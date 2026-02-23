Why do some people who look fit develop type 2 diabetes?

EXPERT SPEAK

Can people with type 2 diabetes still develop type 2 diabetes? Early detection is important for preventing and managing diabetes effectively.

People assume that regular exercise alone protects them from diabetes forever, but that is unfortunately not always the case. While physical activity significantly reduces the risk of diabetes by improving insulin sensitivity, it cannot fully offset other contributing factors such as genetic predisposition, central obesity, chronic stress, poor sleep, and unhealthy dietary patterns.

Can fit people get type 2 diabetes?

We are increasingly seeing people who appear fit but still develop type 2 diabetes, a phenomenon sometimes referred to as ‘metabolically obese normal weight‘. These may have normal body weight but higher visceral fat, which can cause insulin resistance that goes unnoticed for years. In India, diabetes tends to occur at younger ages and lower BMI due to higher body fat percentage and strong family history, as per the Frontiers in Public Health.

What causes late-onset diabetes?

Another major reason for late diagnosis is the silent nature of early diabetes. Symptoms like mild fatigue, increased thirst or frequent urination are often ignored or attributed to lifestyle stress. People only get tested when complications begin.

Routine screening is especially important if there is a family history, abdominal obesity, a history of gestational diabetes, or sedentary work patterns. Exercise remains, but it must be combined with balanced nutrition, adequate sleep, stress management, and periodic blood sugar monitoring. Diabetes prevention and early detection require a comprehensive metabolic approach and not just physical activity alone.

Can visceral fat cause insulin resistance?

In clinical practice, we often encounter patients who are surprised by their diagnosis because they associate diabetes only with visible obesity or lack of physical activity. However, metabolic health is more complex than outward appearance. Visceral fat, which accumulates around internal organs, contributes to insulin resistance. Even those who engage in daily workouts may unknowingly carry higher levels of internal fat due to genetic factors, erratic eating habits, or prolonged sitting.

How does lifestyle affect sleep?

Urban lifestyles further contribute to this paradox. Long working hours, high stress levels, disrupted sleep patterns, and dependence on processed or convenience foods easily negate the benefits of exercise. Chronic sleep deprivation and elevated stress hormones, such as cortisol, can contribute to insulin resistance and impair glucose metabolism. Therefore, someone may appear disciplined in their fitness routine but remain vulnerable due to these hidden metabolic stressors.

Is it possible to have a normal weight but be unhealthy?

One concern is that people rely solely on weight as a marker of health. Normal weight does not necessarily mean normal metabolic function. Comprehensive body composition analysis, waist circumference, lipid profile, fasting glucose, HbA1c, and even liver health markers provide a clearer picture of metabolic health. Unfortunately, routine preventive health check-ups are often postponed, especially among younger adults who consider themselves low risk.

India carries a burden of diabetes, and is often termed the diabetes capital of the world, with over 77 million cases in 2019, expected to exceed 134 million by 2045, as per Frontiers in Public Health. What is particularly concerning is the shift toward younger age groups. Sedentary desk jobs, screen exposure, irregular meal timing, and high-carbohydrate diets contribute to an earlier onset. In such a scenario, depending only on exercise without periodic screening can delay timely diagnosis.

Why is early detection of diabetes important?

Early detection is critical because untreated diabetes silently damages blood vessels and nerves. By the time symptoms become obvious, complications such as neuropathy, kidney dysfunction, retinal changes, or cardiovascular issues may already be developing. This is why proactive screening, even in apparently healthy and active individuals, is strongly recommended.

What is the exercise recommendation for diabetics?

The key message is not to discourage exercise. On the contrary, physical activity remains one of the most powerful tools in diabetes prevention and management. However, it should be viewed as one pillar of a broader metabolic strategy. A balanced diet rich in fibre and lean proteins, portion control, quality sleep, stress-reduction techniques, and annual blood tests together form a protective shield.

Fitness is not just about how one looks, but how the body functions internally. A holistic, preventive approach is the only sustainable way to tackle the growing diabetes epidemic and ensure that diagnosis happens early rather than after complications arise.