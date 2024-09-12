Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s morning to night routine is a lesson in self-care! Get a sneak peek

Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes heads turn with her charismatic personality and her refined acting skills. But that is not all! The secret to her glowing skin and toned body is in her consistent daily routine.

Ever wondered what a day in the life of an actor looks like? Stop thinking, and check out actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s wellness routine! In a latest social media post, Samantha surprised her fans by taking them through “A Day in My Life” – a special video showcasing her daily morning to night routine, unveiling the secrets of her wellness. In between starting her day with a natural vitamin D dose and ending it with a calming meditation session, there are a whole lot of wellness practices that Samantha follows. And believe us, she proves that self-indulgence is no sin!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been going the extra mile to take care of her health ever since she has been diagnosed with Myositis. In 2022, the actress revealed that she suffers from the autoimmune condition, which can lead to chronic inflammation of muscles. Her medical condition piqued her curiosity around health issues, which she continues to raise through her controversial podcast ‘Take 20’. But her latest post gives an interesting sneak peek into Samantha’s fitness, skin care and mental health care routine.

10 things Samantha Ruth Prabhu does for her wellness

Samantha is an early riser, and ensures that with her disciplined lifestyle, she is able to fit in wellness practices into her busy schedule. Check out what a day in the life of Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks like!