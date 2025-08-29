Top 10 water purifiers in India for clean drinking water at home

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.
Dehydration is the body’s worst enemy, disrupting fluid balance and leading to fatigue and health issues. While drinking adequate water is essential, ensuring that it is pure and clean is equally crucial. This is where water purifiers come into play. These devices are designed to remove impurities, contaminants, and harmful substances, making the water safe for consumption. With various purification methods available, selecting the best water purifier for your home is indispensable. If you’re on the lookout for the top water purifiers in India, you’ve come to the right place!
We have curated a list of the best water purifiers in India. Here are 10 of the best water purifiers online:
The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver is designed to save up to 60% of water during the purification process. It features a mineral enhancer cartridge that enriches your water with essential minerals, such as calcium and magnesium, promoting better overall health. With UV sterilisation, it can kill up to 99% of bacteria, viruses, and cysts, ensuring your drinking water is safe. The 10-litre storage capacity and SmartSense indicator for filter life make it a user-friendly option.
B08BJN4MP3
The Aquaguard Delight NXT takes water purification a step further with its 9-stage purification process that includes RO, UV, and UF technologies. It guarantees a 99.9999% reduction in bacteria and a 99.99% reduction in viruses, making each drop of water pure and healthy. The taste adjuster feature allows you to modify the water’s taste according to your preference. With robust filtration and chemical protection, this purifier is an investment in your family’s health.
B0CW5YZ6VV
The HUL Pureit Vital Plus is built to ensure safe drinking water through its 6-stage purification system. Its FiltraPower technology enhances filtration capability, making it highly efficient. The 7-litre capacity and sleek design are perfect for wall-mount installation, integrating seamlessly into your kitchen. This water purifier ensures you have safe, mineral-enriched drinking water at your fingertips.
B0B8TBZFHG
The AO Smith Z9 offers a unique feature: both hot and cold water options. Ideal for families with babies, it guarantees water safety through its 8-stage purification process, which includes Silver Charged Membrane Technology (SCMT). With a 10-litre storage capacity, this purifier is ideal for immediate use. Its wall-mount design marries functionality with cutting-edge technology, making it a reliable choice.
B0755JMLFV
The AO Smith Z5 is another impressive model that ensures your water is safe and healthy. Equipped with an 8-stage purification process, it incorporates 100% pure RO technology and SCMT to eliminate harmful contaminants. The digital display enhances its user-friendly nature, while the Alkaline Mineralizer Tech restores essential minerals to your drinking water, improving both taste and quality.
B09NQ1K1D9
With a 6.2-litre capacity, the Aquaguard Marvel NXT Copper offers advanced 4-stage purification. Its unique copper infusion feature enhances the taste and provides additional health benefits. Suitable for various water sources, including bore wells and municipal supplies, it flaunts an elegant black finish that complements any kitchen decor. This purifier seamlessly combines technology, style, and health.
B09NKS8Q2V
The Kinsco Aqua Punch Copper is a versatile water purifier suitable for all types of water. Utilising ultraviolet purification, it effectively removes contaminants. This purifier also embraces mineral RO technology, ensuring that essential natural minerals are retained in your drinking water, promoting optimal health.
B09GLW2F7L
Eureka Forbes’ Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT embodies an advanced 5-stage purification system designed to ensure your water is safe. With a capacity of 6 litres, it effectively handles various water sources and removes harmful contaminants. Its sleek design not only adds elegance to your space but also boasts reliable performance, making it a top choice for purifying drinking water.
B09TB2YC13
The Livpure Glo Lite features a six-stage advanced purification process, including a sediment filter, pre-activated carbon absorber, and RO membrane. This multi-layered filtration system is efficient at removing bacteria and viruses, contributing to the overall safety of the water. With a 7-litre capacity, it’s an excellent choice for families concerned about water quality.
B0B25D1JHC
The Kent Grand RO Water Purifier is renowned for its robust purification capabilities, employing multiple methods including RO, UF, and TDS control. This purifier helps remove dissolved impurities while killing off any bacteria and viruses present in the water. The TDS control system enables users to adjust the TDS levels, retaining essential minerals while maintaining purity. Its UV LED light in the storage tank adds an extra layer of security by maintaining the water’s cleanliness effectively.
B09CGQ6FCK
Before diving into the list, let’s understand a few key points to consider when selecting a water purifier:
Choosing the right water purifier is essential for ensuring that you and your family have access to safe and pure drinking water. Each of the options listed above comes with its unique features, so you can select the one that best meets your needs. Remember to assess your water quality and the specific requirements of your household to find the perfect match. Investing in a quality water purifier not only promotes better health but also saves money in the long run by reducing the need for bottled water.
There are different kinds of water purifiers and each one has specific features. Some of the most common types of water purification systems, include reverse osmosis (RO), Ultraviolet, Ultrafiltration, activated carbon and sediment filter.
RO purifiers can remove bacteria, viruses and other metals, which can impact your health. But they also change the taste of water by reducing TDS and essential minerals. It can also reduce the level of calcium and magnesium in the water, which can impact your health.
Several factors decide how often you should clean your water purifier, including the type of water purifier you own, the quality of your water, and how frequently you use it. However, as a general rule, your water purifier should be cleaned at least once each month.
It is recommended that you change your water filter every 12-24 months to save money in the long term while ensuring that your family has access to clean, safe drinking water.
