Top 10 water purifiers in India for clean drinking water at home

Dehydration is the body’s worst enemy, disrupting fluid balance and leading to fatigue and health issues. While drinking adequate water is essential, ensuring that it is pure and clean is equally crucial. This is where water purifiers come into play. These devices are designed to remove impurities, contaminants, and harmful substances, making the water safe for consumption. With various purification methods available, selecting the best water purifier for your home is indispensable. If you’re on the lookout for the top water purifiers in India, you’ve come to the right place!

Best water purifiers in India

We have curated a list of the best water purifiers in India. Here are 10 of the best water purifiers online:

1. HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral Wall Mounted/Counter Water Purifier

The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver is designed to save up to 60% of water during the purification process. It features a mineral enhancer cartridge that enriches your water with essential minerals, such as calcium and magnesium, promoting better overall health. With UV sterilisation, it can kill up to 99% of bacteria, viruses, and cysts, ensuring your drinking water is safe. The 10-litre storage capacity and SmartSense indicator for filter life make it a user-friendly option.

2. Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier

The Aquaguard Delight NXT takes water purification a step further with its 9-stage purification process that includes RO, UV, and UF technologies. It guarantees a 99.9999% reduction in bacteria and a 99.99% reduction in viruses, making each drop of water pure and healthy. The taste adjuster feature allows you to modify the water’s taste according to your preference. With robust filtration and chemical protection, this purifier is an investment in your family’s health.

3. HUL Pureit Vital Plus Mineral RO+UV+MP

The HUL Pureit Vital Plus is built to ensure safe drinking water through its 6-stage purification system. Its FiltraPower technology enhances filtration capability, making it highly efficient. The 7-litre capacity and sleek design are perfect for wall-mount installation, integrating seamlessly into your kitchen. This water purifier ensures you have safe, mineral-enriched drinking water at your fingertips.

4. AO Smith Z9 Hot + Normal RO

The AO Smith Z9 offers a unique feature: both hot and cold water options. Ideal for families with babies, it guarantees water safety through its 8-stage purification process, which includes Silver Charged Membrane Technology (SCMT). With a 10-litre storage capacity, this purifier is ideal for immediate use. Its wall-mount design marries functionality with cutting-edge technology, making it a reliable choice.

5. AO Smith Z5 Water Purifier

The AO Smith Z5 is another impressive model that ensures your water is safe and healthy. Equipped with an 8-stage purification process, it incorporates 100% pure RO technology and SCMT to eliminate harmful contaminants. The digital display enhances its user-friendly nature, while the Alkaline Mineralizer Tech restores essential minerals to your drinking water, improving both taste and quality.

6. Aquaguard Marvel NXT Copper RO + UV + UF

With a 6.2-litre capacity, the Aquaguard Marvel NXT Copper offers advanced 4-stage purification. Its unique copper infusion feature enhances the taste and provides additional health benefits. Suitable for various water sources, including bore wells and municipal supplies, it flaunts an elegant black finish that complements any kitchen decor. This purifier seamlessly combines technology, style, and health.

7. Kinsco Aqua Punch Copper Water Purifier

The Kinsco Aqua Punch Copper is a versatile water purifier suitable for all types of water. Utilising ultraviolet purification, it effectively removes contaminants. This purifier also embraces mineral RO technology, ensuring that essential natural minerals are retained in your drinking water, promoting optimal health.

8. Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO + UV + UF Water Purifier

Eureka Forbes’ Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT embodies an advanced 5-stage purification system designed to ensure your water is safe. With a capacity of 6 litres, it effectively handles various water sources and removes harmful contaminants. Its sleek design not only adds elegance to your space but also boasts reliable performance, making it a top choice for purifying drinking water.

9. Livpure Glo Lite Water Purifier

The Livpure Glo Lite features a six-stage advanced purification process, including a sediment filter, pre-activated carbon absorber, and RO membrane. This multi-layered filtration system is efficient at removing bacteria and viruses, contributing to the overall safety of the water. With a 7-litre capacity, it’s an excellent choice for families concerned about water quality.

10. Kent Grand RO Water Purifier

The Kent Grand RO Water Purifier is renowned for its robust purification capabilities, employing multiple methods including RO, UF, and TDS control. This purifier helps remove dissolved impurities while killing off any bacteria and viruses present in the water. The TDS control system enables users to adjust the TDS levels, retaining essential minerals while maintaining purity. Its UV LED light in the storage tank adds an extra layer of security by maintaining the water’s cleanliness effectively.

How to choose the best water purifier?

Before diving into the list, let’s understand a few key points to consider when selecting a water purifier:

Assess water quality: Conduct tests to identify harmful contaminants, such as bacteria, viruses, and heavy metals, in your water supply. Identify purification needs: Understand various filtration methods, including activated carbon filters, reverse osmosis (RO), ultraviolet (UV) purifiers, distillers, and ceramic filters. Choose the one that aligns with your water quality. Consider your water consumption: Smaller households might benefit from faucet-mounted or pitcher filters, while larger families may need RO units. Evaluate capacity and maintenance: Look for purifiers that are easy to maintain and offer good purification capacity. Check certifications: Ensure the purifier meets safety and performance standards. Reputable brands: Choose brands known for reliability, good customer service, positive reviews, and warranty options.

Benefits of water purifiers

Healthier drinking water: Effective in removing bacteria, viruses, heavy metals, and chemicals. Improved taste and odour: Systems using activated carbon filters can significantly enhance the flavour of water. Safety against contaminants: Provides added protection against harmful substances. Cost-effective: Reduces the need for bottled water, providing a continuous supply of clean water. Supports overall health: Keeps you hydrated and supports essential bodily functions, such as digestion and circulation.

Choosing the right water purifier is essential for ensuring that you and your family have access to safe and pure drinking water. Each of the options listed above comes with its unique features, so you can select the one that best meets your needs. Remember to assess your water quality and the specific requirements of your household to find the perfect match. Investing in a quality water purifier not only promotes better health but also saves money in the long run by reducing the need for bottled water.

What are the different types of water purifiers? There are different kinds of water purifiers and each one has specific features. Some of the most common types of water purification systems, include reverse osmosis (RO), Ultraviolet, Ultrafiltration, activated carbon and sediment filter. Is pure RO drinking water safe? RO purifiers can remove bacteria, viruses and other metals, which can impact your health. But they also change the taste of water by reducing TDS and essential minerals. It can also reduce the level of calcium and magnesium in the water, which can impact your health. How often should I clean the water purifier? Several factors decide how often you should clean your water purifier, including the type of water purifier you own, the quality of your water, and how frequently you use it. However, as a general rule, your water purifier should be cleaned at least once each month. How often should I replace my water filter? It is recommended that you change your water filter every 12-24 months to save money in the long term while ensuring that your family has access to clean, safe drinking water.