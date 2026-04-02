World Autism Awareness Day: Neurologist explains the real causes of ASD and why it is not a “broken” brain

Autism is not caused by a single factor, it is a complex mix of genetics, brain development, and early environment. A neurologist explains what really shapes autism.

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is often misunderstood, surrounded by myths and confusion. Many people still believe it has a single cause or that it can be fixed, but modern science tells a very different story. Autism is a developmental condition that affects how a person communicates, interacts, and experiences the world. It exists on a spectrum, meaning every individual may show different signs and levels of support needs. On World Autism Awareness Day, let us understand what really causes autism and its risk factors.

According to neurologist Dr Vinaya V Bhandari, autism develops due to a combination of genetic, neurological, and environmental factors, making each person’s experience unique.

What is autism spectrum disorder?

Autism spectrum disorder is a developmental condition that affects social communication, behaviour, and sensory responses. The term spectrum highlights that symptoms can vary widely. Some individuals may need minimal support, while others may require more assistance in daily life.

Children with autism may show signs such as limited eye contact, delayed speech, repetitive behaviours, and sensitivity to sounds, textures, or changes in routine. Early identification can help in better support and intervention.

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The role of genetics in autism

Genetics plays a major role in autism, but it is not as simple as inheriting a single gene. “Think of it as a complex blueprint,” explains Dr Bhandari. In most cases, autism is influenced by hundreds of small genetic variations that, together, affect brain development. There are also “de novo mutations,” which are spontaneous genetic changes that occur even without a family history. Some rare genetic conditions, such as Fragile X syndrome, are linked to autism, but they account for only a small number of cases. Overall, autism is considered a “polygenic” condition, meaning multiple genes contribute to its development.

How the autistic brain is wired differently

One of the most important findings in neuroscience is that the autistic brain is not damaged, it is wired differently. Research suggests that there is a difference in how brain regions communicate. In many autistic individuals, the brain may be highly efficient at processing small details but less effective at connecting different areas for broader understanding. This is sometimes described as a “local processing advantage.”

For example, a person may notice tiny visual details others miss but may find it harder to interpret facial expressions, tone of voice, or social cues. Dr Bhandari emphasises that this difference should be seen as a variation, not a defect.

Do environmental factors increase autism risk?

Environmental factors may also influence autism, especially during pregnancy. These include maternal health, inflammation, metabolic conditions, and even advanced parental age. However, these factors do not directly cause autism. Instead, they interact with genetic factors and influence how the brain develops in the womb.

Early signs of autism in children

Recognising early signs of autism can help parents seek timely support. Common signs in toddlers include:

Avoiding eye contact

Not responding to their name

Limited speech or repeating words

Repetitive movements like hand-flapping

Sensitivity to sounds, smells, or textures

Getting upset with small changes

Not all children show the same symptoms, which is why awareness is important.

No link between vaccines and autism

One of the biggest myths around autism is its supposed link with vaccines. Multiple large studies have confirmed that there is no connection between vaccines and autism. In fact, the original study that suggested this link was later withdrawn due to flawed research. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also states that there is no possibility that the infant vaccines contribute to the development of autism. Avoiding vaccines can expose children to serious diseases like measles and whooping cough.

Risk Factors You Should Know

Some factors may increase the likelihood of autism, including:

Family history

Male gender (boys are more commonly diagnosed)

Certain genetic conditions

Premature birth

Older parental age

However, these are risk factors, not direct causes.