HMPV cases rise in India, decline in China: Expert answers 10 top questions about human metapneumovirus

HMPV currently has no cure or vaccine and can lead to serious complications, such as pneumonia and bronchitis. Renowned pulmonologists clarify common myths and answer frequently asked questions about the infection.

Human metapneumovirus (hMPV) is a respiratory infection that has been spreading globally, particularly in China and India. The first case was detected in China in late 2024, and since then, there has been a noticeable surge in cases, followed by an increase in India. However, recent reports indicate that hMPV cases in China have been declining. While the infection caused by the virus is not highly contagious, it can lead to severe symptoms such as shortness of breath, pneumonia, and bronchitis. Due to its flu-like symptoms, it is often mistaken for more serious illnesses like Covid-19. However, experts agree that hMPV does not have the potential to cause a pandemic. Given the severity of its symptoms, it is important to understand more about this infection.

As the virus spreads, we are addressing some of the most common questions and misconceptions about the infection, with expert insights from Dr Harish Chafle, a leading pulmonologist in India with 23 years of experience, and Dr Manisha Mendiratta, a renowned pulmonologist with over 13 years of experience. Whether you have been diagnosed or live in an area affected by the virus, both doctors offer valuable advice on managing the condition.

Question 1: Is hMPV a serious disease?

Dr Manisha Mendiratta: The virus can cause mild to severe respiratory illness, especially in certain groups of people. For many healthy adults and children, it may result in symptoms like a common cold or mild flu, such as a cough, sore throat, and fever. However, in vulnerable individuals such as infants, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems, the virus can lead to more severe respiratory issues, including pneumonia or bronchitis. So, while it may not be serious for everyone, it can be dangerous for those at higher risk.

Question 2: What causes hMPV?

Dr Harish Chafle: HMPV is caused by a virus that belongs to the pneumoviridae family, the same as the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), according to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). “The virus enters the body through the respiratory tract, infecting the cells lining the airways. It then causes inflammation and can lead to symptoms such as cough, fever, sore throat, weakness, and difficulty in breathing.

Question 3: Is hMPV worse than coronavirus?

Dr Manisha Mendiratta: The infection caused by the virus shares similarities with other respiratory viruses such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the coronavirus but each virus affects the body in slightly different ways. On one hand, the coronavirus is contagious and has been linked to more widespread and severe illness during the infection. On the other hand, “The infection caused by the virus is often less severe and spreads slowly as compared to Covid-19.

Question 4 How does hMPV spread?

Dr Manisha Mendiratta: Like any other respiratory viruses, such as the flu or the common cold, hMPV transmission occurs in a similar way. “It primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. The virus can also be transmitted by touching surfaces that have been contaminated and then touching the face, mouth, or nose. To reduce the risk of transmission, wash your hands frequently, cover your mouth when coughing, and avoid close contact with sick individuals.

Question 5: What are the hMPV symptoms?

Dr Harish Chafle: The symptoms of hMPV can range from mild to severe and usually affect the respiratory system. Common symptoms include:

Cough

Runny nose

Sore throat

Fever

Shortness of breath

Wheezing

Fatigue

In some cases, especially in young children or elderly individuals, the virus can cause more severe symptoms like pneumonia, bronchitis, or difficulty in breathing.

Question 6: Who has a higher risk of catching the virus?

Dr Manisha Mendiratta: Certain groups of people face a higher risk of catching the infection caused by the virus. these include:

Infants and young children under 5 years of age because their immune systems is still developing.

Older adults who are more than 65 years of age because the immune system weakens with age.

People with weakened immune systems, like those who have kidney disease, diabetes, hypertension, or cardiac disease or are undergoing cancer treatment, are more vulnerable to severe infections.

Apart from this, people with chronic respiratory conditions such as asthma, COPD, or other lung diseases are at a higher risk of experiencing hMPV complications.

Question 7: How long does it take to recover from hMPV?

Dr Harish Chafle: The recovery time for the infection usually depends on the person’s age and overall health. “For most healthy individuals, symptoms can last anywhere from 1 to 2 weeks. During this time, the body fights off the virus naturally. In some cases, symptoms may persist longer if complications like a secondary bacterial infection occur. In vulnerable groups, such as the elderly or young children, recovery might take a bit longer, and medical care may be needed to manage symptoms.

Question 8: Can hMPV be prevented?

Dr Harish Chafle: Since there is no vaccine to prevent hMPV, taking all the precautions is quite essential. Keep your hands clean, avoid close contact with infected people, cover your mouth while coughing and sneezing, wear a mask in public places, and avoid sharing personal things. These steps can help reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

Question 9: Is there a vaccine or treatment for the hMPV virus?

Dr Manisha Mendiratta: Currently, there is no vaccine available to protect against the infection. However, the virus can still be managed effectively. Treatment primarily focuses on symptom relief and supportive care, such as oxygen therapy or fluids if necessary. The American Lung Association recommends over-the-counter medications like acetaminophen or ibuprofen to help reduce pain and fever, while decongestants can ease nasal congestion. For patients experiencing severe wheezing or coughing, a temporary inhaler may be prescribed to help with shortness of breath. Additionally, rest and proper hydration play a key role in the recovery process.

Question 10: Is the human metapneumovirus curable?

Dr Harish Chafle: There is currently no cure for the infection, but most individuals recover fully with supportive care. “Treatment mainly focuses on managing symptoms like fever and respiratory issues through rest, hydration, and over-the-counter medications. The body’s immune system typically clears the virus over time. In more severe cases, hospitalisation or oxygen therapy may be necessary. However, most people recover on their own within a few days.