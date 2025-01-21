Topiramate for weight loss: Can this antiepileptic drug help you shed kilos?

Chat with
Ozempic, used for treating diabetes, is quite popular among people who want to lose weight. But it is not the only weight loss drug that may show positive results. Your doctor may also recommend another medication called topiramate for weight loss. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved it for treating epilepsy, a brain condition that leads to seizures. But it is yet to get a green signal by the FDA for using it to lose weight. Still, doctors may prescribe it to some people, especially those who are obese. Before taking this medication for weight loss, know how it may help and if there are any side effects.
Topiramate, mostly sold under the brand name Topamax, is a prescription medication primarily used to treat symptoms of epilepsy. It can be prescribed for epilepsy treatment for children aged 2 years and older, according to research published in StatPearls in 2024. Called an antiepileptic medicine, topiramate helps to reduce bursts of electrical activity in the brain, as per the UK’s National Health Service. It also works by restoring the normal balance of nerve activity. It can also be taken to prevent migraine, a severe headache that leads to throbbing pain on one side of your head.
“In recent years, it has gained attention for its off-label use in managing weight,” says surgeon Dr Nikhil Gupta, who specialises in bariatric, general, laparoscopic, and minimal access surgery. This means the FDA has not approved topiramate by itself for the purpose of losing weight.
There is evidence to prove that having topiramate for weight loss works. During a 2013 study, published in the Journal Of Research In Medical Sciences, researchers found that topiramate induced weight loss and improved glycemic control in diabetics who were obese. The weight loss drug was also found effective in non-diabetics. A 2011 analysis, published in Obesity Reviews, showed that people treated with topiramate lost an average of 5.34 kg.
“It has been found that taking Topiramate for weight loss is effective due to its different effects on the brain and metabolism,” says Dr Gupta. Here are some reasons why the doctor may prescribe topiramate for weight loss:
The first step to keep in mind before having topiramate for weight loss, is to consult a doctor.
“You may notice reduced appetite within the first few days to weeks, and see measurable results within 8-12 weeks,” says the expert. But you also need to stick to a healthy lifestyle for weight management.
Before having topiramate for weight loss, know that it comes with potential side effects, which include:
“You should stay hydrated to reduce the risk of dry mouth, or take the medication with food if nausea occurs,” suggests Dr Gupta.
If you are planning to try topiramate for weight loss make sure to do it only under medical supervision. By suppressing appetite, and enhancing satiety, it can support in achieving your weight management goals. However, don’t just rely on it to drop pounds. Combine this medication with a healthy lifestyle to lose weight and keep it off.
While topiramate can be effective as a standalone treatment for weight loss, it is more commonly prescribed as part of a comprehensive weight management plan. This includes a balanced, calorie-controlled diet, and regular exercise tailored to the individual's fitness level. In some cases, topiramate is combined with phentermine in a fixed-dose combination for enhanced weight loss.
The effective dosage varies from person to person. The starting dose is usually 25 mg per day. It gradually increases to 50-100 mg per day, depending on the response and tolerance.
This medication is available in two oral preparations. Immediate-release is often taken twice daily, in the morning and evening. Extended-release is typically taken once daily, either in the morning or evening, as directed by the doctor.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Preventive Care, Family Care, Reproductive Care, Self Care
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.