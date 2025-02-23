How well do you really understand healthy weight loss? Test your knowledge now!

Updated on:19 February 2025, 10:54am IST

Many people make the mistake of drastically cutting calories in an attempt to lose weight quickly, leaving themselves hungry and exhausted. This approach not only makes it difficult to stick to but can also deprive the body of essential nutrients, leading to fatigue, weakness, and even long-term health issues. Healthy weight loss is more than just shedding kilos—it is about achieving a balanced, sustainable lifestyle supporting overall well-being. A healthy weight is one where you feel energised, strong, and confident without resorting to extreme measures. Fad diets and quick fixes may promise fast results, but they often fail in the long run and can harm your body. Slow, consistent changes are key to lasting, healthy weight loss.

So how much do you know about a healthy weight loss? Do you really know how to do it? Well, to test your knowledge, we have prepared this quiz. Give this quiz a shot and find out where you stand.