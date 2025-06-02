Want to quit smoking for good? Start with these 7 expert tips

EXPERT SPEAK

The journey to quit smoking may seem tough, but intention, awareness of withdrawal symptoms, and a strategy to control cravings can help you kick the butt.

Cigarette smoking is one of the leading preventable causes of death. If you quit smoking, you can gain additional years of life, according to studies. Despite the awareness around smoking-related health hazards such as cancer, heart-lung diseases, and vascular diseases, the question remains, “How to quit smoking permanently?”

7 tips to quit smoking

Smoking can affect nearly every organ in the body. Beyond physical health, smoking can impair mental well-being and reduce quality of life. It also poses serious risks to those exposed to secondhand smoke, including children. Quitting smoking improves circulation, lung function, and energy levels within weeks. Over time, it also reduces the risk of diseases. Kicking the habit is not easy, but the health benefits of quitting far outweigh the challenges. So, here’s how to quit smoking naturally.

1. Set the intention to quit smoking

Understand the side effects of smoking, irrespective of its appealing nature. Accept that cigarette smoking is a problem, and you are ready to quit. Seek help from friends, family, and your physician.

2. Understand tobacco withdrawal symptoms

Seek professional help and understand withdrawal symptoms after you stop smoking. Symptoms include craving for a cigarette, difficulty concentrating, irritability, restlessness, mood changes, insomnia, and increased appetite. They peak in the first three days of smoking cessation and gradually subside over the next four weeks. If you learn to manage withdrawal symptoms, you are more likely to quit successfully.

3. Medicines

Consult a physician for medicines to control withdrawal symptoms after you stop smoking (nicotine patch, varenicline, or bupropion), which can be started before or on the date when you stop smoking.

4. ACE strategy

Identify environmental triggers, such as morning tea, alcoholic drink, or the end of a meal, and use the ACE (Avoid Change Escape) strategy to cope as mentioned below.

Oral strategies: Chew gum, drink a glass of water, or have a small, healthy snack.

Chew gum, drink a glass of water, or have a small, healthy snack. Behavioral distraction: Engage in repetitive or simple activities (doodling, knitting).

Engage in repetitive or simple activities (doodling, knitting). Cognitive distraction: Think about what needs to be done (for example, work, errands). Make a to-do list if you are craving.

Think about what needs to be done (for example, work, errands). Make a to-do list if you are craving. Self-help: Educate yourself about how to quit smoking from self-help books/materials on websites/ mobile apps. Join support groups/ seek help from helplines to get the drive to quit smoking.

Educate yourself about how to quit smoking from self-help books/materials on websites/ mobile apps. Join support groups/ seek help from helplines to get the drive to quit smoking. No-smoking zones: Enact no-smoking policies for home/office/car to minimize time spent with people who smoke. No cigarettes to be kept in the house/office/car. Apply the out of sight-out of mind rule.

Enact no-smoking policies for home/office/car to minimize time spent with people who smoke. No cigarettes to be kept in the house/office/car. Apply the out of sight-out of mind rule. Exercise: Take a walk or hit the gym when you take your mind off cravings.

Take a walk or hit the gym when you take your mind off cravings. Positive self-talk and visualisation: Think “this will get easier”, or visualize yourself not smoking.

5. Stress management

Stress is a commonly reported barrier while trying to quit smoking easily. Be aware of stress-related symptoms as a significant trigger to smoke (muscle tension, irritability, difficulty concentrating, drinking alcohol), and to practice strategies to counter stress and avoid smoking, like:

Deep breathing

Guided imagery

Progressive muscle relaxation

Brief meditation

Stretching

Mindfulness interventions focused on decoupling associations between cravings and smoking

6. Set a quit date

Decide on a quit date and taper smoking to the quit date, or stop altogether on the quit date. Generally, choose a date that is important to you, such as a birthday or anniversary. Make lifestyle changes as per the above tips and be ready on the ‘Quit Date’ with strategies to counter all cravings.

7. Reinforce reasons to quit

Reinforce the benefits of quitting after the quit date. Share your reasons for quitting with close friends and family; this will provide additional support.

Remember the health benefits of quitting. Think of being able to save the money on smoking today and on healthcare in the future.