levels.
Secondary hypertension can develop at any age. Children and young adults less than 30 years are more likely to have congenital or genetic causes such as endocrine disorders. Sleep apnea and early-stage renal or endocrine diseases become more prevalent in middle-aged adults.
If the underlying cause can be effectively treated or reversed—such as surgical removal of an adrenal tumor, angioplasty for renal artery stenosis, angioplasty of coarctation of aorta, or improvement of sleep apnea—secondary hypertension may resolve or significantly improve. Lifelong follow-up is essential to monitor for recurrence.
Yes, chronic kidney disease is a cause of secondary hypertension. It can impair the kidneys’ ability to regulate blood volume and sodium balance, and increase blood pressure.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Preventive Care, Family Care, Reproductive Care, Self Care
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.