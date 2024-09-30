Tired, but can’t sleep? 10 reasons why it happens and how to fall asleep

Have you ever been in a situation where you feel tired but cannot sleep? Blame it on these 10 reasons, which may not let you sleep when it's time to rest!

You are lying in bed, completely exhausted, but sleep just won’t come. Frustrating, right? We have all experienced that feeling—tired yet wide awake. Are you wondering why it happens? Maybe your mind won’t stop racing, or you have had too much caffeine. Sometimes, stress keeps you awake as well, or your body is out of sync due to an afternoon nap or excessive screen time. It is strange but these mistakes can make it difficult to sleep at night. This restless state can feel overwhelming, but understanding the causes behind it helps. We have mentioned some common reasons why you are tired but cannot sleep and tips to help you sleep faster.

Why can’t I sleep when I am tired?

Here are 10 likely reasons why you are feeling tired but cannot fall asleep:

1. Disrupted sleep-wake cycle

The circadian rhythm is an internal timekeeper that regulates when we sleep and wake up during the 24-hour cycle. However, when you work night shifts or constantly change your schedule, your internal clock gets confused. Due to this, you might feel tired, but your body is not in sync with your sleep needs. As a result, you struggle to fall asleep even when you are physically drained. This irregular cycle makes it hard to get into a consistent sleep pattern.

2. Noon napping

Taking a nap in the afternoon might seem like a quick fix to relieve tiredness, but it can backfire. As per research published in the Nature and Science of Sleep, noon naps, especially long ones, can disrupt your nighttime sleep by reducing your sleep drive. Even though you are tired at night, your body may not feel the need for sleep to allow you to doze off. If you still want to take a nap, keep your power naps of 20-30 minutes only and nap at the same time every day so that your body can understand it.

3. Caffeine

We all know caffeine can keep us awake, but sometimes, we underestimate just how long it stays in our system. Consuming caffeine late in the day—even as early as the afternoon—can interfere with your ability to sleep at night. Research suggests that even 200 milligrams (mg) of caffeine 16 hours before bed may impact your sleep. “Caffeine blocks the production of adenosine, a chemical that helps promote sleep, making you feel more awake. Even if you are tired, this disruption can prevent you from drifting off when you want to,” says Internal Medicine specialist Dr Manjusha Agarwal.

4. Stress and anxiety

One of the most common culprits of sleeplessness is stress or anxiety. When you are stressed, your body releases hormones like cortisol, which can keep you alert and awake, explains a study published in the Journal of Sleep Research. Your brain may keep racing with thoughts, worries, or a to-do list for tomorrow. This mental overload makes it hard to relax and settle into sleep, even if your body feels fatigued. Essentially, your mind and body are not on the same page, which makes sleep elusive.

5. Depression

Depression can lead to an overactive mind at night, much like anxiety. According to a review published in the Journal of Cellular and Molecular Medicine, 90 percent of people suffering from depression find themselves stuck in negative thought patterns that make it difficult to wind down. Not just lack of sleep, but in some cases, depression can lead to an irregular sleep schedule, with some people sleeping too much during the day, which interferes with their ability to rest at night.

6. Screen time

In our digital age, it is common to wind down with a TV show or scroll through social media before bed. However, this can be a big mistake. “The blue light emitted from screens (phones, tablets, computers) interferes with the production of melatonin, the hormone that regulates sleep,” explains Dr Agarwal. This delay in melatonin release tricks your brain into thinking it is still daytime, making it harder to fall asleep when you are ready for bed. Plus, engaging content can keep your mind stimulated and prevent relaxation.

7. Jet lag

If you have recently travelled across time zones, your body may still be adjusting to the new schedule. Jet lag throws off your circadian rhythm, which can leave you feeling tired at odd hours and unable to sleep when you are supposed to, reveals a study published in the National Institute of General Medical Sciences. It often takes several days for your internal clock to catch up to the new time zone, and during that adjustment period, sleep can feel a bit difficult, even when your body is crying out for rest.

8. Insomnia

Chronic insomnia is a condition where you have difficulty falling or staying asleep despite feeling tired. It can be caused by a range of factors, including stress, lifestyle habits, or even underlying health issues. “Insomnia creates a frustrating cycle where your brain is lost in the cycle of anxiety and frustration during bedtime, making it even harder to sleep,” says the expert. In some cases, people with insomnia feel perpetually tired but cannot seem to break the cycle of sleeplessness.

9. Obstructive sleep apnea

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a sleep disorder where breathing stops and starts during sleep because the throat muscles relax too much. This can interrupt sleep and lower oxygen levels, leading to tiredness and irritability during the day. Common signs include loud snoring, gasping for air while sleeping, and waking up with a dry mouth. OSA is often related to being overweight, but it can affect anyone. It is important to talk to a doctor about a diagnosis and its treatment. Apart from OSA, sleep disorders like restless legs syndrome (RLS) can prevent restful sleep, even if you manage to fall asleep initially.

10. Medications

Certain medications can interfere with your ability to sleep. For instance, some antidepressants, asthma medications, heart medications, and steroids can make you feel wired even when you are tired. Oral contraceptives can also affect sleep by altering hormone levels, revealed a study published in the journal BMJ Open. If you have started a new medication and notice changes in your sleep patterns, it might be worth discussing with your doctor. Sometimes, simply adjusting the time you take your medication can make a difference.

Tips to fall asleep when you are tired

We have all been there—feeling exhausted but struggling to fall asleep once we finally hit the bed. If you are nodding your head, do not worry, it is a common problem. Sometimes our mind or body just refuses to wind down, even when we are wiped out. Here are 10 tips to help you fall asleep when you are tired but just cannot seem to drift off:

1. Avoid unnecessary thoughts

A racing mind is a huge obstacle to falling asleep. If your thoughts are all over the place, focus on your breathing instead. Deep, slow breaths can help calm both your mind and body. This practice not only distracts you from thoughts but also helps signal to your brain that it is time to relax.

2. Get out of bed

If you have been lying in bed for what feels like forever and you still cannot sleep, it is best to get up. Try to do something calming like reading a book, listening to calming music, or meditating. Just make sure whatever you choose is soothing and does not involve screens or bright lights.

3. Listen to a podcast

Sometimes a good distraction is all you need to stop your mind from racing. Listening to a relaxing podcast can help shift your focus away from your sleeplessness. Choose something light, with calm voices and topics that do not excite or energise you.

4. Put your devices away

The blue light emitted from smartphones, tablets, and laptops disrupts the production of melatonin, a hormone that helps regulate sleep. Even though it is tempting to scroll through social media or watch videos before bed, this habit can keep you awake longer. So, keep your devices away at least 30 minutes before sleep.

5. Try soothing sounds

Playing calming sounds can help drown out distractions and create a peaceful sleep environment. Ocean waves, rain, or even soft instrumental music can be extremely effective in helping you to sleep.

6. Watch what you eat and drink at night

Caffeine and heavy meals late in the day can interfere with your ability to fall asleep. Avoid coffee, tea, or even chocolate several hours before bed, as caffeine can stay in your system for up to six hours. Additionally, heavy or spicy meals right before bed can cause discomfort or indigestion, making it harder to sleep. Stick to lighter snacks in the evening and limit alcohol.

7. Follow a consistent bedtime routine

Having a consistent bedtime routine helps signal to your brain that it is time for sleep. Whether it is taking a warm bath, reading, or practicing relaxation exercises, create a pre-sleep ritual that you follow each night. Over time, these activities will help you sleep.

8. Refrain from stressful activities at night

It is important to avoid activities that stimulate your brain or body close to bedtime. Work-related tasks, intense exercise, or stressful conversations can spike your adrenaline levels and make it difficult to fall asleep. Keep your evenings as stress-free as possible and focus on unwinding and relaxing.

9. Play a word game

Engaging in a monotonous or repetitive task, like playing a simple word game, can actually help lull your brain to sleep. Word games are a great choice because they are mentally engaging enough to distract you from other thoughts but not so stimulating that they keep you awake. The repetitive nature of the game can make your mind tire out, helping you drift off sooner rather than later.

With these tips, you can sleep quickly!