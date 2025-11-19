Did the festive season put your gut in distress? Gastroenterologist shares tips to recover faster

Struggling with digestive issues after festive indulgences? Get expert tips to improve gut health and feel better fast!

From Diwali sweets to Eid feasts, we all have our favourite foods that we enjoy a bit more during special occasions. But once the festivities end and the last laddoo is eaten, many of us feel uncomfortable. After weeks of food indulgences, many people experience digestive problems like bloating and acidity, and some may even struggle with more serious issues like Irritable Bowel Syndrome. Doctors say it is common to feel sluggish after a festival since our bodies struggle with too much sugar, oil, and irregular meal times all at once. When the celebrations end, our stomach often reacts and need time to recover. But you can do certain things to make yourself feel better.

How to improve digestion?

Follow these tips by gastroenterologist Dr Akash Chaudhary to improve gut health:

Give your gut a short break (not a punishment)

First, avoid extreme detox diets or trendy cleanses. Your gut needs rest, not stress. For a few days, choose light, cooked meals that are easy to digest. Good options are comforting khichdi or soothing curd rice. “These meals provide important nutrients while gently helping your gut recover,” Dr Chaudhary tells Health Shots. Avoid raw salads and heavy leftovers during this time. Your digestive system needs warmth and rest to function optimally. So, a little care can help your overworked bacteria recover.

2. Hydrate before you medicate

Hydration is important for maintaining gut health. During celebrations, it’s easy to forget to drink enough fluids. Not drinking enough can lead to constipation and acid buildup. “Start your day with a glass of warm water or jeera water to help your digestive system,” says the doctor. Be sure to drink fluids throughout the day, such as herbal teas, lemon-infused water, or coconut water, to stay hydrated. Avoid carbonated drinks, as they can cause bloating instead of alleviating it.

3. Don’t pop antacids like candy

Antacids can quickly relieve discomfort, but using them too much might hide more serious problems like acid reflux or an irritated bowel. “If you often burp, feel overly full, or have heartburn after meals, try not to reach for another tablet,” says Dr Chaudhary. It might be time to see a gastroenterologist to find out what’s causing your symptoms. It’s important to recognise that ongoing issues often require professional assistance.

4. Reintroduce movement (your gut will thank you)

After months of late-night parties, you may feel tired and sluggish. During festival time, you might sit more, sleep less, and eat at odd hours. Light physical activity can help your digestion. “A simple 20-minute walk after meals can move food through your digestive system and reduce bloating,” suggests the expert. Also, regular light movement can help reset your sleep patterns and end those late-night sugar cravings.

5. Mind your meal timing

The timing of your meals affects your digestion more than you might think. Post-reflux isn’t just about what you eat; it also depends on when you eat. “Avoid lying down right after a meal. Finish dinner at least two hours before going to bed,” shares the expert. Your digestive system works best when you are upright, so try not to lie down immediately after eating.

6. Bring probiotics back to the party

After consuming rich, fried, and sugary foods, your gut’s health may require some support. Add probiotics back into your diet. “Foods like yoghurt, buttermilk, fermented idlis, and dosas can help restore balance”, says the gastroenterologist. You may also consider taking probiotic supplements, but it’s best to consult with your healthcare provider first.

7. Know when it’s not just indigestion

If you experience bloating, stomach pain, or irregular bowel movements that persist for more than a week, don’t ignore them. “Even though the holiday season is over, conditions like IBS, gastritis, or acid reflux can happen if they are not treated”, says Dr Akash. Seeking medical help early can prevent these issues from becoming more severe. A quick visit to the doctor and making small lifestyle changes can really help.