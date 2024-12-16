Stomach inflammation: What causes gastritis and how to treat it

Stomach inflammation or gastritis can lead to abdominal pain and bloating. Know the causes of stomach inflammation and ways to treat it.

If you experience bloating, flatulence, or sudden loss of appetite, it may mean that your gut needs attention. Gastritis, which basically means stomach inflammation, maybe the reason behind these symptoms. A bacterium called Helicobacter pylori is one of the main causes of stomach inflammation. If not treated in time, it may even lead to stomach ulcers or stomach cancer. Since the Helicobacter pylori infection is associated with smoking and alcohol, it is best to give up these bad habits, especially if you have them in excess. There are more ways to deal with inflammation in the gut.

What is stomach inflammation?

Medically termed as gastritis, stomach inflammation is a condition in which the internal lining of the stomach gets inflamed and irritated. It can either be acute (temporary inflammation of the stomach lining) or chronic (long-term condition that causes inflammation of the stomach lining). “The internal lining of the stomach cells or the mucosal layer produce mucus that serves as a protective barrier against the stomach’s strong acid known as the hydrochloric acid,” explains gastroenterology and hepatology expert Dr Shubham Vatsya. But if there is an inflammatory trigger in the stomach, this line of defense gets compromised.

What are the causes of stomach inflammation?

1. Helicobacter pylori infection

“One of the main stomach inflammation causes is an infection with a bacterium called Helicobacter pylori,” says the expert. The characteristic feature of the bacterium is its survival in the stomach’s high acid environment. It is able to neutralise the acidity of its local environment in the gut, helping the bacterium survive, according to the US National Cancer Institute. It colonises in the gut and disrupts its mucosal layer then the acid damages the internal lining, leading to stomach ulcers or even progressing to stomach cancer.

2. Infections other than Helicobacter pylori

“People with a weak immunity, such as those suffering from Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) or undergoing chemotherapy are at a higher risk of catching infections and getting affected by gastritis,” says the expert. These include infection with a fungi like Candida, virus such as cytomegalovirus or parasites like Strongyloides.

3. Drinking alcohol

Alcohol is highly erosive in nature and so, can erode the stomach’s mucosal layer, predisposing it to the risk of damage caused by the acidic environment. During a 2010 study published in the Alcohol and Alcoholism journal, researchers found a possible association between alcohol consumption and Helicobacter pylori infection.

4. Smoking

Smoking is one of the stomach inflammation causes, as it weakens the stomach’s mucosal layer by inhibiting blood flow to the stomach. Smoking increases the risk of Helicobacter pylori infection, according to 2019 research published in the European Journal of Cancer Prevention.

5. Autoimmune response

If the body’s immune cells start targeting its own cells by mistake, an autoimmune response gets triggered. “In gastritis, the body’s immune cells target the stomach’s parietal cells that are linked with hydrochloric acid’s production. This results in impairment of absorption of vitamin B12, causing inflammation,” says Dr Vatsya.

6. Excessive use of NSAIDs

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs may be connected to stomach inflammation causes. If you are a regular consumer of drugs like ibuprofen, and aspirin, there are high chances of gastritis. “This happens due to the mechanism of these drugs to block prostaglandins, the chemicals aiding in maintaining the integrity of the stomach’s mucosal lining. The line of defense against the stomach’s acid gets compromised and leads to an inflammatory response,” says the expert.

7. Chronic stress

Physical stress is one of the stomach inflammation causes. “Post-operative phase, burns, or prolonged illness can lead to a condition known as ‘stress ulcers’,” says the expert. It is caused by a compromised protective barrier of the stomach’s mucosal layer.

What are the symptoms of stomach inflammation?

Most people with gastritis don’t have any symptoms. Sometimes, gastritis can cause indigestion or bleeding in the stomach, according to the US National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

Other symptoms of gastritis include:

Abdominal pain

Bloating

Flatulence

Sudden loss of appetite

Black coloured poop that indicates bleeding

How to diagnose stomach inflammation?

Stomach inflammation causes are many, and so, doctors use different methods to diagnose gastritis.

Medical examination : Your doctor will study the risk factors associated with gastritis and look for its symptoms.

: Your doctor will study the risk factors associated with gastritis and look for its symptoms. Endoscopy : It works by insertion of a long thin tube, with a camera, into the stomach to check for inflammation.

: It works by insertion of a long thin tube, with a camera, into the stomach to check for inflammation. Tests for Helicobacter pylori : Stool test, breath test, blood tests can help to identify the presence of Helicobacter pylori.

: Stool test, breath test, blood tests can help to identify the presence of Helicobacter pylori. Barium swallow X-ray: This is a specialised X-ray wherein stomach and esophagus get highlighted by making use of a special dye.

What are the ways to treat stomach inflammation?

1. Prescription drugs

After finding out the stomach inflammation causes, you may be given certain drugs that can help to deal with gastritis. For instance, if the cause is detected to be H. pylori infection, antibiotics can be prescribed. “For reducing the production of stomach acid, proton pump inhibitors such as omeprazole, and pantoprazole, or H2 blockers such as ranitidine, and famotidine are recommended,” says the expert.

2. Antacids

Antacids, a combination of compounds with salts of magnesium, calcium, and aluminum as active ingredients, can help to balance out the stomach’s potential hydrogen (pH) levels and maintain its mucosal barrier. They neutralise the acid in the stomach, according to research published in StatPearls in 2023.

3. Vitamin injections

Stomach inflammation causes may be connected to vitamin B12 deficiency, which happens when your body does not get enough of this vitamin. Sometimes, your body is not able to absorb enough vitamin B12 from the food that you eat. “If gastritis is autoimmune in origin, there can be an impairment of absorption of vitamin B12. In such cases, vitamin B12 injections can be of great help,” says the expert.

4. Lifestyle modifications

Giving up drinking and smoking is highly recommended or have them in moderation. “Also, eating small meals, but frequently, can protect the mucosa,” says the expert. Refrain from overconsumption of NSAIDs, which may be one of the stomach inflammation causes.

5. Probiotics

Probiotics for gut health are popular for a reason. They may help to recharge digestive flora and help in healing gastric ulcers, according to research published in the Experimental And Therapeutic Medicine journal in 2016.

After figuring out the causes of stomach inflammation, make sure to get treatment. “If not treated, gastritis can lead to peptic ulcers, which are open sores found in the stomach’s lining. Even blood vessels can get eroded and lead to bleeding,” says Dr Vatsya. Recognise the underlying cause and get proper treatment to avoid any complications.