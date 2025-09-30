New study shows 99% of heart attacks have these warning signs people miss

Heart disease continues to be one of the world’s biggest health challenges. According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) claim nearly 17.9 million lives every year, making them the leading cause of death globally. These diseases affect the heart and blood vessels, and in over 80 percent of cases, the outcome is fatal heart attacks or strokes. A recent large-scale study by researchers in Korea and the United States shows that heart attacks and strokes do not just happen suddenly. Almost all cases are linked to one or more risk factors that were present earlier, even if they were not serious enough for a diagnosis. So, how can we spot these signs early and reduce the risk of heart disease?
For this research, scientists analyzed the medical records of more than 9 million adults in South Korea and nearly 7,000 adults in the United States. Participants were tracked for up to 20 years, with repeated measurements of blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, and smoking exposure. The researchers focused on four well-known risk factors using the American Heart Association’s guidelines:
The results, published September 29 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, directly challenge the idea that heart attacks often strike people without warning. Instead, the data revealed that more than 99 percent of individuals who experienced a heart attack, stroke, or heart failure had at least one non-optimal risk factor before their event. High blood pressure emerged as the biggest culprit, affecting over 95 percent of Korean participants and more than 93 percent of US participants. The study is a clear warning that subtle shifts in blood pressure, cholesterol, or sugar levels should never be ignored.
When people think of heart attacks, they imagine sudden chest pain or severe breathlessness. But the body often shows warnings long before that moment. These overlooked signs can include:
Heart disease does not happen overnight, it builds over years of unhealthy habits and exposures. The most common risk factors include:
The presence of even one of these factors can elevate heart disease risk, and combinations increase it significantly.
The best way to combat heart disease is to identify its risks before they become dangerous. Dr Rahul Gupta, Cardiologist, Gleneagles Hospital, advises regular health screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar, even if you feel healthy. Numbers slightly above normal should never be dismissed, as they can silently damage blood vessels and the heart over time.
Mental health matters too. Chronic stress, anxiety, and depression can raise inflammation and blood pressure, putting the heart under constant strain. Watch for early lifestyle patterns, such as weight gain, fatigue, or shortness of breath with light activity. These are not just normal ageing, but possible warning signs.
Routine check-ups, preventive lab tests, and a proactive approach to lifestyle can spot problems early. Taking small steps now can stop risk factors from growing into life-threatening conditions later.
Most heart attacks are preventable with consistent care and lifestyle choices. Here is what cardiologists recommend:
With these tips, you can lower your heart attack risk!
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Preventive Care, Family Care, Reproductive Care, Self Care
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.