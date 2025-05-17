World Hypertension Day 2025: Test your blood pressure knowledge!

Updated on:16 May 2025, 07:58pm IST

Let’s talk blood pressure! You may not feel high BP may not hit you, but that’s exactly why hypertension is called the silent killer. With over 1.2 billion people around the world dealing with high blood pressure), it happens to be more common than you think, and dangerous if ignored. From heart disease and stroke to kidney trouble, unchecked BP can affect overall health in multiple ways.

Smart lifestyle choices and regular check-ups can help you prevent hypertension. But it is also important that you know the most basic symptoms of this health issue. So this World Hypertension Day, let us see how much you really know about it. Ready to take the pressure off with a quiz to check your knowledge on blood pressure and learn how to protect your heart health?