How are HMPV symptoms different from common cold?

While coughing, runny nose, sore throat and mild fever are overlapping symptoms of hMPV and the common cold, both are not the same. Check out what sets the respiratory infections apart.

The Human Meta Pneumovirus or hMPV is not a new virus. However, with many cases being reported in China in December last year, it rose to prominence, sparking worries of yet another pandemic, such as the Covid-19. As cases started erupting in India too, those in China declined, and it was seen that the symptoms were much milder than those of Covid-19 and could also resolve on its own. While the symptoms of hMPV are similar to those of the common cold, it should not be taken lightly. What sets it apart from the common cold is that it can deteriorate to more severe health conditions such as pneumonia and bronchitis, especially in vulnerable people. If you too are finding it hard to distinguish between the two infections, check out the major similarities and differences.

What is hMPV?

Human Meta Pneumovirus is just like the respiratory syncytial virus, a condition with cold-like symptoms. It belongs to the family Pneumoviridae and there’s been an increase in the number of cases that have been reported out of China. “It is transmitted through droplet, aerosol and fomites transmission. It binds to the mucosa of the nose and gains entry into the lungs. The incubation period can vary between 3 to 6 days. It is found to be more common during winter and fall seasons,” explains internal medicine expert Dr S M Fayaz.

Similarities between common cold and hMPV

Is hMPV and the common cold the same? No, the common cold and human metapneumovirus are not the same though they share some similarities.

1. Respiratory viruses

This virus, as well as the viruses that cause the common cold, both majorly affect the respiratory system. The World Health Organization explains that the Human metapneumovirus is one of the viruses that causes the common cold (upper respiratory infection). The virus belongs to the Pneumoviridae family of viruses, along with the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The same is true for the common cold. They invade the nasal cavity and throat resulting in similar types of symptoms.

2. Overlapping Symptoms

The American Lung Association states that most people with hMPV have mild upper respiratory symptoms like a cold. The US National Institutes of Health states that hMPV and the common cold share similar symptoms, such as coughing, runny nose, sneezing, sore throat, and mild fever. These are common reactions of the immune system to viral infections in the upper respiratory tract.

3. Spread through respiratory droplets.

The next similarity is that both viruses can spread in the same way. “Both are communicable diseases and can spread through respiratory droplets when the patient coughs, sneezes or talks,” says Dr Fayaz. Close exposure to infected people and touching contaminated surfaces can spread them.

4. Seasonal prevalence

The incidence rates of hMPV infection in winter and spring were significantly higher than those in summer and autumn. This is similar to the common cold that also peaks during late winter and early spring, explains the expert. Environmental factors such as temperature and humidity influence the seasonal trends of both.

5. Self-limiting nature

In most cases, both are self-limiting, meaning they resolve on their own without the need for specific antiviral treatments, says Dr Fayaz. If you are infected with either of the two infections, all you need is symptom treatment. Such supportive care, such as hydration and rest, is often sufficient for recovery in healthy individuals.

Differences between hMPV and the common cold

While the two infections have a lot in common, there are some pertinent differences too.

1. Causative agents

The pathogens behind these illnesses differ significantly in their structure and behaviour, even though their effects can appear similar, explains Dr Fayaz. hMPV belongs to the Paramyxoviridae family, genus Metapneumovirus. The common flu or influenza viruses belong to the Orthomyxoviridae family, with primary types being Influenza A, B, and C.

2. Severity of illness

hMPV may cause more dangerous respiratory illnesses, such as bronchitis, pneumonia or wheezing, especially in infants, the elderly and immunocompromised patients, states a study, published in the journal Clinical Microbiology and Infection. Common cold typically only induces mild upper respiratory symptoms that rarely lead to serious complications.

3. Age Group vulnerability

This virus is more likely to cause significant illness in vulnerable populations, which includes infections in babies, young children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems. The common cold affects all age groups fairly evenly, with most individuals recovering quickly regardless of age or health status, explains Dr Fayaz.

4. Diagnostic challenges

Confirmation of hMPV requires specific diagnostic tests, such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR), which is the most frequently and consistently used to detect the infection, says the expert adding that the antigen detection can also be used. Detection of the common cold is mainly based on symptoms and does not need lab results for confirmation.

5. Other complications

Human Meta Pneumovirus complications include lower respiratory tract infections and hospitalisations. “Common cold seldom causes complications, though it may worsen pre-existing conditions such as asthma or cause minor issues like sinus infections,” explains Dr Fayaz.

How does the treatment of the common cold and HMPV vary?

The management of the common cold and HMPV differs mainly based on the severity of the illnesses. “Common cold is often treated with over-the-counter drugs, hydration, rest and symptom relief interventions since it is self-limiting and usually subsides in a few days. HMPV may need intensive care, especially in severe cases or in vulnerable individuals. This may include supplementary oxygen, ventilatory support or hospitalization for complications such as pneumonia or bronchitis,” says Dr Fayaz. Although there are no specific antiviral therapies for either of the conditions, supportive care is individualised to the patient’s needs and HMPV cases often require closer observation.

How to prevent HMPV and the common cold?

Human metapneumovirus prevention is mainly achieved through hygiene practices, such as frequent handwashing, avoiding close contact with infected individuals and disinfecting common surfaces, which are all similar to the prevention of a common cold. “However, HMPV prevention may also require extra precautions in high-risk groups, such as using masks or limiting exposure to protect vulnerable populations like infants, the elderly and immunocompromised individuals,” explains Dr Fayaz.

Unlike the common cold, where vaccination is not feasible due to the variety of viruses, efforts are being made to develop targeted vaccines for HMPV.