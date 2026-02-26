Silent heart attack: 5 signs like jaw pain that women often mistake for stress or flu

Here are 5 silent heart attack signs, like jaw pain, fatigue, that women often mistake for stress or the flu, and recognise these symptoms.

There was a time when a runny nose, sneezing, a cough, and wheezing clearly pointed to a cold or flu. But after Covid-19, it’s harder to tell. Did you know these signs might also suggest heart problems? People don’t realise that flu symptoms and heart attack symptoms can be similar, making it difficult to distinguish between the two.

How would I know if I had a silent heart attack?

Dr Kaushal Chhatrapati, Interventional Cardiologist, shares 5 worrying signs of a silent heart attack that may be mistaken for common health issues:

Jaw pain

Jaw pain is often seen as just a result of stress, teeth grinding, or even the flu. However, it can also be an early warning sign of a heart attack, especially in women. The American Heart Association reports that many women feel jaw discomfort before a heart event. This pain usually happens on the left side of the face and feels dull. It may come with other symptoms, which can make it easy to think it’s caused by something else mistakenly. If you ignore these signs, you might overlook an important health alert.

Cardiologist tip: If you have unexplained jaw pain that doesn’t go away or if you also feel tired or dizzy, see a healthcare professional right away.

2. Unexplained fatigue

Everyone feels tired sometimes, but if you have ongoing, unexplained fatigue, it could be a warning sign of a heart attack. Women often think their tiredness is due to busy lives, stress, or not enough sleep. However, Harvard Health research shows that sudden, unusual tiredness may indicate heart problems. In fact, a study by the Heart Foundation found that many women reported feeling tired months before their heart attacks happened.

Cardiologist tip: Listen to your body. If you feel very tired and it affects your daily life, talk to your doctor. They can help detect serious health issues.

3. Shortness of breath

Feeling out of breath after climbing stairs is normal. Still, if you feel short of breath while resting or during light activities, it’s important to pay attention. Many women think this symptom is just due to anxiety or stress. While stress can cause shallow breathing and other anxiety symptoms, a noticeable change in your breathing patterns could indicate heart problems. Women might also feel tightness in their chest, which can make it hard to breathe.

Cardiologist tip: If you have new shortness of breath or other unusual symptoms, it’s important to see a healthcare provider for a complete check-up.

4. Cold sweats

Cold sweats can be a sign of a serious problem. While they are often linked to fever or stress, they can also indicate a heart attack. When your body senses danger, it may activate a stress response that causes sweating, even if you’re not moving. If you experience cold sweats along with nausea or dizziness, it could mean your heart is in trouble. Pay attention to these signs, as they may point to a serious condition.

Cardiologist tip: If you suddenly have cold sweats for no clear reason, especially along with other symptoms, please seek medical advice right away.

5. Lightheadedness or dizziness

Are you feeling dizzy or lightheaded? It’s easy to think this is just due to dehydration, stress, or tiredness. But these symptoms can also be warning signs of heart issues, as they may result from insufficient blood flow. Many women say they feel light-headed before having a heart attack. It’s especially concerning if you also have chest or jaw pain or if you sweat a lot.

Cardiologist tip: If you often feel dizzy, don’t ignore it. This could mean your brain isn’t getting enough blood due to heart problems. It’s important to see your doctor.

Heart health is very important for women, but the statistics are concerning, causing 1 in 3 deaths annually, according to the World Heart Federation. Even with more awareness about heart disease, many women still don’t know their own risk factors. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that heart disease is the top cause of death for women. However, women are less likely than men to recognise the signs of a heart attack.