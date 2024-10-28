World Stroke Day: 9 things to know about stroke recovery

Stroke recovery is a gradual process and you need to do more than just take medicines. On the occasion of World Stroke Day, know what more you can do to get better.

Stroke, a medical emergency, can cause death or disability. It happens when blood does not smoothly flow to your brain. Without proper blood flow, the cells in your brain will start to die but treatment is possible. Once you are done with that, you need to be extra careful. While the stroke recovery timeline varies, it is possible. Medications will help make you feel better, but to see improvements, you also need to connect with different experts like physiotherapists and dietitians. A little bit of exercise and following a healthy diet can also help you in the healing process. On World Stroke Day, which is observed on October 29, know what to do after getting discharged from the hospital.

What is stroke?

A stroke occurs when blood flow to a part of the brain gets interrupted, depriving brain cells of oxygen and nutrients, leading to cell death. It can affect any part of the brain. “This disruption can happen either due to a blockage or a burst blood vessel,” explains neurologist Dr Nikhil B. A 70 percent rise in stroke incidence was noted from 1990 to 2019, with a 43 percent increase in deaths due to it, as per the report by the World Health Organization. It requires immediate medical intervention so that brain damage and potential disabilities can be minimised.

There are three main types –

Ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blood clot blocking blood flow to the brain.

Hemorrhagic stroke, which occurs when a blood vessel in the brain bursts and causes bleeding.

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), often called a mini-stroke, is a temporary blockage of blood flow, which lasts only a few minutes. Even if it happens for a short time, it serves as a warning for potential future strokes.

What are the causes of stroke?

“It is mostly caused by heart-related conditions, including high blood pressure, and atherosclerosis, which is the build-up of cholesterol and fats around the artery walls,” says the expert. Atrial fibrillation, an irregular, and usually rapid heart rate that can lead to blood clot formation in the heart is another cause.

Other factors include:

Smoking

Obesity

Too much alcohol consumption

Weakened blood vessels

High blood pressure

Family history

High cholesterol

What are the symptoms of stroke?

It can have varying impacts on your physical and mental abilities. Here are some signs of stroke:

Symptoms of ischemic stroke may include sudden numbness, confusion, difficulty speaking, and weakness on one side.

Symptoms of hemorrhagic stroke are a severe headache, nausea, vision changes, and seizures.

Symptoms of TIA are similar to ischemic stroke, including temporary weakness, dizziness, and slurred speech, which typically last only a few minutes.

Irrespective of the type, recognising these signs early and immediately taking a doctor’s help can reduce long-term effects or complications such as paralysis or muscle weakness, speech and communication difficulties, memory and cognitive challenges.

Stages of stroke recovery

For some people, it may take just a few days or weeks to recover, according to the UK National Health Service (NHS). Others can take months or even years and may have to make changes, such as adapting their homes to make it easier to move around. “Usually, people start seeing noticeable improvements in the first three to six months, as during this time, the brain adjusts and relearns skills,” says Dr Nikhil.

The Brunnstrom Stages of Stroke Recovery, which details the development of a person’s ability to move and the brain’s reorganisation following a stroke, emerged in the 1960s. It was developed by Swedish-American physical therapist Signe Brunnstrom, according to the Physical Therapy journal.

Take a Poll What is your top health and wellness goal? Regular exercise

Eating healthy

Getting good sleep

Practising stress management Take a Poll What is your go-to-technique for relieving body pain? Gentle exercise

Sleeping

Massage

Pain relief balm Previous Next

Here are the 7 stages:

Flaccidity : A person is not able to move muscles in their body, making then feel limp.

: A person is not able to move muscles in their body, making then feel limp. Onset of spasticity : The muscles may involuntarily tighten as a response to a stimulus, and the person may find it hard to relax them.

: The muscles may involuntarily tighten as a response to a stimulus, and the person may find it hard to relax them. Increased spasticity : Even though the muscles begin to tighten, the person may have control over some of the basic muscle groups. They may be able to manage the movement of their limbs.

: Even though the muscles begin to tighten, the person may have control over some of the basic muscle groups. They may be able to manage the movement of their limbs. Decreased spasticity : The brain is properly able to send signals to different muscles in the body to move them voluntarily.

: The brain is properly able to send signals to different muscles in the body to move them voluntarily. Increased complex voluntary movements : There is not much involuntary muscle tightening. So, the person is able to perform more complex muscle movements voluntarily.

: There is not much involuntary muscle tightening. So, the person is able to perform more complex muscle movements voluntarily. Spasticity disappears, and coordination returns : Control of the person’s movements almost completely returns to typical function. As involuntary tightening of muscles disappears, movements get more coordinated.

: Control of the person’s movements almost completely returns to typical function. As involuntary tightening of muscles disappears, movements get more coordinated. Normal function returns: Complex, and coordinated movement patterns in the affected side of the body can be performed without any difficulty.

Stroke recovery: 7 things you must know

Here’s what to do to support stroke recovery:

1. Follow a structured rehabilitation plan

Rehabilitation plan involves physical, occupational, and speech therapy, which all focus on different aspects of recovery. Physical therapy helps regain strength, and balance. Physiotherapy may particularly help if you have problems such as numbness on one side of the body, as per the NHS. Occupational therapy aids in relearning daily activities, like dressing up on your own and cooking. Speech therapy is critical if your speech or swallowing was affected.

2. Maintain a stroke-friendly diet

Eat more fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to promote healing and help prevent further strokes. “Reducing sodium and unhealthy fats is particularly important to control blood pressure and cholesterol levels,” says the expert. Avoiding red meat and egg yolk can help to prevent stroke, as per research published in the BMJ Journals in 2018. Going on a low-protein diet can also help if you already had a stroke. During a 2019 study published in the Nutrients journal, participants on a low-protein diet had a better muscle tone of their hand and upper limb after a stroke.

3. Engage in regular, guided exercise

Physical activity helps in rebuilding strength and improving cardiovascular health. Depending on ability, gentle exercises such as walking, stretching, or light resistance training can be beneficial. During a 2017 study published in the Stroke Research And Treatment journal, resistance training was able to significantly improve muscle strength, power, and endurance in participants after stroke.

4. Adhere to prescribed medications

Medications play a key role in preventing secondary strokes. “Commonly prescribed drugs may include anticoagulants (blood thinners), antihypertensives (for blood pressure), and statins (for cholesterol),” says the expert. Adherence to your doctor’s recommendations and regular follow-ups are vital to monitor and adjust doses as needed.

5. Monitor blood pressure

High blood pressure can lead to heart attack or stroke, according to the American Heart Association. Keeping blood pressure within target range can reduce the risk of another stroke. Make sure it is less than 120/80 millimeters of mercury (mm Hg). Home monitoring devices can provide daily readings, but routine check-ups with doctors are essential to adjust medications or lifestyle plans as needed.

6. Seek psychological and emotional support

“Stroke survivors may experience depression, anxiety, or frustration due to the physical and cognitive limitations they face,” says the expert. Talking to a psychologist or joining counseling sessions can help manage these emotional challenges.

7. Utilise mobility aids for safety

If you experience balance or mobility issues, devices such as canes, walkers, or wheelchairs can enhance movement safety. Occupational therapists often provide guidance on using these aids effectively, which can prevent falls while encouraging independence.

8. Participate in cognitive activities

Brain games, solving puzzles or simply reading can stimulate cognitive recovery by engaging the brain. If you have memory or language challenges, structured cognitive exercises, either at home or under a therapist’s guidance, can help improve thinking and memory functions over time.

9. Eliminate smoking and limit alcohol

Smoking and excessive alcohol intake significantly increase the risk of a recurrent stroke. During a study published in the Alcohol Research And Health journal in 2006, regular consumption of alcohol (three or more drinks per day), and cigarette smoking we’re found to be strong risk factors for ischemic stroke.

Quitting smoking and reducing or avoiding alcohol can contribute to better cardiovascular health and improve your body’s ability to recover from a stroke.

Stroke recovery may take time, but along with medications don’t forget to exercise under guidance, eat healthy, and give up bad habits like smoking.