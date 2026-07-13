Your plate choices are destroying the planet: 3 simple steps to eat sustainably

Follow these easy steps to eat sustainably, which helps your health and protects the environment. Choose carefully for a better planet!

Ever since people have become food-savvy, consumers have been trying to look beyond supermarket shelves to explore how food is produced. As much as our overall health has become a priority, leading to healthy eating, taking care of our environment is also a need of the hour. We get our healthy feed from the environment, so the responsibility to reciprocate rests on our shoulders if we wish to live sustainably. It’s pretty much evident by now that what we put on our plates has a direct impact on the environment. Eating healthy and following sustainable eating practices can go hand in hand and benefit our planet’s health for years to come.

Invest in Your Well-being Unlock personalized offers for your health, fitness & lifestyle needs Check Eligibility →

Health Shots got in touch with Dr Suhas Aagre, MBBS, DNB (Medicine), General Physician at Ruby Hall Clinic, to learn sustainable eating practices and lifestyle tips that can help ensure that, along with our health, the environment stays protected.

Sustainable lifestyle tips and eating practices that must be followed

A simple example of livestock nurturing that includes the production of eggs, meat, and milk accounts for up to 40% of the global agricultural gross domestic product. Alongside this, it consumes one-third of the world’s freshwater. We can agree that something as simple as raising livestock can have a very big impact on our planet.

So, follow these tips from the expert to help us become mindful of what we eat and maintain the health of Mother Earth.

1. Watch your body weight

“Keep your BMI that is body mass index below 25, and your waist-to-hip ratio should be below 0.95 for males and below 0.8 for females, “suggests the expert.

You should limit your intake of healthy foods and eat only healthy meals. Alongside this, you can increase your fibre intake. Controlling your food intake will help manage your body weight and blood sugar. Moreover, such an eating pattern will help curb constipation. You should also limit your sugar-added beverages.

2. Exercise regularly and bid adieu to bad lifestyle habits

The expert says, “You must exercise regularly for at least 30 minutes a day. It should include regular cardio exercises. Alongside, don’t forget to get at least 8 hours of sound sleep daily. If your body demands, you may rely on multivitamin supplements. Quit smoking, and go easy on alcohol.”

Alongside maintaining your physical health, you must also focus on keeping your mental health in check to stay mentally at peace. To that end, you can practice yoga and pranayama daily.

3. Say no to plastic

The greener and cleaner our environment and atmosphere are, the healthier our lives will become. Apart from monitoring your eating habits, you can do away with other bad habits that have a grave impact on the environment. You may avoid using plastic bags. Also, you may promote the use of digital technology to save paper, conserve water and electricity. Plant at least one tree in your community each year. You can also opt to ride a bicycle whenever convenient to reduce pollution.