Quitting Ozempic and Wegovy could lead to rapid weight gain: What every patient needs to know?

Quitting Ozempic or Wegovy can lead to rapid weight gain and health issues. Why are these medications vital for long-term weight management?

Medications such as Ozempic and Wegovy have become popular due to endorsements from well-known figures like tennis star Serena Williams. An advertisement recently claimed, “If you’re carrying 15-20 extra pounds, medications like Wegovy can help jumpstart your progress.” While this message may seem attractive, it’s important to consider that stopping these medications can raise concerns, as they are long-term treatments for serious conditions like obesity and Type 2 diabetes.

Discontinuing Ozempic and Wegovy may lead to rapid weight gain for several reasons; patients should be aware of this. About 50% of people who start these GLP-1 medications stop taking them within a year, according to the National Academy of Medicine. A recent study in the British Medical Journal examined data from more than 9,300 participants. It showed that those who discontinued GLP-1s often regained the weight they had lost, typically returning to their baseline weight within approximately 1.7 years. This cycle can be frustrating and highlights the need to view these medications as part of a long-term plan.

What is the main role of GLP-1?

Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) medications, like Ozempic and Wegovy, mimic the hormone’s effects to help control appetite and insulin levels. “They can help people with obesity manage their weight. However, these medications should be part of a comprehensive treatment plan that includes changes in dietary habits and increased physical activity,” endocrinologist Dr Sandeep Kharb tells Health Shots. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says these drugs should not be used alone as a solution.

Some people think of medications as short-term help, while others see them as treatments that last a lifetime. This view matters when deciding how to use these drugs and when to stop taking them. “Patients often notice improvements in health while on medication”, says the endocrinologist. They may have better glycemic control and a lower risk of heart disease. However, stopping the medication can lead to losing these benefits; those who quit often regain weight and see their health worsen.

A study published in the Journal of Market Access and Health Policy reports that patients face high out-of-pocket costs and inadequate insurance coverage. A Cleveland Clinic study found that nearly half of patients who discontinued semaglutide (the main ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy) cited cost as their primary reason. Without insurance, these medications can be very expensive, costing $250-$375 per maintenance dose.

What happens if you stop taking GLP-1 drugs?

Taking medication as prescribed is important for losing weight, and adherence to treatment plans means how well patients follow their treatment plans. “Persistence refers to the duration for which they continue taking their medication without interruption. Unfortunately, many patients struggle with this,” says the doctor. About 46% of people with Type 2 diabetes and 65% of those without it stop GLP-1 therapy within a year, according to a study published in the JAMA Network. This shows the difficulties patients face in sticking to their treatment.

Stopping these medications can have serious consequences. When patients stop taking them, they may not only regain weight but also lose the health benefits they gained. “Issues like higher blood pressure, increased cholesterol levels, and poorer blood sugar control can arise when people stop GLP-1 therapies”, says the expert. This creates a tough situation where early success can lead to health problems from before treatment.

Although there are benefits, side effects are important when making treatment decisions. About 20% of patients report gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea as per Frontiers in Endocrinology. These issues can be so serious that they make people stop their treatment. Additionally, clinical trials have shown that weight loss often results from muscle loss rather than fat loss, according to The Harvard Gazette. This raises further worries about body health and overall outcomes. “New alternatives, such as an oral version of Wegovy, are coming to market, raising hopes that they will be more convenient and affordable”, shares the doctor. This could help patients stay on their treatment plans for longer.