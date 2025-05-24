World Thyroid Day 2025: Can thyroid cause headache?

World Thyroid Day 2025: Hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism are two common thyroid disorders that can have multiple symptoms. Thyroid headache is one such symptom which can be managed with certain lifestyle changes and prescribed medicines.

At the base of your neck, you will notice a small gland shaped like a butterfly. It may be small, but it plays a critical role in regulating metabolism. That is thyroid for you. A dysfunction of this gland will not only impact your weight, but also affect your sleep patterns and your overall health. While weight gain or weight loss, fatigue and hair loss are some of the common symptoms of thyroid disorders like hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism, you may also have a headache. On World Thyroid Day, which is observed on May 25, let us tell you more about thyroid headache and how to get relief.

What is a thyroid headache?

A thyroid headache refers to recurring headaches that may be linked to thyroid dysfunction, particularly hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) or, in some cases, hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid). “While headaches are not the most prominent thyroid symptom, they are a known secondary symptom due to hormonal imbalances affecting neurological function, blood pressure, and inflammation,” says endocrinologist Dr Dheeraj Kapoor. While for some people, it may be a daily occurrence, for others, it may not happen at all.

What does a thyroid headache feel like?

People with a thyroid headache may feel a dull, pressure-like or throbbing sensation in their head. It can last for half an hour or continue feeling it for several days. “In hypothyroidism, it may feel more like tension-type headaches. In hyperthyroidism, it may feel more intense or migraine-like, often accompanied by anxiety, palpitations, or light sensitivity due to overstimulation of the nervous system,” shares the expert.

Which all thyroid conditions can cause a headache?

Hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism are the common types of thyroid problems hat can potentially cause headaches. Here’s how headache and these two types of thyroid disorders may be connected:

Hypothyroidism : It is often associated with symptoms like fatigue and low moods, but a thyroid headache is also possible. About 30 percent of people with hypothyroidism have a headache, as per a study published in the Internal Medicine journal. “The metabolic slowing associated with lower thyroid hormone levels can sometimes contribute to headaches. The changes in blood flow or nerve function related to the hypothyroid state could play a role,” says Dr Kapoor.

: It is often associated with symptoms like fatigue and low moods, but a thyroid headache is also possible. About 30 percent of people with hypothyroidism have a headache, as per a study published in the Internal Medicine journal. “The metabolic slowing associated with lower thyroid hormone levels can sometimes contribute to headaches. The changes in blood flow or nerve function related to the hypothyroid state could play a role,” says Dr Kapoor. Hyperthyroidism: Often linked to nervousness, anxiety and sleeping problems, this condition can also cause headaches, as per research published in Curēus. The overactive metabolic state and increased sympathetic nervous system activity in hyperthyroidism can also trigger a headache. The thyroid headache might be associated with feeling tense or even experiencing palpitations.

Migraine and thyroid headache

The symptoms of migraine, a health condition that can lead to nausea, mood changes and fatigue, often include throbbing pain usually on one side of the head. There may be an association between headaches, migraine and hypothyroidism, according to research published in the Headache journal. “Hormonal imbalances caused by thyroid disorders can influence brain chemistry, pain perception and inflammation, all of which are relevant to migraine development,” says Dr Kapoor.

How to manage a thyroid headache?

Managing the underlying thyroid condition rather than specifically addressing the thyroid headache is important. Here’s what to do:

1. Rest

If you get a thyroid headache, leave everything and just lie down in a quiet and dark room to get some relief. The episodes of headache can also be dealt with by regularly getting massages. But check with your doctor before going for a head massage.

2. Follow your doctor’s advice

Taking prescribed medication consistently, and not missing doses, sticking to recommended lifestyle changes, and regularly going for check-ups to monitor hormone levels are important to stabilise your thyroid. As the thyroid function normalises, any related symptoms, including a thyroid headache, may improve.

3. Eat healthy foods

“Having iodine-rich foods like eggs, dairy products, tuna and iodised salt is essential if you have hypothyroidism, but also consume a generally healthy diet that is good for your overall well-being,” says the expert. Ensuring proper nutrition can help manage various symptoms, potentially including thyroid headache.

4. Manage stress

Getting stressed all the time can exacerbate the symptoms. Practice stress-reducing techniques like yoga, meditation, journaling, listening to music, deep breathing, and gentle exercise to help manage symptoms such as headaches.

5. Manage migraine triggers

If you have migraine as well as a thyroid disorder, avoid common migraine triggers like stress, sleep disturbances and dehydration. Managing these triggers can prevent recurrent attacks of throbbing pain particularly on one side of the head.

6. Medicines

“For immediate relief from a thyroid headache, consider standard over-the-counter pain relievers like ibuprofen, but these can only treat the symptom, not the underlying cause,” says the expert. Your main focus should be on regulating your thyroid.

Thyroid headache may be one of the symptoms of hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism. Managing these conditions by checking with the doctor, eating healthy and managing stress can help to deal with their symptoms, including headaches.