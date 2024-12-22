5th year of Covid-19 and 5 key lessons we’ve learned about building immunity

Building immunity after Covid has become of prime importance as we enter the fifth year of the pandemic. This time has taught us how to prioritise our health and keep infections away.

When the pandemic struck back in 2019, it forced us to pause and reflect on our health and well-being. With COVID-19 spreading rapidly, entire families falling ill, and the death toll rising, the flaws in our healthcare system and our personal health practices became impossible to ignore. Issues such as the lack of adequate public health measures, our weak immune responses, unhealthy lifestyles, and poor community hygiene came to the forefront. Since then, we have made significant progress. As we enter the fifth year of Covid-19, we look at how we are keeping away from infections and building our immunity after Covid-19.

What has Covid-19 taught us about immunity?

The pandemic showed that people with health issues and a weak immune system became vulnerable to severe illness, highlighting the importance of prevention and timely healthcare. It also demonstrated how science can adapt quickly, as vaccines helped our immune systems fight the virus effectively. It highlighted the importance of a robust immune system, emphasising the value of healthy lifestyles, balanced nutrition, and vaccination. COVID-19 ultimately taught us that immunity is not just about individuals but about everyone working together, as community-wide health measures play a key role in protecting public health.

How to build immunity after Covid-19

As we enter year five of Covid, here are some of the things that we have incorporated into our daily routines to keep healthy. These are some of the ways to amp up your immunity after Covid.

1. Eat a healthy diet.

Nothing can surpass the importance of a healthy diet, especially when it comes to building your immunity after Covid. It is important to eat a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Include foods high in vitamins C, and D, zinc, and antioxidants. Probiotic and fibre-rich foods such as yoghurt and whole grains support gut health, which is essential for immunity. The World Health Organization recommends a balanced diet for people who have recovered from Covid-19. It states that people should make sure to eat 2 cups of fruit (4 servings), 2.5 cups of vegetables (5 servings), 180 g of grains, and 160 g of meat and beans every day. Red meat can be eaten 1−2 times per week, and poultry 2−3 times per week.

2. Regular exercise

Another major lesson of building immunity after Covid that we have learnt is to regularly engage in physical activities. Simple activities such as walking, yoga, or swimming for at least 150 minutes a week are essential. This helps to enhance blood circulation and the immune response. A study, published in the journal Heliyon, observed that physical activity was more effective than conventional treatment methods in promoting the recovery of out pulmonary functions after Covid.

3. Get quality sleep

Sleeping well can make a big difference when it comes to keeping us healthy. In fact, a good way to build immunity after Covid is to get seven to nine hours of sleep every night. During this time, the body produces immune-regulating hormones. So, avoiding screens before bedtime and maintaining a regular sleep cycle is very beneficial. Sleep had become quite challenging when Covid struck us. The World Health Organization recorded that about 77% of people who had recovered from COVID-19 experienced sleep disturbances, at the time.

4. Manage stress

Chronic stress also weakens our body. Therefore, it is important to keep stress at bay to build immunity after Covid. A study, published in JAMA, stated that depression, anxiety, perceived stress, loneliness, and worry about COVID-19 were reported by many people after a year of the pandemic. Practicing mindfulness, meditation, or deep breathing helps in calming one down. Building strong social connections and friendships also helps people to stay emotionally stable as well as mentally manage themselves.

5. Hydrate

Keeping ourselves hydrated is an important way to build immunity after Covid. A study, published in Scientific Reports, states that dehydration of the upper airways increases risks of respiratory diseases from COVID-19 to asthma and COPD. Drinking at least 8-10 glasses of water daily supports the lymph production and overall immune health of people.

Building immunity after Covid: How to keep away from infections?

The 5th year of Covid has taught us how to keep away from infections. This can also help us improve our immunity after Covid.

1. Practice Good Hygiene

Handwashing with soap could protect about 1 out of every 3 young children who get sick with diarrhoea, and almost 1 out of 5 young children with respiratory infections like pneumonia, states the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. Wash hands frequently with soap and water, especially before eating, after using the restroom, or touching public surfaces. Avoid touching the face with unwashed hands and regularly disinfect items like phones and doorknobs.

2. Strengthen immune system

Maintaining a balanced diet rich in nutrients, exercising regularly, staying hydrated, and getting enough sleep is a good way to strengthen immunity after covid. Another way to build immunity it to manage stress through various relaxation techniques. Avoid harmful habits like smoking and excessive alcohol consumption. All these are ways to build immunity after Covid and this can go a long way in preventing infections.

3. Keep-up with vaccinations

Another thing that Covid has taught is in these years is the importance of vaccination. Not only Covid vaccines and boosters, but other vaccinations must also be up to date. Vaccines are one of the best ways to stay protected against infections. They enhance an individual’s immune system. Being up to date on routine vaccines, such as seasonal flu shots and any others as suggested by the doctor benefits one’s health. A study, published in the journal Vaccines, observed that influenza vaccination offered higher protection in children who were fully vaccinated, compared to those who were partially vaccinated.

4. Maintain distance from sick people

Avoid close contact with ill people, and wear masks in crowded or high-risk areas, where chances of an outbreak are high. This is something that not only helps to prevent infections but also builds immunity after Covid. This decreases the occurrence of respiratory infections or droplet-communicable diseases.

5. Keep surroundings hygiene

It is important to ensure that the living space is properly ventilated and clean, to limit the transmission of pathogens. This can not only help control the spread of Covid, but other diseases as well. Do not share personal articles such as towels or silverware, and practice cleanliness in public.

What to keep away from to build immunity after Covid?

As we enter the 5th year of Covid, we have learnt that building immunity is the best way to avoid infections and illnesses.

To build immunity, avoid processed and sugary foods, as they can cause inflammation and weaken the immune system.

Minimise stress and ensure proper sleep, as stress hormones can suppress immune responses.

Stay away from excessive alcohol, smoking, and pollutants, which can damage immune cells.

Limit sedentary habits and prioritise regular physical activity to keep your body resilient.

Avoid overuse of antibiotics and unnecessary medications, as they can disrupt gut health, a key component of immunity.

Steer clear of dehydration by drinking sufficient water and reducing caffeinated or sugary drinks.

it is safe to say that as we embark on year five after Covid, we are more aware of our health and wellbeing. Building our immunity and keeping away from infections is something that the pandemic taught us and these life lessons go a long way in keeping us healthy.