Insulin resistance: How to spot the signs before the lab tests do?

Being able to spot early signs of insulin resistance can help you make timely lifestyle changes to improve your metabolic health.

If you’re curious about why people promote healthy eating, here’s some important information. Unhealthy eating can lead to serious health issues, and diabetes is one of the most dangerous. Insulin resistance is both a cause and a symptom of diabetes. It also plays a role in metabolic syndrome and high blood pressure. Poor diet and physical inactivity contribute to these problems.

What is insulin resistance?

When you eat, your body breaks down carbohydrates into glucose, which is an important energy source for your cells. Insulin is a hormone made by the pancreas that helps move glucose into your cells. “However, if your cells become insulin-resistant, they stop responding to insulin”, Dr Narendra K Shetty, Naturopathic Doctor, Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Centre, tells Health Shots. This leads to increased glucose in the bloodstream, raising blood sugar levels. High blood sugar can increase your risk for type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome.

What are the signs of insulin resistance?

Your body gives important signals before those results come back. It’s time to pay attention to the signs of insulin resistance before they lead to more serious health problems.

1. Increase in abdominal weight

Are you struggling to keep weight off, especially around your belly? If your weight creeps up even when you try hard, it might not just be about what you eat. Gaining abdominal weight can be a sign of insulin resistance. Dr Shetty notes that “belly fat is more harmful than fat in other areas. This problem often stems from insufficient activity, underscoring the need to include regular exercise in your daily routine.”

2. Lack of energy

Do you often feel tired even when you’ve had enough sleep? Feeling fatigued can be a sign of insulin problems. When your metabolism isn’t working well, your body takes longer to release energy. You might eat healthy foods, but if your body can’t use glucose properly, you’ll still feel exhausted. Noticing this sign early can help you make important changes to your lifestyle.

3. Persistent hunger

Are you experiencing persistent hunger or thirst? This might mean your body isn’t using glucose properly. Insulin resistance can cause increased hunger and frequent cravings. If your regular meals don’t satisfy you, it’s time to look closely at your food choices and how they affect your body.

4. Increased urination

If you notice that you are using the restroom more often than usual, it could be a sign of high blood sugar. When sugar enters your urine, it pulls water with it, causing you to urinate more. This might mean your insulin response is not working properly.

5. A different shade of skin

Have you seen dark patches on your neck or under your arms? This condition, called acanthosis nigricans, is often associated with insulin resistance. High insulin levels in your blood cause dark skin. If you notice these changes, it’s important to talk to a healthcare provider.

6. Numbness and tingling

Do you feel strange sensations in your hands and feet? High blood glucose due to insulin resistance can reduce blood flow. This can cause numbness, tingling, or, eventually, loss of sensation. If you notice these symptoms, it may be time to focus more on your metabolic health.

7. Acne and hair loss

Your skin can show how healthy you are inside. Hormonal changes associated with insulin resistance can cause skin issues such as acne and hair loss. If you’ve seen sudden changes in your skin or hair, insulin resistance might be a factor. Dr Shetty suggests “eating a diet full of fresh fruits and vegetables to help reduce these effects.”

8. Increase in infections

If you often get infections, such as fungal or bacterial ones, it may be linked to high blood sugar levels. High glucose can weaken your immune system, making it harder to fight off infections. If you’ve seen this happen regularly, you should check your insulin sensitivity.

What is the fastest way to treat insulin resistance?

Understanding these symptoms is just the first step; you can take control and make important changes. Dr Shetty highlights that “physical activity is an effective way to combat insulin resistance. Try to get at least 30-40 minutes of aerobic exercise most days of the week. Simple activities like walking, cycling, or dancing can greatly improve your insulin sensitivity.”

It’s also important to have a balanced diet. Choose whole foods that are high in fibre, lean proteins, healthy fats, and lots of fruits and vegetables. Cutting back on processed foods and sugars can greatly improve your health. Also, try to limit alcohol and quit smoking since both can hurt insulin function and your overall health.