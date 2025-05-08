Personalised Content. Daily Newsletters Sign Up
Self Care

Sophia Umansky highlights Mounjaro side effects, fears ‘I’m gonna be bald’

Sophia Umansky faced hair loss after using Mounjaro for rapid weight loss. Is this diabetes drug really safe? Here's what you need to know about its side effects
Written by: Aayushi Gupta
Published On: 8 May 2025, 09:02 am IST
View All Images
Sophia shows dramatic hair loss after taking Mounjaro. Image courtesy: Sophia Umansky | Instagram

Chat with

Sophia Umansky, daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, opened up about a side effect she never anticipated while taking the popular weight-loss drug Mounjaro—hair loss. The 25-year-old took to TikTok to share her experience, posting a candid video that has since sparked conversation about the lesser-known effects of rapid weight loss medications.

“I started Mounjaro about four months ago, and I would say for maybe the past three weeks or month, I’ve noticed a dramatic hair loss situation,” Sophia explained. While showing images of hair clumps she’s lost daily, she added, “You’re not even seeing half of it. It’s way worse than it looks.”

Sophia Umansky says she suffered hair loss after taking Mounjaro

Sophia, who stars on the Netflix series Buying Beverly Hills, demonstrated just how much hair falls out when she simply runs her fingers through it. “I am very lucky that I have so much hair, because at the rate that I’ve been losing it, I’m gonna be bald in about a week,” she joked, though the concern was evident in her voice.

While she started losing hair after starting to take the weight loss drug Mounjaro, she believes that the drug is not the only cause. “I think it’s a direct result of rapid weight loss because of the medication and not eating enough vitamins, protein, all that kind of stuff,” she said.

Sophia Umansky is taking Mounjaro for weight loss. Image courtesy: Sophia Umansky | Instagram

“At the beginning of starting this medication, I was just making sure I was eating enough. I wasn’t really thinking about eating enough protein, vitamins, and all that kind of stuff. So, I think because of that, I have started losing hair.”

What is Mounjaro?

Mounjaro (tirzepatide) is an FDA-approved medication primarily used to manage blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes, according to StatPearls. It works by increasing insulin production, reducing sugar release from the liver, and slowing digestion to help control blood sugar levels.

While not officially approved for weight loss, Mounjaro has gained popularity as an off-label weight loss aid due to its effective appetite-suppressing effects. Its active ingredient, tirzepatide, is also found in Zepbound, a medication that is FDA-approved for weight loss.

Zepbound and Mounjaro belong to a class of drugs known as GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonists, which mimic the action of a gut hormone that helps regulate appetite and digestion.

Mounjaro and hair loss: Is there a link?

Hair loss is not listed among the common side effects of Mounjaro. Typical side effects include nausea, vomiting, and gastrointestinal discomfort. However, Sophia’s case suggests a possible connection between GLP-1 agonist drugs and hair thinning, especially when they lead to significant and fast weight loss.

As per a study published in the Annals of Dermatology, sudden weight loss, whether through diet, surgery, or medications, can shock the body and push hair follicles into a shedding phase called telogen effluvium. Inadequate intake of protein, iron, and other essential nutrients can worsen the issue. Therefore, it’s not uncommon for people who lose a lot of weight quickly to experience hair loss. However, telogen effluvium is typically temporary. Consuming a balanced diet that provides the essential micronutrients and macronutrients can help both prevent and treat telogen effluvium.

What should you do if you are experiencing hair loss on Mounjaro?

If you are taking Mounjaro or another GLP-1 agonist and notice increased hair shedding, speak to your doctor. It is essential to first rule out other causes such as stress, thyroid issues, or nutritional deficiencies. In many cases, improving dietary intake, especially of protein, B vitamins, and iron, can help support healthy hair regrowth. Sophia also revealed that she is putting an effort into taking vitamins and eating protein to combat the side effects of rapid weight loss.

You may also like
Heart Failure: Warning Signs You Shouldn’t Ignore Watch Video
Feeling tired or weak? It may be due to alpha thalassemia Read Article

Related FAQs

Is Mounjaro officially approved for weight loss?

No, Mounjaro is not FDA-approved for weight loss. However, its active ingredient, tirzepatide, is approved for weight loss under the brand name Zepbound.

Is hair loss from rapid weight loss reversible?

Yes, in most cases, hair loss from rapid weight loss (called telogen effluvium) is temporary and reversible once the body’s nutritional needs are met and weight stabilises.

Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Preventive Care, Family Care, Reproductive Care, Self Care

Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.

Related Topics:
About the Author
Aayushi Gupta

Aayushi Gupta is a health writer with a special interest in trends related to diet, fitness, beauty and intimate health. With around 2 years of experience in the wellness industry, she is connected to leading experts and doctors to provide our readers with factually correct information.

Related Stories

View all

Get easily bruised? It may be due to haemophilia B

Self Care

10 biotin-rich foods to boost hair growth

Photo Gallery

Photo Gallery

View all

9 cooling foods to reduce body heat in summer

7 high glycemic foods to avoid with diabetes

Top 6 protein powders for weight loss and muscle gain

6 weight loss diets you won’t want to miss

Hi!
I am

Get AI-powered answers to all your health related queries!

Reproductive Care Self Care Chat Now
Next Story
FOLLOW US ON

MIND

INTIMATE HEALTH

BEAUTY

FITNESS

PREVENTIVE CARE

HEALTHY EATING

WEB STORIES

HEALTH HOROSCOPE

HOW TO

MOM SAYS

PODCASTS

VIDEOS

SHE SLAYS

HEALTH NEWS

NEWSLETTERS

TRENDING TOPICS

TOOLS

LATEST STORIES

DISEASES