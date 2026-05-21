Is your summer slump hiding a health warning?

When it gets too hot outside, many people feel really tired and sluggish. This condition is often called the summer slump. You may think heat is the reason you tend to feel this way, but sometimes it is not. It may just be a sign that you are not getting the food and hydration you need to stay healthy in the sweltering summer.
When it is really hot in the summer, the body has to work hard to keep its temperature right. You can sweat a lot, which can lead to dehydration and loss of important electrolytes. This can make you feel tired and dizzy. It is hard to focus. “You might not feel like eating much, and you might not sleep well because of the heat and spending more time outside in the sun. All of these things can make you feel more tired. However, if you are still feeling tired even when you are getting rest and drinking enough water, it might be something beyond weather-related tiredness,” Pathologist Dr Shelly Mahajan tells Health Shots.
While feeling tired sometimes is normal, here are some symptoms that you should watch out for:
These signs may often be overlooked or dismissed as seasonal discomfort. Still, they can be early indicators of deeper health concerns.
Several nutritional deficiencies tend to surface or worsen during summer due to dietary changes and fluid loss:
Key differentiators are duration and severity. If fatigue:
It is advisable to seek medical evaluation rather than self-diagnosing or ignoring the signs.
Fatigue is a problem that needs to be figured out. Timely, accurate diagnostics are very important for identifying the cause of fatigue. You can have blood tests to check for deficiencies or hormone imbalances. These tests can also help detect signs of conditions early. When evaluating fatigue, you can treat the underlying problem rather than just the symptoms. This means you can get targeted treatment for fatigue rather than just temporary solutions.
While the summer slump is common, it’s not an excuse for ongoing tiredness. You should pay attention to your body. Notice if something’s not right. What feels like tiredness because it’s summer could actually be a sign of a treatable health issue.
Being proactive about your health can really help. This means being aware of your body, making changes, adjusting your lifestyle, and getting checked out by a doctor when needed. This can help you stay energised, get things done, and feel good throughout the summer.
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