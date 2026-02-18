Pancreatic signs: 5 silent symptoms like back pain that are often checked too late

Learn about 5 quiet signs of pancreatic cancer, such as back pain and weight loss. These early signs can improve treatment outcomes.

Pancreatic cancer is often called a “silent” disease because its early symptoms are hard to notice. When symptoms do appear, they can be mild or mistaken for other health problems. Knowing the signs and your personal risk factors is important as early detection of cancer can improve treatment options and outcomes.

Pancreatic cancer is the 12th most common cancer worldwide it is the sixth leading cause of cancer deaths, according to the World Health Organization. “The high death rate is often due to late diagnoses and the aggressive nature of the cancer”, Gastroenterologist Dr S R Mishra, Medanta Hospitals, Gurugram, tells Health Shots. However, recent research published in PNAS in December 2025, has led to a promising triple-drug therapy targeting the KRAS pathway. This new treatment shows that change is possible, even when the statistics look grim.

What are the first signs of pancreatic cancer?

Let’s explore the five silent signs of pancreatic cancer. Even common symptoms such as back pain can indicate a serious condition.

Dull back pain

Initially, back pain may seem benign; you might notice a mild ache or discomfort. However, if the pain persists or worsens over time, it could be a warning sign. “Pancreatic cancer can cause a dull pain that starts in the abdomen and moves to the back”, says the doctor. Ignoring this pain, thinking it’s just a part of getting older or due to daily life stresses? Pay attention to how often the pain occurs and how intense it is. If your back pain continues without a clear reason, especially if you have other symptoms, don’t ignore it.

2. Unintentional weight loss

Unexpected weight loss is important to note. “Unexplained weight loss is common among pancreatic cancer patients. This type of cancer can interfere with digestion and lead to a reduced appetite,” says the expert. People often mistake this symptom for stress or hormonal changes.

3. Jaundice

Yellowing of the skin and eyes may seem harmless, but it is an important sign of your pancreas’s health. Jaundice happens when the bile duct is blocked. “With pancreatic cancer, this is often caused by tumours pressing on nearby areas. If you notice yellowing of the skin, dark urine, or pale stools, seek medical help,” says Dr Mishra. Jaundice can indicate various liver and gallbladder problems; however, when paired with other symptoms, it may also indicate pancreatic pathology.

4. Gastrointestinal issues

It’s important not to ignore symptoms like indigestion, bloating, or nausea; these issues can signal serious health problems. For example, pancreatic cancer can disrupt digestion because the pancreas is responsible for the digestion of food. “If it is not working properly, you might experience ongoing bloating, nausea, or changes in appetite”, says the gastroenterologist. If you have digestive discomfort, talk to a healthcare provider to check for underlying conditions, including cancer.

5. Extreme fatigue

Feeling tired all the time is common; however, if you feel unusually exhausted even after resting, it could be more than just typical tiredness. “Fatigue related to pancreatic cancer often comes from the body reacting to the illness and how it affects metabolism”, says Dr Mishra. This deep tiredness is a clear reason for your fatigue, especially if you have other symptoms.

Can a person live with pancreatic cancer?

The signs of pancreatic cancer can be subtle and might look like less serious health problems. Regular check-ups and discussions about any ongoing or unusual symptoms can help detect issues early, thereby improving outcomes.