US faces surge in rabies cases with 6 deaths in just 1 year: What you need to know to stay safe

Rabies cases in the US: Find out symptoms, prevention methods, and what to do if you get bitten to keep yourself and your community safe.

The United States is reportedly facing a surge in rabies cases. Six people died from the viral disease in the past one year – said to be the highest number of deaths due to rabies in several years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Rabies outbreaks have occurred in various American states, underscoring the urgent need for public awareness. It is crucial to understand the risks associated with rabies and take appropriate safety measures. Protecting ourselves and our communities from this preventable but often deadly disease is more important than ever.

What is rabies?

Rabies is a viral infection that primarily affects the central nervous system. It is almost always fatal once symptoms appear, making early intervention necessary for survival. “The virus is typically transmitted through the saliva of an infected animal, most commonly via bites or scratches,” General Physician Dr Tushar Tayal tells Health Shots.

Key facts about rabies:

Transmission: Most commonly spread through bites or scratches from infected animals.

Hosts: Dogs, bats, raccoons, skunks, and foxes are the primary carriers in the US.

Presence: Rabies is present in every state except Hawaii.

What are the factors responsible for rabies?

Experts attribute the recent spike in rabies cases to several factors, including urban expansion into wild animal habitats, leading to increased interactions between humans and wildlife. Dr. Ryan Wallace, who leads the CDC’s rabies team, reports that they are currently monitoring 15 different likely outbreaks across the country.

Areas affected include:

Nassau County, New York

Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Parts of Alaska, Arizona, California, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, North Carolina, Oregon, and Vermont

“Certain parts of the United States have seen an uptick in reports,” Dr Wallace noted, particularly referencing a rise in rabid foxes in western states and an increase in rabid bats nationwide.

Over a million Americans are evaluated for potential rabies exposure each year. And more than 100,000 individuals receive a series of rabies vaccines annually to prevent the onset of the disease, according to CDC.

What are the common symptoms of rabies?

Symptoms of rabies usually develop 1 to 3 months after exposure, but this timeframe can vary,” says Dr Tayal. Early symptoms may be vague and flu-like, including:

Fever

Headache

General weakness

Tingling or a burning sensation at the bite site

As the disease progresses, more severe symptoms can occur, such as:

Anxiety and confusion

Agitation

Difficulty swallowing

Hydrophobia (fear of water)

In advanced stages, individuals may experience:

Hallucinations

Paralysis

Insomnia

Coma and eventually death if untreated

What should I do if I get bitten by an animal with rabies?

Immediate action is crucial if you are bitten or scratched by an animal that potentially carries rabies.

Clean the wound: Rinse the wound immediately with soap and running water for at least 15 minutes. Seek medical attention: “Even minor wounds should warrant a visit to a healthcare provider,” shares the expert. Post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP): This includes a series of rabies vaccines and, if necessary, rabies immune globulin to prevent the virus from developing.

Can rabies be prevented after exposure?

To reduce your risk of rabies:

Avoid contact with wild animals: Steer clear of any wildlife and do not approach animals that seem sick or behave unusually.

Vaccinate pets: “Ensure that your pets, such as dogs, cats, and ferrets, are vaccinated against rabies”, suggests Dr Tayal.

Report stray animals: Notify local authorities about any stray animals that appear unsafe or unwell.

Rabies remains a serious threat in the United States, particularly highlighted by the recent fatalities. Dr Wallace emphasizes that, “Most rabies cases in humans are preventable.” Public awareness, prompt first aid, and timely medical care are pivotal in mitigating the risks associated with this deadly virus.