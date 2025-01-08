India confirms 8 HMPV cases: 9 ways to prevent it

Eight cases of hMPV or human metapneumovirus have been reported in India. If you are wondering how to prevent hMPV, follow these 9 tips.

In the past two days, eight cases of human metapneumovirus (hMPV) have been reported across India, with cases emerging in Karnataka, Gujarat, Chennai, Salem, and Mumbai. As the number of infections rises, so does the concern about a potential outbreak. HMPV, cases of which were first identified in China this year, is now spreading to other countries. This respiratory virus causes symptoms similar to the common cold, including sneezing, coughing, and mild fever. While it typically affects people of all ages, the young, elderly, and those with weakened immune systems are more susceptible to severe complications like pneumonia and bronchitis. With the rising number of cases, it is crucial to adopt preventive measures to stop the spread of hMPV. Know how to prevent hMPV.

How to prevent hMPV?

Since there is no vaccine for human metapneumovirus, doctors focus on treating these symptoms. For mild cases, rest, hydration, and over-the-counter medication are recommended. In severe cases, hospitalization or oxygen therapy may be necessary. Therefore, preventing the spread of the virus is crucial. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises individuals to follow specific steps to help prevent the transmission of hMPV and other respiratory viruses, reducing the risk of illness and protecting vulnerable populations. Follow these 9 tips:

1. Wash hands frequently

One of the most important tips for how to prevent hMPV is maintaining hand hygiene. Washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, particularly after coughing, sneezing, or touching shared surfaces, can kill harmful germs. In case, where soap and water are not available, using a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol can be an effective alternative.

2. Avoid touching your face

The eyes, nose, and mouth are common areas from where viruses can enter. You should avoid touching your face, especially with dirty hands and after touching contaminated surfaces or coming into contact with respiratory droplets. Doing so can introduce the hMPV and other respiratory viruses into your system. Make sure you keep your hands away from your eyes, nose and mouth, especially when in public places or after touching objects in shared spaces.

3. Cover your mouth while sneezing or coughing

When you sneeze or cough, droplets are released into the air, potentially carrying viruses like hMPV. To prevent spreading these droplets, always cover your mouth with a tissue or the inside of your elbow. If you use a tissue, dispose of it immediately and wash your hands to ensure that you do not transfer the virus to other surfaces. This simple habit can help protect those around you from respiratory infections.

4. Wear a mask around people

One of the most important tips on how to prevent hMPV is wearing a face mask. A mask can trap respiratory droplets, preventing them from circulating in the air and reducing the risk of spreading the virus. It is particularly important in crowded places or when you are feeling unwell. It not only reduces the chance of you transmitting the virus but also provides protection from airborne germs in public spaces. A mask should cover both your nose and mouth.

5. Maintain distance from sick people

Viruses like hMPV spread easily when you are in close contact with someone who is infected. However, maintaining physical distance from people showing symptoms, such as coughing or sneezing, can significantly reduce your risk of exposure. If you are sick, it is also crucial to stay away from others to prevent spreading the virus. Keep a safe distance of at least six feet to minimize the chances of coming into contact with respiratory droplets.

6. Do not go to crowded areas

Crowded areas, such as public transportation hubs, shopping malls, or social gatherings, are hotspots for the transmission of respiratory viruses. The close proximity to others increases the likelihood of coming into contact with droplets that may carry the virus. If possible, avoid crowded spaces, especially during flu season or when respiratory illnesses are circulating. It is one of the most important tips on how to prevent hMPV.

7. Avoid sharing things

Sharing personal items, such as drinks, utensils, or towels, can increase the likelihood of virus transmission. Respiratory viruses can survive on surfaces for hours, so touching shared objects after someone else has used them could expose you to the virus. To minimise risk, avoid sharing things, and encourage others to use their own personal belongings.

8. Disinfect frequently touched surfaces

Regularly disinfecting surfaces that are frequently touched, such as doorknobs, light switches, phones, and countertops, is another important tip to understand how to prevent hMPV. This is a key to preventing the spread of hMPV. These surfaces can harbor the virus for hours, so cleaning them frequently with a disinfectant that is effective against viruses can greatly reduce the risk of contamination.

9. Keep yourself hydrated

Although hydration alone cannot prevent hMPV, it is an important tip for how to prevent hMPV because it helps maintain a healthy immune system. Drinking plenty of water helps your body stay hydrated, which supports overall health and makes it more difficult for viruses to thrive in your body. Staying hydrated also supports respiratory function, reducing the risk of viruses.

With these how to prevent hMPV tips, you can reduce the risk of getting infected!