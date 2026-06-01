What happens to your body 90 days after you quit smoking

Quit smoking, and you'll enjoy fitness benefits within 90 days. You’ll have better lung function, improved heart health, and more energy.

Quit smoking, and your lungs will thank you right away. Your fitness starts improving in just 20 minutes, but you’ll notice bigger changes at 72 hours, 2 weeks, and 3 months. Smoking has become increasingly prevalent across certain age groups, particularly among young adults and the youth, due to social media influence and peer pressure. Cigarette smoke comprises several chemicals that are toxic and have carcinogenic effects on the body growing popularity of vaping or flavoured tobacco is leading to alarming health concerns and a severe impact on health. Quitting smoking lowers the risk of chronic diseases, such as heart disease, cancer, lung disease, and stroke, that can develop as a consequence of smoking. In the first 90 days, here’s what happens to your stamina, strength, and VO2 max, and why your workouts feel different, even before your cough goes away.

It is crucial to understand what changes occur physiologically once you smoke a cigarette. When you inhale cigarette smoke, the nicotine present in it is quickly absorbed into the bloodstream. “It raises heart rate and blood pressure, constricts blood vessels, reduces blood flow throughout the body, and forces the cardiovascular system to work harder”, Nutritionist Aman Puri tells Health Shots. The lungs are the first organs that are affected. They become inflamed and start trapping carbon monoxide, which enters the bloodstream, binds to the haemoglobin and inhibits oxygen transport to cells.

Does the body repair itself after quitting smoking?

Quitting smoking starts repairing the body immediately, although long-term damage may persist in the case of high intensity of smoking in the past. “Quitting smoking improves the body’s health and fitness, both internally and externally”, says the expert. Improvements in physical appearance become evident soon after one stops smoking. The significant changes that begin within 90 days include improved heart and lung health, the organs most affected by smoking. “Once you decide to quit, you can see slight improvements in heart rate, blood pressure, oxygen levels, and blood flow, along with a drop in carbon monoxide levels”, explains the expert.

What are the positive changes after quitting smoking?

Nutritionist Aman Puri shares the positive changes that you can notice after quitting smoking:

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Improvement in oxygen levels

Once you stop smoking, carbon monoxide levels in your body drop quickly, and the oxygen supply to your cells improves.

2. Improved heart rate

Quitting smoking helps decrease the heart rate. The change is evident within a few minutes. When you don’t smoke long-term, it reduces the buildup of carbon monoxide in the blood and rejuvenates the heart and lungs.

3. Improvement in lung function

Lung function improves gradually after quitting smoking. The lungs start clearing mucus, indicating healing. Shortness of breath may improve within a few days or weeks with improved oxygenation, lowering the risk of hypoxia, which is a consequence of smoking. Aerobic capacity may improve within 2-3 months of giving up this unhealthy habit.

4. Improved blood flow

The circulatory system rebounds once you quit smoking. With improved circulation and blood flow, the transport of oxygen and nutrients to the cells also improves. Improved blood flow and oxygen levels normalise heart rate and blood pressure within the first few hours. This reduces chest tightness, making you feel light and easing strain on the heart. And in a matter of weeks, your circulation starts to improve.

4. Repair of damaged cells and muscle tissues

Once the body enters repair mode, blood vessels, arteries, damaged cells, and muscles begin to repair themselves. With a fall in nicotine levels, the constriction of blood vessels and arteries also reduces. This helps improve blood circulation and lowers the chances of heart disease.

5. Improvement in physical activity levels

With improved blood circulation, oxygenation, and nutrient supply to cells, energy levels improve. This can help alleviate tiredness or fatigue. Within a few months to a few years, the body starts to recover and repair itself completely. Quitting smoking permanently can lower the risk of heart disease.

Quitting smoking enhances the fitness levels within 90 days and promotes repair and recovery. You can see significant short- term changes within hours of quitting. “However, significant physiological changes, such as improvements in vascular health, aerobic capacity, and circulation, take months”, explains the expert. Quitting smoking is not enough for building a healthy body; it is very important to engage in physical activity and have a balanced diet.