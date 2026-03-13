Diabetes can cause kidney problems: 3 simple tests that can reveal damage early

Diabetic kidney disease often develops quietly, without early warning signs. Nephrologist explains the key tests that can detect kidney damage early and help prevent serious complications.

Diabetes is one of the leading causes of kidney disease worldwide, and India carries a particularly high burden of both conditions. What makes diabetic kidney disease especially concerning is that it often develops quietly. Many people may not notice any symptoms until significant kidney damage has already occurred. By that stage, treatment can become more complicated, and the risk of long-term health problems increases.

According to Dr Sunil Kumar, Nephrologist at CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, early screening is one of the most effective ways to detect kidney problems in people with diabetes. Regular monitoring through simple medical tests can identify early warning signs of kidney damage, allowing doctors to intervene early and slow the progression of the disease.

How diabetes affects kidney health

The kidneys play a vital role in filtering waste products and excess fluid from the blood. They also help regulate electrolyte levels, maintain blood pressure, and support overall metabolic balance. However, consistently high blood sugar levels can damage the tiny blood vessels in the kidneys. Over time, this damage affects the kidneys’ ability to filter blood effectively. This condition is known as diabetic kidney disease, also called diabetic nephropathy.

The biggest concern is that this damage usually develops slowly and silently. People may feel completely normal during the early stages. This is why regular screening tests are essential for people living with diabetes.

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1. Urine albumin test: An early warning sign

One of the most important screening tools for detecting diabetic kidney disease is the urine albumin test, commonly known as the microalbuminuria test. Healthy kidneys normally prevent proteins from leaking into the urine. However, when the kidneys begin to experience damage, small amounts of a protein called albumin may start appearing in the urine.

This test can detect even tiny traces of albumin that are not visible in routine urine examinations. According to Dr Kumar, even a slight increase in albumin levels may indicate that the kidneys are under stress. Doctors usually recommend this test at least once a year for people with diabetes, as early detection allows timely treatment and lifestyle changes that may slow or even prevent further kidney damage.

2. Urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio (UACR)

Another commonly used test is the Urine Albumin-to-Creatinine Ratio (UACR). This test measures the amount of albumin in relation to creatinine in a urine sample. “Creatinine is a waste product generated by muscle metabolism and normally filtered out by the kidneys. By comparing albumin to creatinine levels, doctors can obtain a more accurate picture of kidney health,” says Dr Kumar.

If the ratio is elevated, it may suggest that the kidneys are leaking protein, an early hallmark of diabetic kidney disease. Doctors often use the UACR test alongside other kidney function tests to confirm early signs of damage.

3. Blood creatinine and estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) tests

Blood tests also play a crucial role in monitoring kidney health. One commonly used test measures creatinine levels in the blood. When the kidneys lose their filtering ability, creatinine levels begin to rise. However, creatinine levels alone may not always detect early kidney damage.

“To improve accuracy, doctors calculate the estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR). This value is calculated using blood creatinine levels along with factors such as age, sex, and body size,” explains Dr Kumar. The eGFR shows how efficiently the kidneys are filtering waste from the blood. A gradual decline in eGFR can indicate early kidney dysfunction, even before symptoms appear.

Why is blood pressure monitoring also important?

Regular blood pressure monitoring, although not a laboratory test, is extremely important for people with diabetes. High blood pressure can both cause and worsen kidney damage. In fact, many individuals with diabetes also develop hypertension, which places additional strain on the kidneys. Maintaining healthy blood pressure levels helps slow the progression of kidney disease and protects long-term kidney function.

Imaging tests when doctors need more information

In some cases, doctors may recommend a kidney ultrasound or other imaging tests. These tests help evaluate the size, structure, and overall condition of the kidneys. Imaging is usually not the first screening method for diabetic kidney disease. However, it becomes useful when abnormal lab results require further investigation or when doctors suspect other kidney problems.

Why early detection can protect kidney health

One of the biggest challenges with diabetic kidney disease is that symptoms such as swelling, fatigue, or changes in urination often appear only in later stages. By the time these signs develop, kidney damage may already be advanced. This is why early testing plays such an important role in prevention.

According to Dr Kumar, regular screening through urine and blood tests allows doctors to identify early changes in kidney function. Once detected, lifestyle changes, improved blood sugar control, and appropriate medications can significantly slow disease progression.

For people living with diabetes, annual kidney screening should be considered a routine part of healthcare. Monitoring key markers like urine albumin, UACR, blood creatinine, and eGFR can help detect kidney problems early and protect long-term health.

With timely testing, good blood sugar control, and regular medical follow-ups, many individuals can significantly reduce their risk of serious kidney complications and maintain better overall well-being.