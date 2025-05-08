Sophia Umansky highlights Mounjaro side effects, fears ‘I’m gonna be bald’

Sophia Umansky faced hair loss after using Mounjaro for rapid weight loss. Is this diabetes drug really safe? Here's what you need to know about its side effects

Sophia Umansky, daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, opened up about a side effect she never anticipated while taking the popular weight-loss drug Mounjaro—hair loss. The 25-year-old took to TikTok to share her experience, posting a candid video that has since sparked conversation about the lesser-known effects of rapid weight loss medications.

“I started Mounjaro about four months ago, and I would say for maybe the past three weeks or month, I’ve noticed a dramatic hair loss situation,” Sophia explained. While showing images of hair clumps she’s lost daily, she added, “You’re not even seeing half of it. It’s way worse than it looks.”

Sophia Umansky says she suffered hair loss after taking Mounjaro

Sophia, who stars on the Netflix series Buying Beverly Hills, demonstrated just how much hair falls out when she simply runs her fingers through it. “I am very lucky that I have so much hair, because at the rate that I’ve been losing it, I’m gonna be bald in about a week,” she joked, though the concern was evident in her voice.

While she started losing hair after starting to take the weight loss drug Mounjaro, she believes that the drug is not the only cause. “I think it’s a direct result of rapid weight loss because of the medication and not eating enough vitamins, protein, all that kind of stuff,” she said.

“At the beginning of starting this medication, I was just making sure I was eating enough. I wasn’t really thinking about eating enough protein, vitamins, and all that kind of stuff. So, I think because of that, I have started losing hair.”

What is Mounjaro?

Mounjaro (tirzepatide) is an FDA-approved medication primarily used to manage blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes, according to StatPearls. It works by increasing insulin production, reducing sugar release from the liver, and slowing digestion to help control blood sugar levels.

While not officially approved for weight loss, Mounjaro has gained popularity as an off-label weight loss aid due to its effective appetite-suppressing effects. Its active ingredient, tirzepatide, is also found in Zepbound, a medication that is FDA-approved for weight loss.

Zepbound and Mounjaro belong to a class of drugs known as GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonists, which mimic the action of a gut hormone that helps regulate appetite and digestion.

Mounjaro and hair loss: Is there a link?

Hair loss is not listed among the common side effects of Mounjaro. Typical side effects include nausea, vomiting, and gastrointestinal discomfort. However, Sophia’s case suggests a possible connection between GLP-1 agonist drugs and hair thinning, especially when they lead to significant and fast weight loss.

As per a study published in the Annals of Dermatology, sudden weight loss, whether through diet, surgery, or medications, can shock the body and push hair follicles into a shedding phase called telogen effluvium. Inadequate intake of protein, iron, and other essential nutrients can worsen the issue. Therefore, it’s not uncommon for people who lose a lot of weight quickly to experience hair loss. However, telogen effluvium is typically temporary. Consuming a balanced diet that provides the essential micronutrients and macronutrients can help both prevent and treat telogen effluvium.

What should you do if you are experiencing hair loss on Mounjaro?

If you are taking Mounjaro or another GLP-1 agonist and notice increased hair shedding, speak to your doctor. It is essential to first rule out other causes such as stress, thyroid issues, or nutritional deficiencies. In many cases, improving dietary intake, especially of protein, B vitamins, and iron, can help support healthy hair regrowth. Sophia also revealed that she is putting an effort into taking vitamins and eating protein to combat the side effects of rapid weight loss.