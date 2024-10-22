Worried about weight gain during Diwali? Balance fun and fitness with these tips

Struggling to control your weight during Diwali celebrations? 7 effective tips and tricks to avoid weight gain while indulging in festive delicacies.

With delicious sweets, savoury snacks, and rich meals at every nook and corner, it is no wonder many of us find ourselves gaining a few extra kilos after the festivities. However, there are various ways to control weight during Diwali which can help you enjoy the festivities in a guilt-free and healthy way. From mindful eating to counting calories, there are various tips and tricks that you can try to avoid this Diwali weight gain. Staying active during this time can help you burn these extra festive calories. Besides this, avoiding overeating and choosing healthy options can keep you in shape.

What are the causes of weight gain?

To understand how to control weight during Diwali, we first need to assess why we are putting on weight. Weight gain occurs when the body consumes more calories than it burns. Here are some key factors that contribute to weight gain:

1. Excess intake of high-calorie foods

High-calorie foods, such as sugary drinks, processed snacks, fried foods, and restaurant meals, are often packed with calories but offer little nutritional value. This means that while they may provide a quick energy boost, they don’t contribute to overall health and well-being. Consuming excessive amounts of these foods can lead to weight gain, as the body stores excess calories as fat, as found in a study published in the journal Cell Metabolism. It is important to be mindful of the calorie content of these foods and to consume them in moderation or avoid them altogether if possible. Opting for healthier alternatives, such as fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins, can help you maintain a healthy weight and improve your overall health.

2. Large portion sizes

Eating larger portions can contribute significantly to weight gain. Even healthy foods can become unhealthy when consumed in excess. When we overeat, we consume more calories than our bodies need, which can lead to weight gain, as found in a study published in the Journal of the American Dietetic Association. Factors that contribute to eating larger portions include using larger plates, consuming foods packaged in larger quantities, ordering oversized restaurant meals, and mindlessly eating. To avoid overeating, it is important to be mindful of portion sizes, use smaller plates, pay attention to serving sizes, and avoid eating while distracted. By being more conscious of how much you’re eating, you can help prevent weight gain and maintain a healthy weight.

3. Emotional eating

Emotional eating is the practice of using food to cope with emotions, such as stress, boredom, sadness, or anxiety. “When we turn to food for comfort, we may consume more than we need, leading to weight gain. Emotional eating can be a coping mechanism, but it is important to find healthier ways to manage emotions. Identifying and addressing the underlying causes of emotional eating can help individuals develop healthier habits and avoid weight gain,” says nutritionist Alisha Jeswani.

4. Lack of physical activity

A sedentary lifestyle, characterised by a lack of physical activity, can significantly contribute to weight gain, as found in a study published in Energy, Balance and Obesity. When we are inactive, our bodies burn fewer calories to perform daily tasks. This imbalance between calorie intake and expenditure can lead to weight gain over time. Additionally, a sedentary lifestyle can contribute to muscle loss, which further slows down metabolism, making it easier to gain weight. Regular physical activity is essential for maintaining a healthy weight and improving overall health. Engaging in activities such as walking, running, swimming, cycling, or participating in sports can help increase calorie expenditure and prevent weight gain.

5. Hypothyroidism

Hypothyroidism, a condition where the thyroid gland produces insufficient thyroid hormone, can significantly impact metabolism and contribute to weight gain, as found in a study published in the Indian Journal of Endocrinology and Metabolism. The thyroid gland plays a crucial role in regulating metabolism, which is the rate at which the body burns calories. When the thyroid gland is underactive, it produces less thyroid hormone, leading to a slower metabolism. This means that the body burns fewer calories, making it easier to gain weight even when maintaining the same diet and activity level. Symptoms of hypothyroidism can include fatigue, weight gain, cold intolerance, and constipation. If you suspect you may have hypothyroidism, it is important to consult with a healthcare professional for diagnosis and treatment. Check out weight loss exercises for hypothyroidism to help you shed kilos.

Tips to avoid weight gain during Diwali

Diwali, the festival of lights, is a time for celebration, joy, and indulgence. However, the abundance of delicious sweets, savoury snacks, and rich meals can often lead to weight gain. Here are some tips to avoid Diwali weight gain:

1. Mindful eating

Mindful eating is a powerful tool for managing weight and preventing overeating. By paying attention to your body’s hunger and fullness cues, you can avoid eating when you are not truly hungry and stop eating when you are satisfied. Eating slowly and savouring each bite allows you to fully appreciate your food and enjoy the experience, as found in a study published in the Diabetes Spectrum. Avoiding distractions while eating helps you focus on your meal and prevent mindless overconsumption. Using smaller plates and bowls can also help regulate your intake, as smaller portions can make you feel more satisfied. By practising mindful eating, you can develop a healthier relationship with food and keep your weight in check.

2. Choose healthy alternatives

Choosing healthy alternatives is a key strategy for avoiding weight gain during Diwali. Instead of reaching for sugary treats, opt for healthier snacks like fruits, nuts, or vegetable sticks. These options provide essential nutrients, fibre, and satisfying crunch without the added calories and sugar. When it comes to beverages, choose water, herbal tea, or unsweetened fruit-infused water over sugary drinks like soda, sports drinks, or sweetened fruit juices. These healthier choices can help you stay hydrated without adding unnecessary calories. Prioritising whole, unprocessed foods is another important step. Focus on fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins, which are packed with nutrients and can help you feel full and satisfied. By making these healthy choices, you can enjoy Diwali celebrations without compromising your health goals.

3. Stay active

Staying active is essential for maintaining a healthy weight and preventing weight gain during Diwali. Incorporating physical activity into your daily routine can help you burn calories, boost your metabolism, and improve your overall health, as found in a study published in the Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise. Take a brisk walk, do some yoga, or dance to your favourite music to find activities that you enjoy and can easily fit into your schedule. Additionally, look for opportunities to be active during Diwali celebrations. Participate in games, dance performances, or community events to make exercise fun and enjoyable. Setting realistic fitness goals can help you stay motivated and make progress. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days of the week, and gradually increase the duration or intensity as you become more comfortable.

4. Follow healthy meal plan

Following a healthy meal plan can help you make healthier choices and avoid weight gain during Diwali. Creating a healthy meal plan can ensure that you are eating a variety of nutritious foods to keep you satisfied and prevent overeating. Include plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins in your meals. Additionally, packing healthy snacks can help you avoid unhealthy temptations when you are on the go. Bring along fruits, nuts, or vegetable sticks to satisfy your cravings without adding unnecessary calories. Finally, be mindful of the amount of high-calorie foods you consume, especially sweets and fried foods.

5. Do not skip meals

Avoid skipping meals before a party! Entering a party with an empty stomach can make it more difficult to control the hunger pangs. Instead of skipping a meal, opt for a healthy and filling option that will give energy and help prevent overeating. Choose a meal rich in greens and grains, as these foods can help detoxify your body and keep you feeling full. By eating a balanced meal before the party, you will be less likely to indulge in unhealthy choices and can enjoy the festivities without compromising your health goals.

6. Stay hydrated

Staying hydrated is essential for overall health and can help prevent weight gain. It is important to check you hydration levels. Drinking plenty of water throughout the day can help you feel full and satisfied, reducing the likelihood of overeating, as found in a study published in Frontiers Nutrition. Dehydration can sometimes be mistaken for hunger, leading to unnecessary snacking. Carrying a water bottle with you can encourage you to stay hydrated throughout the day, especially during Diwali celebrations when you may be distracted by other activities. By staying well-hydrated, you can support your body’s functions, regulate your appetite, and maintain a healthy weight.

7. Avoid overeating

Avoiding overeating is essential for maintaining a healthy weight during Diwali. Eating a balanced meal before attending celebrations can help prevent excessive hunger and reduce the likelihood of overindulging. Taking breaks during meals allows your body time to digest food and recognize when you’re full. Instead of feeling obligated to finish everything on your plate, listen to your body’s hunger cues and stop eating when you’re satisfied. By practising mindful eating and avoiding overeating, you can enjoy the festivities without compromising your health goals.

With these tips in mind and some self-control, you should be able to avoid weight gain during Diwali. However, you must check with your doctor before making any changes to your daily routine, especially if you suffer from an underlying condition.