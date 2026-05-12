Are you ignoring these 4 silent signs of ovarian cancer?

EXPERT SPEAK

Look for the subtle signs of ovarian cancer. Recognising ongoing symptoms can help with earlier diagnosis and better treatment outcomes.

Ovarian cancer is often referred to as the “silent killer” because its early symptoms are subtle, vague, and easily mistaken for everyday health issues. This lack of clear warning signs means many women are diagnosed at later stages, when treatment is more complex and outcomes less favourable. Raising awareness about these overlooked symptoms is critical to improving survival rates.

Symptoms of ovarian cancer that are often missed

The most common early indicators of ovarian cancer mimic digestive or urinary problems, leading many women to dismiss them.

These include:

Persistent bloating that does not resolve with dietary changes.

Pelvic or abdominal pain is often mistaken for menstrual cramps or gastrointestinal discomfort.

Difficulty eating or feeling full quickly, which may reflect pressure from a growing mass.

Frequent or urgent urination is often misattributed to urinary tract infections.

What makes these symptoms particularly dangerous is their persistence. While occasional bloating or discomfort is normal, symptoms that continue for more than two weeks should prompt medical evaluation. Initial evaluation generally includes a combination of imaging, such as Ultrasound, and blood tests, such as CA-125.

Treatment options

Treatment typically involves a combination of surgery and chemotherapy. Surgical procedures may include removal of the ovaries, fallopian tubes, or uterus, depending on the stage of the disease. Chemotherapy is often used to target remaining cancer cells. In recent years, targeted therapies such as PARP inhibitors and immunotherapy have shown promise, offering new hope for patients. Radiotherapy is occasionally used to control symptoms when cancer has spread to certain locations.

Prevention and risk reduction

While there is no guaranteed way to prevent ovarian cancer, certain strategies can reduce risk. Women with a family history of ovarian or breast cancer should consider genetic counselling and BRCA testing. Oral contraceptives have been shown to lower risk, and preventive surgery may be recommended for those at high genetic risk. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle through a balanced diet and regular exercise also supports overall reproductive health.

Listening to your body matters

Ovarian cancer awareness begins with recognising the subtle signs that are too often ignored. By educating women about persistent symptoms and encouraging timely medical attention, we can improve early detection and outcomes. Awareness, vigilance, and proactive healthcare remain our strongest tools in the fight against this disease.