Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s morning to night routine is a lesson in self-care! Get a sneak peek
Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes heads turn with her charismatic personality and her refined acting skills. But that is not all! The secret to her glowing skin and toned body is in her consistent daily routine.
Ever wondered what a day in the life of an actor looks like? Stop thinking, and check out actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s wellness routine! In a latest social media post, Samantha surprised her fans by taking them through “A Day in My Life” – a special video showcasing her daily morning to night routine, unveiling the secrets of her wellness. In between starting her day with a natural vitamin D dose and ending it with a calming meditation session, there are a whole lot of wellness practices that Samantha follows. And believe us, she proves that self-indulgence is no sin!
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been going the extra mile to take care of her health ever since she has been diagnosed with Myositis. In 2022, the actress revealed that she suffers from the autoimmune condition, which can lead to chronic inflammation of muscles. Her medical condition piqued her curiosity around health issues, which she continues to raise through her controversial podcast ‘Take 20’. But her latest post gives an interesting sneak peek into Samantha’s fitness, skin care and mental health care routine.
10 things Samantha Ruth Prabhu does for her wellness
Samantha is an early riser, and ensures that with her disciplined lifestyle, she is able to fit in wellness practices into her busy schedule. Check out what a day in the life of Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks like!
Wake up early: By 6:30 a.m., Samantha is ready to soak up some morning sunshine and get her daily dose of natural vitamin D. There are multiple health benefits of sunlight exposure, as long as you do it right.
Oil pulling: After her sunshine dose, Samantha goes back to the roots to practiseoil pulling. This ancient Ayurvedic practice involves vigorously swishing oil in the mouth to reap the maximum benefits. It does not only help prevent plaque bulid-up and bacteria, but can also aid in preserving gum health. Maintaining oral health can do a lot of wonders for your overall health too!
Gua Sha: After following her oil-pulling practice, Samantha Ruth Prabhu ensures she uses a Gua Sha tool. People have raved about the benefits of this traditional Chinese practice in which a tool is used to target areas of the body under the skin. This practice helps massage the face, enhances blood circulation, and curbs puffiness for a rejuvenated appearance. Click here if you want to learn how to use a gua sha yourself!
Workout: When the clock strikes 7 a.m, it is time for Samantha to head to the gym for her daily workout. This involves a wholesome session of cardio and strength training, including weightlifting, to improve her body posture, maintain flexibility and build muscle strength.
Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s video right here!
Prayer and Gratitude: Samantha’s day is never complete without practising gratitude and seeking blessings from the Almighty. After her daily hectic workout, she takes time to indulge in spiritual practices that help her stay grounded. In the video, she is seen lighting a lamp.
LED eye mask: When she is all set to step out for the day’s work, she uses time during her car journey to rejuvenate her eyes. Just like our skin, our eyes are also delicate organs that need utmost care, and Samantha seems to take note of that. Samantha uses an LED eye mask for her eye care routine. This technique employs light-emitting diodes to target the soft and delicate skin around the eyes, helping curb dark circles, puffiness and fine lines.
Ice water dip: After reaching the set at around 9 a.m., she uses an ice water dip prior to applying make-up. This involves dunking her face in ice-cold water to alleviate puffiness, tighten pores, and boost circulation, resulting in a fresh and glowing complexion.
Red light therapy: It seems like Samantha is very careful about her skin even post-shoot as she indulges in red light therapy. This treatment makes use of low-level red LEDs to boost collagen production, curb signs of wrinkles, improve skin tone and promote healing, resulting in radiant-looking, youthful skin.
Pickleball time: All work, and no play, can make anyone dull! So, Samantha Ruth Prabhu fills her evening with some play time. She enjoys playing pickleball, a game that has garnered a lot of attention in the recent past. It is a paddle sport which is almost like tennis or badminton. It can be physically challenging, and can keep the mind stress-free.
Meditation: Before she retires for the day, Samantha Ruth Prabhu takes out 30 minutes to meditate. Meditation can be done in the morning or night, whenever it is convenient for a person. It gives you time to self-reflect and feel a sense of calm after a day of chaos. In the past, Samantha shared her thought on meditation, and said: “A meditative state is my most powerful source of strength. Of calm. Of connection. And of clarity… Who would have thought that something so simple could be so powerful (white heart emoji).”
