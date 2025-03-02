World Hearing Day 2025: Here’s what to know about the types of hearing loss

You can lose the ability to hear some or most sounds in one or both ears. On World Hearing Day, understand everything about the different types of hearing loss.

Ageing is often blamed for hearing loss, a condition where a person’s ability to hear sounds is reduced or completely impaired. But it can also develop gradually due to exposure to loud noises or infections. That’s why listening to music at a relatively low volume and keeping ears clean are emphasised. Some people are also born with this problem that can affect one or both ears. By 2050, around 2.5 billion people across the globe are expected to have some degree of hearing loss, as per the World Health Organization (WHO). On World Hearing Day, celebrated on March 3, let’s explore the different types of hearing loss.

What are the types of hearing loss?

There are four types of hearing loss that you should be aware of:

1. Conductive hearing loss

“It occurs when sound waves cannot properly reach the inner ear due to a blockage or dysfunction in the outer or middle ear,” says ENT expert Dr Aditi Ravindra. It often presents with muffled or reduced sound perception, difficulty hearing soft or distant sounds, and a sensation of fullness or pressure in the ear. It may also be accompanied by ear pain, discharge or frequent ear infections. “It is commonly caused by earwax buildup, fluid accumulation due to infections, perforated eardrums or foreign objects in the ear canal,” says the expert.

2. Sensorineural hearing loss

In this type, there is a damage to the inner ear (cochlea) or the auditory nerve. It affects the transmission of sound signals to the brain. It typically causes difficulty understanding speech, especially in noisy places, along with distorted or muffled sound perception. “People may experience tinnitus (ringing in the ears) and have trouble hearing high-pitched sounds,” says the expert. It often results from ageing, prolonged exposure to loud noises, genetic factors and infections like mumps or measles.

3. Mixed hearing loss

It is a combination of two types of hearing loss – conductive and sensorineural hearing loss. It means that there is both an obstruction in the outer or middle ear and damage to the inner ear. It includes symptoms from both conductive and sensorineural types of hearing loss, such as difficulty hearing conversations, a sensation of ear blockage, and possible tinnitus. It may be due to chronic ear infections or ageing or loud noise exposure.

4. Auditory Neuropathy Spectrum Disorder

In this type, sound enters the ear normally. However, due to damage to the inner ear, sound does not get organised in a way that the brain can understand, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People with this type of problem complain that they can hear sounds but cannot make sense of them. The words may seem all jumbled up, and distinguishing similar-sounding words can become hard. It may be due to premature birth, lack of oxygen at birth or neonatal jaundice that can damage the auditory nerve or its connections to the brain. “In adults, nerve damage due to conditions like autoimmune disorders or neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s disease may trigger Auditory Neuropathy Spectrum Disorder,” says Dr Ravindra.

Types of hearing loss: Which one is the most common?

Among various types of hearing loss, sensorineural hearing loss is the most common one. It affects between 5 to 27 per 100,000 individuals each year, according to research published in StatPearls in 2023. “While long-term exposure to loud music or environmental noise pollution contributes significantly to it, this type is particularly prevalent in older adults due to age-related degeneration of the inner ear,” says the expert.

To minimise the risk of developing one of the most common types of hearing loss, go for hearing protection, noise reduction, and regular hearing checkups.

How to treat different types of hearing loss?

Here are some ways to treat different types of hearing loss:

Conductive hearing loss : It depends on the cause behind it. If it is due to an ear infection, it may be treated with antibiotics, according to the UK’s National Health Service. In case of earwax build-up, removing it and using ear drops may help.

: It depends on the cause behind it. If it is due to an ear infection, it may be treated with antibiotics, according to the UK’s National Health Service. In case of earwax build-up, removing it and using ear drops may help. Sensorineural hearing loss : “This is usually permanent, but hearing aids or cochlear implants can help amplify sounds and improve communication,” says the expert. If the cause is a sudden hearing loss due to viral infections or autoimmune diseases, corticosteroids may help reduce inflammation and improve hearing.

: “This is usually permanent, but hearing aids or cochlear implants can help amplify sounds and improve communication,” says the expert. If the cause is a sudden hearing loss due to viral infections or autoimmune diseases, corticosteroids may help reduce inflammation and improve hearing. Mixed hearing loss : You would have to focus on managing ear infections then using hearing aids or implants for the sensorineural component.

: You would have to focus on managing ear infections then using hearing aids or implants for the sensorineural component. Auditory Neuropathy Spectrum Disorder: Some might benefit from cochlear implants, which directly stimulate the auditory nerve. “In children, early intervention with speech therapy is crucial for language development,” says the expert.

There are different types of hearing loss that can may be due to ageing or exposure to loud noise. Even ear infections or not cleaning ears can affect your ability to hear. Sometimes, the hearing problem may be a temporary one. You may just need antibiotics to treat it. So, be aware of the type and get yourself treated accordingly. But don’t take medicines on your own.