Top celebs Cristiano Ronaldo, Samantha Ruth Prabhu take the ice bath challenge

Is the ice bath challenge safe? Explore the potential benefits and risks of cold water immersion, as celebrities like Cristiano Ronaldo and Samantha Ruth Prabhu embrace this chilling trend.

The ice bath challenge has clearly taken over the internet with many celebrities from around the globe dipping themselves in ice! This challenge stands apart from everything else that is trending as it claims to be healthy for your physical and mental health. People who use this technique say that it reduces inflammation, soothes aching muscles, increases relaxation, and improves sleep. It’s gone viral, with celebrities, influencers, and even sports personalities joining in. However, before you attempt to join in, it is important to exercise caution when trying this trend, as it can have serious effects if not done correctly.

What is an ice bath?

An ice bath, also known as cold water immersion, is therapy in which the body is immersed in water that is much colder than body temperature, usually between 50 and 59 degrees Fahrenheit, explains general physician Dr Tushar Tayal. Exposure to extreme cold causes many physiological responses, including decreased muscle temperature, reduced inflammation, and increased blood flow to the heart and brain, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Circumpolar Health.

Top celebrities who have taken ice bath challenges

Here are some of the top celebrities who took up the cold water immersion challenge.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is an incredible football player who is also a fitness-enthusiast. He frequently shares updates about his intense exercise on social media. He recently posted a video of himself on Instagram, in which he takes an ice dip at -2°C. According to reports, he takes these ice dips quite often and they are part of his healing plan.

2. Vidya Malavade

Vidya Malavade, also a fitness enthusiast and actress, who recently gained attention for her latest web series Mismatched, took also attempted the ice bath challenge. She shared her eight-minute experience on Instagram, emphasising the mental strength required to endure the ice-cold water. Malavade emphasised the necessity of correct breathing methods during the challenge, claiming it might be meditative. “It was all about the breath – deep inhales through the nose & long exhales through the mouth,” she wrote on Instagram. She added, “It allows your blood to rush towards the organs rejuvenating every cell, nerve, organ even blood making it super invigorating..& Once you settle in the COLD .. it can be absolutely meditative & exhilarating together!”

3. Neha Sharma

Neha Sharma, a Bollywood actress and workout fanatic, joined the league and took on the ice bath challenge, as well. While it was tough for her in the beginning, the actress managed to ace the challenge. Neha, who stayed in the ice-cold water for three and a half minutes, shared her experience on Instagram, highlighting how great she felt. She said that she would recommend this such an ice bath for everyone.

4. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a well-known South Indian actress who recently gained fame for her extraordinary performance in the web series Citadel, also took up the ice bath challenge during her relaxing holiday in Bali. She posted a video in her Instagram stories, of braving a freezing 4-degree Celsius ice bath for an astonishing six minutes.

5. Vidyut Jammwal

Vidyut Jammwal, known for his intense fitness regimen and thrilling roles in Bollywood, was so motivated by the ice bath challenge that took it a notch higher by dipping himself in an ice-cold lake. In June 2022, he posted an ice-dip challenge video with the chilly Himalayas as the backdrop, on Instagram. In the video, we can see him dressed in woolens. As the video begins, he starts to take off his layers, informing his fans that it had snowed a day before, which is why he decided to take the challenge today. He tells his fans that the temperature is -8-degree Celsius as he wades through an icy-cold lake, surrounded by snow on all sides.

He even encourages his fans with the caption, “If someone(including your own mind) tells you that THIS is difficult! ! the thought comes from NoExperience..

ITS SIMPLE.. DO IT!! Break your own Barriers.”

Cold water immersion is a popular recovery therapy for people who love exercise. It reduces muscle discomfort, and autoimmune diseases, and speeds up the recovery process after rigorous workouts.

Potential risks of following the ice bath challenge

While ice baths can offer potential benefits, it is crucial to be aware of the associated risks, as pointed out by the expert.

Prolonged exposure to cold water can lead to hypothermia, a potentially life-threatening condition where the body’s core temperature drops dangerously low.

Sudden immersion in cold water can trigger a cold shock response, characterised by rapid increases in breathing and heart rate, potentially straining the cardiovascular system.

People with heart conditions or high blood pressure may experience adverse reactions to the sudden drop in temperature, potentially leading to heart arrhythmias or even cardiac arrest.

Cold water can irritate the skin, potentially leading to rashes or other skin conditions.

It is important to consult with a healthcare professional before attempting an ice bath, especially if you have any underlying health conditions.