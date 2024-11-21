High AQI levels: What does it mean and how to protect yourself

With AQI levels reaching new heights, the environment outside has become nothing less than a gas chamber. Here's what high air quality index means.

Grey sky, polluted air and heavy smog is what we are seeing from our windows right now. A more accurate way of measuring this pollution would be through its AQI, a tool that measures the quality of air at various levels. A reading of 450-500 is what Delhi is recording at the moment, and this is the same as smoking 25-30 cigarettes, imagine! While the numbers may seem easy to comprehend, the number of air quality readings might be confusing to many. To explain the consequences of air pollution in an easier way, you must understand what are AQI levels and how to take appropriate steps to ensure your health and well-being.

What is AQI?

AQI or Air Quality Index is a tool to measure the quality of air and take action accordingly. This tool is used by the government to inform the public about health risks that might come from the daily pollution levels, and enforce regulatory measures, states the study published in the journal Environment International. The readings reflect the concentration of various pollutants in the air, such as ground-level ozone, which is a harmful gas formed by the reaction of pollutants in sunlight, particulate matter, which are tiny particles that can penetrate deep into the lungs, and carbon monoxide, a colourless, odourless gas that can get very dangerous. It also measures the concentrations of sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide, gases that can irritate our respiratory tract and create health problems for us. The impact of air pollution on hair and skin is also severe.

Levels of AQI and how it affects your health

There are various levels and these impact our respiratory health and overall well-being in different ways. It is categorised into six colour-coded levels, each corresponding to a different level of health risk, according to the American Lung Association.

Good : This is when the air quality is satisfactory. Here, the air pollution poses little or no risk. This is when the air quality is recorded as zero to 50.

: This is when the air quality is satisfactory. Here, the air pollution poses little or no risk. This is when the air quality is recorded as zero to 50. Moderate : This is when the air quality reading is acceptable i.e. between 51-100. However, sensitive individuals might experience a moderate health concern. However, this is unhealthy for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

: This is when the air quality reading is acceptable i.e. between 51-100. However, sensitive individuals might experience a moderate health concern. However, this is unhealthy for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution. Unhealthy for sensitive groups : Here the air quality is unhealthy for certain groups of people, such as children, and the elderly. This is when it measures between 101 to 150. With these readings, people who have respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should not be outdoors for long.

: Here the air quality is unhealthy for certain groups of people, such as children, and the elderly. This is when it measures between 101 to 150. With these readings, people who have respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should not be outdoors for long. Unhealthy : At this level, the air quality is unhealthy for everyone. Here the reading is between 151-200. Children, adults and people with respiratory problems should avoid going out, and everyone else must also limit their outings.

: At this level, the air quality is unhealthy for everyone. Here the reading is between 151-200. Children, adults and people with respiratory problems should avoid going out, and everyone else must also limit their outings. Very unhealthy : Here the reading is between 201 to 300. The air quality is unhealthy, and everyone may experience more serious health effects. Here, too, children, the elderly and people with respiratory problems should avoid going out.

: Here the reading is between 201 to 300. The air quality is unhealthy, and everyone may experience more serious health effects. Here, too, children, the elderly and people with respiratory problems should avoid going out. Hazardous: This is the most severe level. Here, the numbers would be between 301 and 500. The air quality is hazardous, and everyone may experience serious health effects. Therefore, no one should go outdoors during this time.

By checking the readings, you can make informed decisions about outdoor activities and take necessary precautions to protect your health.

What to do if AQI levels are high?

A high AQI indicates poor air quality and can pose serious health risks for people who are stepping outside. When the numbers are high, it means that the concentration of pollutants in the air has reached levels that can affect our health. The impact of air pollution on our health is immense and can lead to serious respiratory problems, such as:

Coughing

Shortness of breath

Wheezing

Chest tightness

Increased risk of asthma attacks

Additionally, high AQI levels can worsen existing heart and lung conditions.

It’s important to take precautions when the readings are high, especially while taking care of children, the elderly, and people with respiratory or heart conditions. The United States Environmental Protection Agency explains that the amount of pollution inhaled is a product of the ambient concentration of pollutants or the amount of pollutants in a sample of the air, the ventilation rate per minute, as well as the duration of the time you are outside. It is important to note here that the amount of particles you inhale will be more than what gets deposited in our respiratory tract, as a portion of inhaled particles are exhaled as well. However, one still needs to be careful. The chances of being affected will increase the longer a person is active outdoors, doing a strenuous activity.

How to not let high AQI levels impact your health?

Here are some effective strategies to help protect yourself from the impact of high AQI levels. Make sure to follow these.

1. Monitor air quality

It is very important to check air quality reports regularly. Regular monitoring of air quality reports in your area can help you to stay informed about current conditions. For this, you can use mobile apps to track real-time air quality data as well as receive alerts. This is the first step to stop pollutants from entering our systems and must be followed properly. Also, this would help you check if the other measures that the government is taking are working or not.

2. Reduce outdoor exposure

This means to go out only when you have to. Limit outdoor activities when AQI levels are high, especially during peak pollution hours. You can opt for indoor activities like reading, watching movies, or exercising indoors. However, If you have to go outdoors, try to do so during the early morning or late evening hours when pollution levels are typically lower.

3. Improve indoor air quality.

Even when you are indoors, you need to make sure that the air you breathe is clean. An effective way of doing this is by using air purifiers. There are many types of air purifiers available today. It is important to invest in a high-quality air purifier with a HEPA filter to remove pollutants from your indoor air. Besides this, when the air quality is poor outdoors, make sure to keep windows and doors closed. This helps to prevent polluted air from entering your home. Dusting, vacuuming, and mopping the floors regularly can help you remove allergens and pollutants.

4. Protect Your Respiratory System

If you have to step out, then make sure to wear a mask. A well-fitted N95 or KN95 mask when going outdoors, especially in areas with high pollution levels, may help keep you safe, or at least limit the exposure. Besides this, drinking plenty of water can help flush out toxins and keep your respiratory system in check.

5. Consult a healthcare professional

It is important to seek medical advice if you experience persistent respiratory symptoms. Consult a healthcare provider for proper diagnosis and treatment. If the AQI measures over 300, this can trigger health warnings of emergency conditions as well. Some of the symptoms of it impacting your health would be wheezing or difficulty breathing. It may also lead to a feeling of irritation in your throat, inflammation of the respiratory tract as well as shortness of breath.

By following these guidelines, you can significantly reduce your exposure to harmful air pollutants and protect your respiratory health.