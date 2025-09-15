Selena Gomez reveals lupus caused arthritis in her fingers! Know if you are at risk too

Selena Gomez shared that lupus led to arthritis in her fingers. Know how the disease impacts daily life and who is more likely to be affected.

Selena Gomez, one of the world’s most recognisable singers and actors, has always been open about her health struggles. In 2013, she was diagnosed with lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease that can affect multiple organs in the body. Since then, Selena has courageously shared not only the big moments, like her life-saving kidney transplant but also the smaller, everyday battles that many might overlook. Recently, on Amy Poehler’s podcast Good Hang, Selena revealed how lupus has caused arthritis in her fingers, making even simple tasks painful.

“I have arthritis in my fingers, and that’s due to my lupus,” she revealed. “So, I remember, before the brand, I was trying to open a water bottle, and it hurt really bad, before I was on the right medication.” Her honesty sheds light on the challenges faced by millions living with lupus.

What is lupus?

Lupus, medically known as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissues. For Selena Gomez, lupus has been more than a medical condition, it has reshaped her life. In 2015, she publicly shared her diagnosis and explained how she had to pause her career to focus on treatment. Doctors emphasize that lupus can affect anyone, but it is more common in women, especially those between the ages of 15 and 45. Symptoms range widely, including joint pain, fatigue, rashes, and even organ complications. Lupus is unpredictable, it can be quiet for months, then flare up suddenly, often without warning.

How does lupus trigger arthritis?

On the podcast, Selena shared how arthritis developed in her fingers due to lupus. Unlike osteoarthritis, which comes from joint wear and tear, lupus arthritis is caused by immune system dysfunction. When the body attacks its own tissues, it leads to:

{{{htmlData}}}

Inflammation and swelling in joints, especially hands, wrists, and knees.

Painful stiffness, particularly in the morning.

Flare-ups that make even simple tasks difficult.

A study published in Maedica, a journal of clinical medicine, notes that around 95 percent of lupus patients experience joint pain. For some, like Selena, it can significantly affect daily life. The disease can cause a wide range of symptoms. Beyond joint pain, other common signs include:

Painless mouth sores

Rashes or inflammation around the eyes

A butterfly-shaped rash across the cheeks and nose

Fatigue and fever

Difficulty breathing or chest pain

Headaches, dizziness, brain fog, or confusion

Sensitivity to light and hair loss

Who is at risk of lupus?

While lupus can affect anyone, women of childbearing age are most at risk. Genetics, hormones, and environmental factors like infections or sunlight exposure may play a role. Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial to prevent serious complications, such as kidney or heart damage.

Side effects of lupus on physical and emotional health

Living with lupus does not just affect the body, it impacts mental health too. A study published in Medicine shows that patients with lupus are at a higher risk of anxiety and depression due to the unpredictability of flare-ups. Selena Gomez has often spoken about her own mental health journey, using her platform to raise awareness and encourage others not to feel alone. Patients with lupus arthritis often struggle emotionally because the pain and fatigue can interfere with work, relationships, and self-image.

Treatment for lupus arthritis

Currently, there is no cure for lupus. However, joint pain and inflammation can be managed with treatments like medicines, exercises and a lupus-friendly diet. Doctors often prescribe disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs), which not only reduce inflammation but also help protect joints from long-term damage.

Lifestyle choices also play a big role. Gentle exercises strengthen the muscles around joints, helping reduce pain and stiffness. Research published in Nutrients highlights that an anti-inflammatory diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats can also ease symptoms.