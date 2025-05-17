What is Ozempic mouth? Know all about this side effect of the ‘weight-loss wonder’

Ozempic is becoming popular among diabetics and people who want to lose weight. But it has a few side effects, including Ozempic mouth.

Losing extra body weight serves more than aesthetic purposes. Having a healthy weight means less chances of experiencing problems like type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. That’s why young or old, everyone is trying to get rid of extra fat. Many people, including celebrities like Sharon Osbourne and Rebel Wilson, have also taken help of the diabetes drug Ozempic to lose weight. But it comes with a set of side effects, and the list is getting longer. It is not just nausea or diarrhea, but people may also end up with Ozempic mouth or Ozempic face. Curious to know more? Read on!

What is Ozempic?

It is the brand name of the molecule semaglutide, which is a peptide hormone normally produced in the human gut. “When administered externally, blood sugar gets controlled and weight gets managed,” says endocrinologist Dr Monika Sharma. The medicine is injected under the skin once a week. The initial dose is 0.25 mg for the first 4 weeks after which your doctor may increase the dose to 0.5 mg once a week. This needs to be accompanied by a healthy diet and regular physical activity to lower blood sugar in diabetics.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Ozempic for use by adults with type 2 diabetes. However, it is yet to get a green signal from the agency regarding its usage as a weight loss drug.

What are the side effects of Ozempic?

Higher doses and dose escalations are associated with a few side effects, according to research published in StatPearls. Here are some of the potential side effects of Ozempic:

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Constipation

Fatigue

Headache

Rash

Acute kidney injury

Decreased appetite

Potential risks to the baby with Ozempic exposure during pregnancy

When used with other blood sugar-lowering medications, there may be a risk of hypoglycemia or low blood sugar

Gallbladder disorders

What is Ozempic mouth?

Ozempic mouth is a potential side effect of the weight loss drug. It refers to the pronounced folds at the mouth’s corners, and sagging skin along the lip and chin areas. “It is related to Ozempic face, which refers to the facial changes observed with prolonged use of the medication,” says the expert.

While on this medication, a person may experience rapid weight and fat loss. This can be the reason behind Ozempic face, where facial volume and fat get depleted. This results in wrinkles and sagging skin on the face, according to a study published in Facial Plastic Surgery. “These effects become more noticeable as weight loss progresses, often due to a reduction in subcutaneous fat, which impacts facial volume and skin elasticity,” says Dr Sharma.

These facial changes due to Ozempic may resemble signs of premature aging, but they are distinct in their rapid onset and link with weight loss, as per analysis published in Dermatological Reviews.

Ozempic mouth: Does the medication cause dry mouth?

Yes, it is not just Ozempic mouth that you may experience. Dry mouth can be caused by this diabetes medicine. “Gastrointestinal motility (the movement of food in the body) gets affected, stomach acid gets increased, and saliva production gets reduced. All these factors contribute to the sensation of a dry mouth,” says the expert. In severe cases, oral ulcers or sores may also be experienced apart from Ozempic mouth and dryness.

Ozempic teeth

In addition to Ozempic mouth, you may have to deal with Ozempic teeth if you choose to get these shots every week. Ozempic teeth is a term used to describe various dental issues associated with the medication. “These include weakened teeth and roots, bad breath, gum inflammation (such as periostitis), enamel erosion and cavities,” says Dr Sharma.

These effects are believed to be caused by acid reflux exposure, vitamin deficiencies, especially in vitamin D and calcium, and dry mouth, which promotes bacterial overgrowth.

How to prevent Ozempic mouth, dryness and Ozempic teeth?

Here’s what you can do to prevent Ozempic mouth:

The appearance of facial folds, as part of Ozempic mouth, can be reduced with the help of fillers. “Dermal injections and laser therapy can be used for this purpose,” says the expert.

Have adequate protein intake (0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight) per day to support skin integrity.

Regularly exercise, and include weight and resistance training, to help minimise skin sagging by promoting muscle tone and overall firmness.

If you experience mouth dryness or Ozempic teeth, try the following:

Use a mouthwash meant for dry mouth or getting rid of bad breath.

Use dental care products containing fluoride to help stimulate saliva production and help in preventing cavities.

Chew sugar-free gum to increase saliva flow, and help in reducing dry mouth symptoms.

Ozempic mouth is a potential side effect of the medication that’s taken once in a week. It may also cause mouth dryness, and lead to Ozempic teeth. Make sure the follow the right dose and before escalating it, consult with your doctor. See how your body reacts to the medicine then only continue.