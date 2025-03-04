Measles outbreak in the US: Dos and don’ts for people affected by this contagious disease

The recent measles outbreak in the US has raised concerns across the globe. Know what you can do and what you should avoid.

Measles, a disease that has a highly contagious nature, has claimed the life of a school-aged child in the US, as per media reports. It is reportedly the first measles-related death in America in over a decade. Due to this tragic incident and over 150 cases being confirmed in Texas since late January 2025, the US government is reportedly concerned. More cases are likely to occur in the measles outbreak area. If you or your child is affected by this airborne disease, be careful. Following the list of dos and don’ts can help to prevent this disease and aid in your recovery journey.

What are measles?

It is a highly contagious disease caused by the measles virus, and leads to rash and flu-like symptoms. “It can make you extremely unwell and even lead to death,” says emergency and critical care expert Dr Saima Shabnam. Anyone can get measles, but children mostly get affected by it. In 2023, there were about 107,500 deaths due to this disease across the globe, according to the World Health Organization. The list mostly included unvaccinated children under the age of 5 years. “The infection weakens the immune system, making the body vulnerable to other complications such as pneumonia, ear infections, and even brain inflammation,” says infectious disease specialist Dr Tharanath S. It spreads through tiny droplets in the air when a person who is infected coughs or sneezes, making it one of the most common transmitted diseases.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Amid the measles outbreak, know its symptoms:

Fever

Dry cough

Runny nose

Sore throat

Inflamed eyes

Tiny white dots with bluish-white centers on a red backdrop located within the inner lining of the cheek

A skin rash consisting of big, flat spots

Measles outbreak: Things to do and avoid if you are infected

If you are infected, you must follow the dos and don’ts list to avoid spreading it and to prevent complications. Ear infections and diarrhea are some of the complications that people with measles may experience, as per the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Here’s what to do and avoid:

1. Isolate yourself

If you have it, isolate yourself to prevent spreading the virus. “Stay away from other people, including your family members, for at least four days after you get a rash,” says Dr Shabnam. You can also wait for your doctor to confirm that you will not spread it to others. Isolating yourself will also give you time to rest. “Resting as much as possible is crucial because your body needs energy to fight the virus,” says Dr Tharanath.

2. Stay hydrated

Hydration is not just important for your skin health, but for proper functioning of your entire body. Amid the measles outbreak, you should know that a high fever and sweating can lead to dehydration. “So, drink plenty of water, fresh vegetable or fruit juices, and coconut water,” suggests Dr Tharanath.

3. Take bath

Amid several reports on the measles outbreak, you may wonder if taking a bath will help or not. “You may bathe if you are affected, but you should use lukewarm water, as high temperatures can cause discomfort,” says Dr Shabnam. You can also add soothing components like oatmeal to your water to ease the itching produced by the rash.

4. Eat nutritious foods

“Eating nutritious food can help your immune system to fight off the virus,” says Dr Shabnam. Go for foods rich in vitamin A, such as carrots, dairy products, and leafy greens. “These foods can help strengthen your immune system and speed up recovery,” says Dr Tharanath.

5. Have medicine

Amid the measles outbreak, know that high fever is a common symptom. You can take paracetamol or ibuprofen if you have a high temperature, according to the UK’s National Health Service. “Over-the-counter fever-reducing medicines like paracetamol can be given to bring down fever and relieve discomfort, but check with a doctor first,” says Dr Tharanath.

6. Go for a humidifier or steam inhalation

A humidifier or steam inhalation can help ease cough and throat irritation, something to remember amid the measles outbreak. “Using a humidifier in your room can help add moisture to the air, relieving throat irritation and congestion. Also, inhaling steam from a bowl of hot water may help ease breathing difficulties,” says Dr Shabnam.

7. Avoid spicy, acidic or oily foods

If you are affected by the measles outbreak, it is best to avoid foods that are too spicy, acidic, oily, or fried. “They can cause throat irritation and be difficult to digest. Sour and acidic foods like citrus fruits, vinegar, and tomatoes can make the mouth and throat more uncomfortable, especially if there are sores inside the mouth,” says Dr Shabnam. Very cold or extremely hot foods should also be avoided, as they can trigger throat pain. Processed and junk foods, which lack essential nutrients, should be replaced with easily digestible, home-cooked meals that provide the body with vitamins and minerals needed for recovery.

8. Don’t use harsh soaps

While it is good to take a bath or shower even if you have measles, make sure to go for gentle skincare products. “Using strong soaps or skincare products like moisturisers can irritate your skin. So mild, fragrance-free products should be used,” says Dr Shabnam.

9. Don’t skip meals

Your appetite may take a hit if you are not well. “Skipping meals is not recommended, even if your appetite is low. Your body needs proper nutrition to heal and recover,” says Dr Tharanath. But make sure to eat healthy foods every day instead of going for ultra-processed ones.

As there are many reports on the measles outbreak in the US, you may be concerned. Don’t worry, as you just have to follow a set of rules if you have measles. This way you will not spread it to others and also not experience complications like ear infections.