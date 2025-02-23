How well do you really understand healthy weight loss? Test your knowledge now!

 scorecardresearch facebook
Updated on:19 February 2025, 10:54am IST

Following on a weight loss journey is one of the big decisions in life. To ensure you stay on track with a healthy weight loss plan, it is crucial to understand the essentials. Take this quiz to test your knowledge and see how well you are informed!

Many people make the mistake of drastically cutting calories in an attempt to lose weight quickly, leaving themselves hungry and exhausted. This approach not only makes it difficult to stick to but can also deprive the body of essential nutrients, leading to fatigue, weakness, and even long-term health issues. Healthy weight loss is more than just shedding kilos—it is about achieving a balanced, sustainable lifestyle supporting overall well-being. A healthy weight is one where you feel energised, strong, and confident without resorting to extreme measures. Fad diets and quick fixes may promise fast results, but they often fail in the long run and can harm your body. Slow, consistent changes are key to lasting, healthy weight loss.

So how much do you know about a healthy weight loss? Do you really know how to do it? Well, to test your knowledge, we have prepared this quiz. Give this quiz a shot and find out where you stand.

What is a healthy rate of weight loss per week?

What is the most effective way to lose and maintain a healthy weight?

What is BMI (body mass index) a measure of?

Which of these foods is best for weight loss?

Drinking water can help with weight loss by:

Is it true that skipping meals can help you lose weight faster?

Which of these factors affects weight loss the most?

What is a common misconception about exercise for weight loss?

Is it necessary to eliminate all fats from your diet to lose weight?

What role does sleep play in weight loss?

