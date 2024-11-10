Home remedies for cold: 18 natural ways to manage the symptoms

Do you catch a cold frequently? Try these 18 tips and home remedies for cold that can provide quick relief from symptoms.

If you find yourself constantly battling a sore throat, congestion, or a cough, you are not alone. Some people are more prone to these illnesses due to factors like weak immunity, stress, or exposure to germs. Cold and flu symptoms can disrupt your daily routine, making it harder for you to focus, sleep, or even get out of bed. But do not worry—there are simple tips and home remedies for cold and flu that can help ease symptoms, boost your immunity, and get you back to feeling your best.

What causes cold and flu?

Cold and the flu are caused by viruses: rhinoviruses causes common cold and influenza virus causes the flu. These viruses spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes or by touching surfaces contaminated with the virus. A close contact with infected individuals, weak immunity, stress, lack of sleep and poor diet can increase your susceptibility. Both illnesses primarily affect the respiratory system, leading to symptoms like congestion, sore throat, cough, and fever.

18 tips and home remedies for colds and flu

Here are 18 tips and home remedies for colds and flu that may help you get quick relief from symptoms and speed up recovery:

1. Ginger

Ginger has long been used as a natural remedy for a variety of ailments, including cold and flu symptoms. It contains bioactive compounds like gingerol, which have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects that may help relieve congestion, sore throats, and body aches. A study published in the National Library of Medicine found that ginger extract could reduce the severity of cold symptoms and help prevent upper respiratory tract infections due to its antiviral properties.

2. Garlic

Garlic is another well-known home remedy for colds and flu. It contains allicin, a sulfur-containing compound that has been shown to possess antiviral and antimicrobial properties. A study published in the Cochrane Library found that garlic helps relieve the symptoms of cold and flu and might even help you avoid getting sick in the first place.

3. Honey

Honey is often used as a soothing remedy for sore throats and coughs, two common symptoms of the cold and flu. It has natural antimicrobial properties, which may help fight off infections, and its thick consistency helps coat the throat to reduce irritation. A study published in the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews found that honey was as effective as some over-the-counter cough medications in reducing cough symptoms in children.

4. Vitamin C

Vitamin C is one of the best natural remedies for the common cold. It is an antioxidant that plays a crucial role in supporting the immune system, helping to protect the body against harmful pathogens. As per a study published by the National Institute of Health, when consumed in a regular diet, vitamin C-rich foods can boost immunity and speed up recovery.

5. Probiotics

Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that support gut health, which in turn can influence immune function. A study published in the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health found that taking probiotics as a home remedy for cold and flu can significantly reduce the risk of getting sick with upper respiratory tract infections. Probiotic foods such as yoghurt also provide protein and calcium, which is great for bone health.

6. Echinacea

Echinacea, a purple coneflower native to North America, is commonly used as an herbal home remedy for cold and flu treatment. The plant contains compounds that may stimulate the immune system and reduce inflammation. Using echinacea may help reduce the risk of cold and help treat common cold symptoms in children, reveals a study published in the Journal of Children.

7. Stay hydrated

Staying hydrated is essential when you are sick, as it helps loosen mucus, keeps your throat moist, and prevents dehydration. Fluids such as water, herbal teas, and broths are all great choices. Ensure you drink plenty of water, especially if you have a fever or are experiencing nasal congestion.

8. Essential oils

Essential oils such as eucalyptus, peppermint, and lavender can help ease symptoms of colds, flu, and other respiratory conditions, according to a study published in the Flavour and Fragrance journal. Eucalyptus oil, for example, contains eucalyptol, which has been shown to help clear nasal congestion and reduce inflammation in the respiratory system. You can use a diffuser or inhale the vapour directly to relieve symptoms of a blocked nose and sinus pressure.

9. Salt water gargle

A saltwater gargle is one of the most common but effective home remedies for colds and a sore throat. The saline solution helps reduce swelling, loosen mucus, and kill bacteria, preventing and treating upper respiratory infections, states a study published in the Scientific Reports. Gargle with salt water several times a day to get relief from throat irritation and discomfort.

10. Humidifier

Dry air can exacerbate the symptoms of a cold or flu by irritating your nasal passages and throat. Using a humidifier as a home remedy for colds can help maintain moisture in the air, reducing discomfort from congestion, sore throat, and dry skin. Humidified air can also help thin mucus, making it easier to expel.

11. Use a Neti pot

A neti pot is a device used for nasal irrigation, which can help relieve congestion and sinus pressure by flushing out mucus, allergens, and bacteria. It can reduce swelling and improve your ability to breathe through your nose, as mentioned in a study published in the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health.

12. Blow your nose often

It is important to clear out mucus regularly, especially when you are sick, to prevent it from accumulating in the sinuses and causing further congestion. Blowing your nose gently can help clear mucus and prevent complications like sinus infections.

13. Warm bath

A warm bath can provide soothing relief from body aches, which are common during the flu. The heat helps relax tight muscles and improves circulation. Additionally, the steam from water can help open up the airways, making it easier to breathe. Adding Epsom salts to your bath can further help relieve aches and detoxify your body, acting as an effective home remedies for colds and flu.

14. Stay warm and rest

When you are sick, your body needs extra rest to fight off the infection. Staying warm can also help prevent chills and maintain comfort when you have a fever. So, stay bundled up in warm blankets, take naps, and avoid any physical activity that causes physical stress.

15. Drink warm water

Sip on warm water, herbal teas, or warm broths throughout the day to stay hydrated and relieve throat discomfort. Drinking warm water is one of the best home remedies for colds and flu that can soothe your throat, help with digestion, and keep you hydrated. It also promotes blood circulation, which can aid in the recovery process. Avoid cold drinks, as they can irritate your throat and worsen symptoms.

16. Menthol ointment

Menthol is a key ingredient in many over-the-counter cold and flu remedies because it has a cooling effect that can help open up the airways. Applying menthol ointments or balms to your chest and throat can provide relief from congestion and coughing. Rub a small amount of menthol ointment onto your chest, back, or throat before bedtime for relief from congestion.

17. Sleep with an extra pillow under your head

When you are sick with a cold or flu, elevating your head while sleeping can help reduce congestion and make it easier to breathe. By propping up your head with an extra pillow, you help prevent mucus from collecting in your sinuses and airways.

Try these tips and home remedies for cold and flu to get quick relief from discomforting symptoms! However, don’t forget to consult your doctor to avoid the problem.