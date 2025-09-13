Why do joints start to hurt? Geriatrician shares 6 tips to keep them strong

We often ignore our joints and forget how important they are for our daily movements until we start to feel pain. Maybe you notice stiffness when you wake up in the morning. Or you hear a slight crunch in your knees when going up the stairs,. There’s also that dull ache that appears after sitting for too long (a familiar feeling). These warning signs are your body’s way of telling you to pay attention and care for your joints the way they need.
Joints are the places where two bones meet. They are cushioned by cartilage, supported by ligaments and muscles, and kept smooth with a natural fluid called synovial fluid. But over time, everyday wear and tear, injuries, inflammation, or even long bouts of inactivity can wreak havoc on our joints. This can lead to:
Dr Charu Dutt Arora, Geriatrician, AmeriHealth, Asian Hospital, tells Health Shots: “As a geriatrician, I meet many individuals who come in with joint troubles. Some are desk-bound young professionals, others are athletes who’ve overdone it a bit, and many are older adults living with arthritis. What I’ve learned through all these interactions is pretty clear: our joints reflect how we live, what we eat, how much we move, and how well we rest.”
You can protect and even boost your joint health at any age with some simple daily habits.
Movement is like food for your joints. They thrive on it! Activities like walking, swimming, yoga, or cycling help maintain flexibility and strength. “Gentle movement encourages circulation and helps in keeping everything lubricated,” shares the physician. So, lace up those sneakers and get moving.
Keep in mind:
Did you know that every extra kilo of weight puts about four extra kilos of pressure on your knees? So, keeping your weight in check is one of the easiest ways to lessen the stress on your joints.
Why it matters:
Who knew your dinner plate could play a role in joint health? Including joint-friendly foods in your diet is a surefire way to help reduce inflammation and strengthen your bones.
Food to include:
Your muscles are like shock absorbers for your joints, as per Medical Hypotheses. Strengthening them can create better support and reduce the pressure on your joints. This can be a game-changer!
Simple exercises:
All of these exercises can make a difference over time, according to the UK’s National Health Institute. Plus, they’re pretty easy to fit into your daily routine!
If you’ve got ongoing joint pain, swelling, or stiffness, don’t brush it aside. It is important to see a doctor early! Sometimes, what feels like just a minor sprain could be the beginning of arthritis or another underlying condition that needs attention.
Why it matters:
Believe it or not, the way you sit, stand, or even sleep can significantly affect your joints. Poor posture can lead to discomfort and strain on your joints.
Tips for good posture:
“From my experience, many people find they regain mobility and reduce pain by implementing small but consistent changes. A simple daily walk, warm compresses on sore joints, a balanced diet rich in nutrients, and some basic strengthening exercises can work wonders,” says the palliative care specialist.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Preventive Care, Family Care, Reproductive Care, Self Care
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.