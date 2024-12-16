Fastest way to relieve gallbladder pain, especially at night

While surgery is the most common treatment for gallbladder stones, here are some of the fastest ways to relieve intense gallbladder pain.

A sharp pain in your right upper abdomen, nausea and even vomiting are tell-tale signs of gallbladder pain. This is usually due to the formation of gallstones. The pain can also become severe if the gallstones slip into the bile duct, a condition known as Choledocholithiasis. Therefore, it is very important to seek treatment for gallbladder pain earlier. In the meantime, several ways may give you relief. Applying a hot water pack, moving around, and eating a fat-free diet can help alleviate the pain. However, these are not long-lasting solutions, and getting a formal diagnosis done by a doctor is a must.

What is gallbladder pain?

Gallbladder pain, also known as biliary colic, is a sharp pain experienced in the right upper abdomen or below the right shoulder blade. The National Institutes of Health states that gallbladder attacks can last for several hours. It is usually caused by gallstones blocking the bile ducts, leading to inflammation or spasms. It can be triggered by the consumption of fatty foods with symptoms ranging from mild to severe, resulting in nausea or vomiting. Other causes of gallbladder pain include infection of the bile ducts or gallbladder, a condition known as cholecystitis.

What are the symptoms of gallbladder pain?

The symptoms of gallbladder pain include sharp or cramping pain in the upper right abdomen which usually radiates to the back or the right shoulder blade, states the National Institutes of Health. People experience such pain usually after the intake of fatty food, leading to nausea, vomiting, bloating, and even indigestion. In more critical cases like gallbladder infection or bile duct obstruction, symptoms may also include fever, chills, and jaundice – yellowing of the skin and eyes.

Fastest way to relieve gallbladder pain

Pain due to gallbladder stones can get worse in the night. While medication and surgery are the best treatment for gallbladder pain, here are some ways to alleviate the pain.

1. Apply a warm compress

Applying a hot towel or heating pad on the upper right abdomen can be beneficial for reducing muscle spasms, muscle knotting, and pain. A study, published in the journal Postgraduate Medicine, states that heat therapies can bring pain relief and increase the blood flow in the area where it hurts. Applying a warm towel or hot water bottle for 15-20 minutes on the affected area may give you relief. However, make sure that the towel or bottle is not very hot.

2. Diet changes

Gallbladder pain can be prevented by avoiding fatty, greasy, and spicy foods. Eating foods with high dietary fibre such as fruits, vegetables and whole grains helps improve digestion and reduces the burden on the gallbladder. A study, published in the journal Current Medicinal Chemistry, states that foods that are fried, or contain fat, can be difficult to break down. However, nutrient-rich foods can improve gallbladder functions.

3. Regular physical activity

Regular exercise helps in weight maintenance and lowering cholesterol levels, thus decreasing the risk of gallstones and the resulting pain. The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases states that we should have at least 150 minutes of physical activity per week. A study, published in the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine also states that yoga can help relieve gallbladder inflammation.

4. Magnesium supplements

There are many benefits of magnesium. It usually helps the body by emptying the gallbladder and relieving pain. A study, published in the journal Atoms, also states that magnesium intake can reduce the change of gallstones. However, it’s best to consult a medical professional first, before using any supplements.

5. Over-the-Counter pain medication

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) can be used to relieve mild gallbladder pain. However, it is recommended to consume such medicines only after consulting with doctors. Also, this might not be a long-term solution.

What can make gallbladder pain worse?

Your diet is the first thing to be careful of while dealing with gallbladder pain. Eating foods that contain a high percentage of fat can increase the chances of pain as well as other complications. The fat in the food leads the gallbladder to contract and empty the bile. This can be painful if you have gallstones. Gallbladder stones can even cause biliary colic. This is a condition where a gallstone blocks your liver duct. This can lead to extreme pain.

Treatment for gallbladder pain

All patients with gallbladder stones do not require treatment. Only symptomatic gallbladder stones like those causing pain, jaundice, infection or pancreatitis (Swelling in the pancreas) require treatment. The cornerstone of treatment of gallbladder pain due to gallbladder stones is surgery. Temporary pain relief can be achieved by various pain-relieving medications but the definitive treatment involves surgery. The surgical process to treat gallbladder pain is referred to as cholecystectomy (removal of the gallbladder) and is usually performed laparoscopically. In case the stone in the gall bladder blocks the bile duct causing jaundice then an endoscopic procedure called Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangio-Pancreatography (ERCP) will also be required in addition to the removal of the gall bladder.

Post-surgery diet for gallbladder pain

After gallbladder surgery, it’s important to follow a specific diet that helps in digestion and prevents discomfort. After starting with clear liquids, gradually introduce bland foods like plain rice, toast, and boiled vegetables. Stick to a low-fat diet to avoid digestive issues. Eat small, frequent meals to prevent overloading your digestive system. Incorporate fibre-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to promote regular bowel movements. Opt for lean protein sources like fish, chicken, and beans. Avoid fatty foods like fried foods, red meat, and full-fat dairy products. Make sure to drink plenty of water to aid digestion.