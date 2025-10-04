Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2025: 5 ways to protect yourself from recurrence

Reduce the chance of breast cancer recurrence and improve your long-term health. Find essential tips for survivors.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness about breast cancer, which affects many women in India. Thanks to advances in medicine and greater public awareness, about 76% of breast cancer cases are now found early, according to the National Breast Cancer Organisation. This early detection helps make treatment more effective. Early-stage breast cancer (stages 0, 1, 2, or 3) means cancerous cells are in the breast or nearby lymph nodes but have not spread to other parts of the body. Even with advancements in treatment, the journey of breast cancer isn’t over after successful care. Many women worry about the chance of the cancer coming back or breast cancer recurrence.

About 20% of women diagnosed with Early Breast Cancer (eBC) might see a return within ten years, as per the journal Clinical Breast Cancer. Each person’s risk depends on several factors, including their age at diagnosis, the size of the tumour, the number of lymph nodes affected, and any genetic mutations. It is important to understand one’s own risk and plan for the future, especially when it comes to living as a survivor.

How likely is it for breast cancer to return?

It is important to stay alert after treatment. Oncologist Dr Vashisth Pankaj Maniar tells Health Shots, “Detecting breast cancer early is important, but many people mistakenly believe it is completely curable, which can lead to carelessness. Even with early detection, the risk of cancer coming back can be as high as 50%, according to Clinical Breast Cancer. Therefore, it is important to continue discussions about advanced treatment options and personalised care plans that focus on long-term health.”

How can you prevent the return of breast cancer?

Here are five practical ways to help women reduce the risk of early breast cancer coming back.

Keep a healthy weight and be active

The link between weight and return: Numerous studies published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute Research show that being overweight and not being active increases the chance of breast cancer coming back.

Exercise benefits: Regular exercise helps regulate hormones that can contribute to the growth of cancer. It reduces inflammation and improves overall health.

Dietary focus: Eat a balanced diet that includes plenty of fruits and vegetables. They are full of antioxidants and important nutrients. Whole grains provide good fibre. Choose lean proteins, such as chicken, fish, and beans, to help maintain healthy muscles.

2. Regular health check-ups and screenings

The importance of early detection: Regular monitoring can help spot any signs of return early. This allows for better treatment options.

Follow-up schedule: Keep your regular appointments for imaging, lab tests, and physical exams. These checks are important, don’t skip them!

Report any new symptoms: Pay attention to any changes in your health. Look for new lumps, ongoing pain, or unusual tiredness. If you notice any of these signs, contact your doctor immediately.

3. Talk to your doctor about new treatments

Informed decision-making: Talking about advanced therapies can help you make informed choices about your care. Treatments like hormone-based therapies and targeted therapies can reduce the risk of cancer coming back.

Long-term support: As treatment options improve, it is important to know what choices are available. Consider treatments like immunotherapy or targeted gene therapy. These options can greatly affect your recovery.

Be inquisitive: Feel free to ask your healthcare provider about new treatments and how they can help you.

4. Take care of your mental and emotional health

Interconnected health: Your mental and emotional health is important for recovery and long-term success. Emotional pain can hinder physical recovery, and physical issues can impact your emotional well-being.

Seek support: Seeking support from others can help with anxiety and depression. Talking to a therapist offers guidance, while connecting with fellow survivors fosters a sense of community and understanding.

Stress management techniques: Incorporate mindfulness, yoga, or meditation into your daily routine to manage stress and enhance your overall well-being.

5. Stay away from tobacco and limit how much alcohol you drink