World Stroke Day: Women are at higher risk of stroke! Know its symptoms

The burden of stroke worldwide is on the rise, making it the fourth leading cause of death and the fifth leading cause of disability. A stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is interrupted, and it is notably more common in women than men. In the United States, one in five women aged 55 to 75 will experience a stroke, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Due to this increased risk, women must monitor their health and be vigilant about recognising the signs and symptoms of stroke.
A stroke, sometimes called a brain attack, occurs when blood flow to a part of the brain is interrupted or reduced, preventing brain tissue from getting oxygen and nutrients. This can happen due to a blocked artery (ischemic stroke) or a burst blood vessel (hemorrhagic stroke). During a stroke, brain cells begin to die within minutes, leading to symptoms like sudden weakness, confusion, trouble speaking, or loss of coordination. This may affect your ability to speak or move and the experience can be frightening. In women, the risk of stroke is higher due to hormonal changes, high blood pressure (hypertension), and other risk factors such as birth control pills, age, etc., as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the lifetime risk of experiencing a stroke has risen by 50 percent over the past 17 years, with current estimates suggesting that 1 in 4 people will have a stroke in their lifetime. Between 1990 and 2019, the incidence of stroke increased by 70 percent. This highlights the importance of recognising stroke symptoms, especially in women.
Symptoms of stroke in women can present differently than in men and should not be overlooked. Common signs include:
Women may report symptoms that are not associated with strokes in males, which include nausea, vomiting, or lightheadedness. These uncommon signs of a stroke in women can also accompany more typical signs like disorientation, shortness of breath, slurred speech, and fatigue, as per the American Association of Neuroscience Nurses.
A stroke is primarily caused by a disruption in blood flow to the brain, which can occur in two main types: ischemic and hemorrhagic.
Additionally, transient ischemic attacks (TIAs), or mini-strokes, are brief episodes of stroke-like symptoms caused by temporary disruptions in blood flow. While they do not cause permanent damage, TIAs indicate a higher risk for future strokes.
The American Stroke Association suggests a simple method to recognise stroke symptoms. If you think you or someone nearby may be experiencing a stroke, remember to act FAST:
Every minute matters when it comes to a stroke. Any delay in medical intervention may increase the risk of lasting brain damage or disability.
Most strokes can be prevented by managing medical conditions and adopting a healthy lifestyle.
Discuss your stroke risk with your doctor, considering factors like age and family history. Also, work on controlling other health conditions, such as diabetes and heart disease.
