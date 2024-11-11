World Pneumonia Day: 7 natural ways to keep your lungs healthy

World Pneumonia Day is dedicated to raising awareness about the infection. Here are seven ways how you can prevent it from impacting your lungs.

World Pneumonia Day, celebrated annually on November 12th, emphasises the worldwide health burden of pneumonia, a lung infection that affects millions of people, mainly children and the elderly. While medical advances have significantly enhanced the treatment options, preventive measures remain essential for lung health. Incorporating natural remedies into your daily routine may boost lung function and minimise your risk of respiratory infections. From modest changes in habits to age-old herbal traditions, these simple methods provide a holistic approach to lung wellness. Here’s how to keep your lungs healthy in these easy and effective ways.

What is pneumonia?

It is a lung infection that causes inflammation of the air sacs (alveoli) in one or both lungs. When these air sacs fill with fluid or pus, breathing becomes difficult and can result in a variety of symptoms, ranging from moderate to severe, as found in a study published in the Encyclopedia of Respiratory Medicine. The infection can be caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi.

Types of pneumonia and their causes

It is caused by a variety of infectious agents and classed according to the organisms that cause the infections. A study, published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, lists the most prevalent causes and types of pneumonia as follows:

Bacteria pneumonia , the most common variation of the infection, is caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae, Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib), and Klebsiella pneumoniae.

, the most common variation of the infection, is caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae, Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib), and Klebsiella pneumoniae. Viral pneumonia is caused by the influenza virus. This is common especially in older adults and people with weakened immune systems. The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is also a cause of the infection in infants and young children.

is caused by the influenza virus. This is common especially in older adults and people with weakened immune systems. The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is also a cause of the infection in infants and young children. Fungal pneumonia is caused by fungus like Pneumocystis jirovecii in people with weakened immune systems, such as those with HIV/AIDS.

is caused by fungus like Pneumocystis jirovecii in people with weakened immune systems, such as those with HIV/AIDS. Mycoplasma pneumoniae are bacteria-like organisms that also cause pneumonia. However, it has milder symptoms compared to other types of it.

Who have a higher risk of catching pneumonia?

In addition to the microorganisms listed above, certain risk factors can increase your susceptibility to the problem, including:

Older adults and young children are more susceptible to the infection.

and are more susceptible to the infection. People with weakened immune systems , such as those with HIV/AIDS or undergoing chemotherapy, are more likely to develop pneumonia.

, such as those with HIV/AIDS or undergoing chemotherapy, are more likely to develop pneumonia. People with chronic lung diseases , such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), or cystic fibrosis, are at increased risk.

, such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), or cystic fibrosis, are at increased risk. Smoking damages the lungs and weakens the immune system, making it more difficult to fight off infection.

damages the lungs and weakens the immune system, making it more difficult to fight off infection. Exposure to air pollution, dust, or other pollutants can irritate the lungs and make them more susceptible to infection.

Symptoms of pneumonia

Here are some common symptoms, as found in a study published in the Journal of American Medical Association.

This is often a persistent cough that may produce phlegm (mucus).

that may produce (mucus). Difficulty breathing , especially with exertion.

, especially with exertion. Sharp chest pain , particularly when coughing or taking deep breaths.

, particularly when coughing or taking deep breaths. Feeling tired and weak.

How to keep your lungs healthy?

Here are some easy natural ways to keep your lungs healthy, as recommended by internal medicine specialist Dr Tushar Tayal.

1. Practice deep breathing exercises

Deep breathing exercises are an effective way to improve the health of the lungs. By using these methods, you may boost your lung capacity, respiratory muscle strength, and oxygen intake. It also helps to rid the respiratory tract of stale air and promotes a more efficient exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide. Plus, it helps to alleviate tension and anxiety, which may enhance overall lung function, as found in a study published in the journal Frontiers Physiology. Techniques like diaphragmatic breathing and pranayama can be beneficial.

2. Stay hydrated

Keeping yourself hydrated is essential for sustaining good lung wellness. When you are well-hydrated, your mucus membranes, which line your airways, stay wet and may effectively catch and expel foreign particles and bacteria. Dehydration can cause thick, sticky mucus, making it difficult for your lungs to clear themselves and raising the risk of infection. Aim for eight glasses of water everyday to keep you hydrated.

3. Engage in regular physical activity

Regular physical activity is an essential component of the respiratory system. Being active helps to strengthen the muscles of respiration, such as the diaphragm and intercostal muscles, which are essential for breathing. As these muscles strengthen, they improve lung function, expand the ability to breathe, and boost oxygen intake. Regular exercise also improves circulation, allowing oxygen-rich blood to reach the lungs and other tissues more efficiently. Plus, daily fitness may boost the immune system, making it better able to combat respiratory infections. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days of the week.

4. Maintain a healthy diet

A wholesome diet is necessary for keeping your lungs healthy. A food plan rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins contains vital nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They help to fight oxidative stress, reduce inflammation, and protect lung tissue from harm. A well-balanced diet can also help you stay at a healthy weight, which is essential for good lung function.

5. Control indoor air quality

Controlling indoor air quality is essential for respiratory wellness. Dust mites, pet dander, mould spores, and chemical fumes from cleaning products are all potential sources of interior air pollution. These pollutants can irritate the lungs, cause allergies, and exacerbate respiratory problems. You may reduce your exposure to these dangerous substances by improving indoor air quality with measures such as using air purifiers, cleaning your home on a regular basis, and avoiding the use of chemical-based cleaning products.

6. Get adequate sleep

Restful sleep is important for overall wellness, including the functioning of the lungs. During sleep, the body repairs and rejuvenates itself, including the healing of lung tissues. Sufficient sleep permits the lungs to relax and recover from the day’s pressures. It also helps to control the immune system, which is essential for battling respiratory infections. When you are well-rested, your body is better able to fight off bacteria and viruses that cause lung infections. Prioritising excellent sleep can help improve your lung function and overall respiratory health. Aim for 7-8 hours of quality sleep each night.

7. Consider herbal remedies

Certain natural remedies have been used for ages to promote lung health. Herbs such as ginger and turmeric have anti-inflammatory qualities, as found in a study published in the journal Molecules that can help calm irritated airways, reduce inflammation, and remove mucus. However, it is crucial to emphasise that, while these herbs may have some benefits, they should not be used as a substitute for medical therapy. Always consult a healthcare expert before utilising herbal treatments, especially if you have underlying health issues or are using drugs.

By following these simple, natural ways, you can significantly improve your lung health and reduce your risk of pneumonia.