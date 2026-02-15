Do you sit for 8 hours a day? Know how prolonged sitting impacts your blood flow

EXPERT SPEAK

Does prolonged sitting affect blood vessel health? Do calf muscles help? Find ways to improve blood flow while working in a sedentary job.

Work culture has shifted subtly in recent years, with a direct impact on how our bodies function. For example, hours spent sitting at desks, multiple virtual meetings, daily commuting, and excessive screen time have normalised the practice of many of us sitting for 8 to 10 hours a day. Although it may not seem so, this can affect vascular function, particularly the return of blood flow from the legs to the heart.

Did you know our calf muscles are referred to as our “peripheral heart”? Whenever we walk or move our ankles or calves, the calf muscles contract and relax. These muscles then contract, compressing our veins and pumping blood upward against gravity toward our heart. The process is called our calf muscle pump. When we are seated and make little or no movement in our lower limbs, our calf muscle pump is switched off. The lower limbs then begin to collect blood.

What causes swollen legs and fatigue?

Poor blood return from the legs may result in heaviness, ankle swelling, visible veins, and fatigue. Prolonged poor venous return can lead to varicose veins, chronic venous insufficiency, and, in some cases, thrombosis. However, many are not aware that the pain they feel in their legs after a hard day of work at the office is an indication of poor venous return.

Is your calf your second heart?

The heart in our chest is commonly regarded as the primary organ in circulation. However, another heart in our limbs, the calf muscles, is equally involved in supporting circulation. The heart pumps blood to the extremities. The heart requires assistance to pump blood back to the heart through the muscles. When this mechanism fails due to inactivity, our circulation is impaired.

How does a sedentary lifestyle affect metabolism?

Modern sedentary habits also reduce overall muscle activity, reduce metabolism, and affect blood vessel elasticity. In the long run, it strains the vascular system, thereby having a greater bearing on possible long-term effects beyond mere leg discomfort.

Do calf raises actually make calves bigger?

The point is that small changes can make a big difference. Standing every 30–45 minutes, taking short walking breaks, stretching calves, rotating ankles, or even simple heel raises right at the desk can reactivate the calf muscle pump. Using stairs, walking while on the phone, or setting reminders to move can greatly enhance blood flow.

What is the purpose of movement?

It is important to recognise that the purpose of movement is not only to promote fitness but also to enhance circulation. Your vascular system is made for motion; it supports both the heart in your chest and the heart in your legs, which are responsible for ensuring healthy blood flow in today’s sedentary work environment.