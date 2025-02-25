Want to reduce dementia risk? Try this 60-minute workout routine

Dementia can affect your memory, and thinking ability. Here's how a daily 60-minute workout can significantly lower your dementia risk.

Dementia is a group of neurodegenerative diseases that impairs people’s thinking, behaviour, and memory. Unfortunately, this condition worsens with time and can cause memory loss. It is not restricted to older people, as youngsters can also be affected by it. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, with a new case being reported every 3 seconds. However, undertaking a 60-minute workout may reduce the chance of developing dementia.

What is dementia?

Dementia is not a single disease but a collection of symptoms that affect a person’s brain. It makes it difficult to recall information, think clearly, and complete everyday tasks. It can be likened to when certain parts of a computer begin to malfunction. This condition may include memory issues, such as forgetting recent events, language difficulties like struggling to find the right words, and behavioral or personality changes, as noted in a study published in the American Journal of Medicine. It is essential to understand that dementia is not a natural part of ageing, even though it is more prevalent among older people.

How 60-minute workout is enough to reduce dementia risk?

A study, published by the Johns Hopkins’ Bloomberg School of Public Health, found that 21 people with prediabetes who completed 12 moderate to high-intensity 60-minute workouts over two weeks had a significant increase in neuronal vesicles within their brains. These vesicles, which are crucial for transporting proteins, were found to carry proteins that enhance insulin sensitivity in brain cells. This improved insulin response, essential for glucose utilisation, directly correlates with enhanced cognitive functions like thinking and memory, thereby suggesting that regular exercise can play a vital role in reducing the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia by promoting brain cell health and insulin regulation.

“Exercise stimulates the release of neuroprotective factors like promoting neuron survival and neuroplasticity. It reduces chronic inflammation, a known contributor to cognitive decline, and improves insulin sensitivity in brain cells, crucial for glucose metabolism and cognitive function,” says neurologist Dr Prajwal Rao. Also, workout improves cognitive processes such as memory and concentration, resulting in increased cognitive reserve. The release of neuronal vesicles containing proteins that increase insulin sensitivity promotes brain health. Regular physical activity also reduces stress, which poses risks to brain function. Thus, a daily 60-minute action acts as a comprehensive intervention, boosting brain resilience and lowering the risk of dementia by promoting a better neurological environment.

Best 60-minute exercises to reduce dementia risk

When designing a 60-minute workout aimed at reducing dementia risk, it is crucial to incorporate a mix of aerobic exercise, strength training, and balance/flexibility work. Here’s a breakdown of effective exercise types:

1. Aerobic exercise (30-40 minutes)

Brisk walking or jogging: This is accessible to most people and effectively elevates heart rate, improving cardiovascular health. Aim for a pace that makes you slightly breathless.

This is accessible to most people and effectively elevates heart rate, improving cardiovascular health. Aim for a pace that makes you slightly breathless. Cycling: A low-impact option that provides excellent cardiovascular benefits. It can be done indoors or outdoors.

A low-impact option that provides excellent cardiovascular benefits. It can be done indoors or outdoors. Swimming: A full-body workout that’s gentle on the joints. Excellent for improving cardiovascular fitness. Now that winter season is almost over, you can start swimming.

A full-body workout that’s gentle on the joints. Excellent for improving cardiovascular fitness. Now that winter season is almost over, you can start swimming. Dancing: A fun and engaging way to increase heart rate and improve coordination.

2. Strength training (15-20 minutes)

Bodyweight exercises: Squats, lunges, push-ups, and planks are effective for building muscle strength.

Squats, lunges, push-ups, and planks are effective for building muscle strength. Resistance band exercises: Provide a versatile way to strengthen muscles.

Provide a versatile way to strengthen muscles. Weightlifting: If appropriate, lifting weights can significantly improve muscle strength. Strength training is important because it can improve balance, and help to prevent falls.

3. Balance and Flexibility (5-10 minutes)

Yoga: Improves flexibility, and balance, and reduces stress.

Improves flexibility, and balance, and reduces stress. Simple balance exercises: Standing on one leg, heel-to-toe walking, and other balance drills.

Further mind-body practices such as pranayam and meditation, which are components of yoga, have been shown to improve mood and cognitive functions. Therefore, an ideal 60-minute exercise routine to reduce dementia risk should include aerobic exercise, yoga, pranayam, and meditation.

How much exercise protects against dementia?

It’s not about a magic number, but about developing and keeping to a regimen that works for you. Even small amounts of exercise can have an impact. Regular physical exercise, even a brisk walk for 30 minutes most days of the week, can greatly reduce your chance of getting dementia. More intense activity, such as running or cycling, can provide even more protection apart from helping in your weight-loss journey. The objective is to get your heart racing and your body moving. So, whether it is a quick burst of exercise or a lengthier workout, every little helps maintain your brain healthy.

To prevent dementia, make sure to move your body. Do aerobic exercises and engage in strength training to prevent memory loss and other issues connected to dementia.