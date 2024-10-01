Runner’s Itch: The reason why you feel itchy after a run

Chat with
Running is an easy and effective form of exercise that you can do anywhere and anytime. It is a popular form of exercise because you don’t need any equipment, and offers numerous health benefits such as weight management, improved heart health and stress reduction. However, many runners experience an unpleasant sensation commonly referred to as runner’s itch. Itching in the legs and thighs is a common symptom of runner’s itch. The itching may get so intense that you may have to stop in the middle of a run to scratch your legs or you may experience it after your workout. It is usually not a cause for concern, but sometimes you may need to explore treatment options.
Most runners, whether they are beginners or professionals, will have a skin disorder, as per research published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology in 2006. Runner’s itch is one of the skin problems that people may experience. It is a sensation of itching that often occurs during or after a run, particularly in the legs, thighs, and lower abdomen. “This itchiness is usually harmless and temporary, although it can be uncomfortable,” says dermatologist Dr Vijay Singhal.
It can affect both beginners and experienced runners, though it tends to be more common in people who are new to running or who have taken a break from the activity and are starting again.
While runner’s itch can occur during various forms of exercise, it is especially noticeable in activities that involve prolonged periods of continuous movement, like jogging or running. The symptoms are:
“The symptoms generally pop up a few minutes into the run and may persist for some time after the exercise. They tend to diminish once the body becomes accustomed to regular exercise,” says the expert.
“Yes, runner’s itch is a common and normal phenomenon experienced by many runners, especially those who are new to the activity or have returned after a period of inactivity,” says the expert. While it can be frustrating, it is not typically a sign of a serious medical condition. However, in rare cases, runner’s itch could be related to other conditions such as exercise-induced urticaria or dermatological issues like dry skin or eczema. Exercise-induced urticaria is a rare condition, which manifests as flushing, and hives after an exercise, as per research published in Cureus in 2022. If the itching is accompanied by more severe symptoms such as hives, wheezing, difficulty breathing, or dizziness, you need to seek medical attention.
There are several factors that can contribute to runner’s itch:
When you start running, your heart pumps more blood to your muscles so that it can meet the increased demand for oxygen. This sudden surge in blood flow causes the capillaries and arteries to expand, which can stimulate nerve endings in the skin, leading to itching.
As blood vessels dilate during exercise, they may trigger nerve fibers that send itching signals to the brain. “This is a natural response following exercise, but it can feel irritating,” says Dr Singhal.
When you run, your body temperature rises, causing your skin to sweat and your pores to open. The combination of heat, sweat, and friction between your clothes and skin can contribute to the itchiness.
Dry skin can exacerbate the symptoms of runner’s itch. “If you have dry skin, the sensation of itching may be more intense during and after a run, especially in cold or dry weather,” says the expert.
Histamine may be intimately involved with skeletal muscle during and after a workout session, as per the Journal Of Applied Physiology in 2017. “It is a chemical involved in the body’s immune response and can dilate blood vessels and cause an itching sensation,” says the expert.
In some cases, runner’s itch may be a symptom of exercise-induced urticaria, a condition where physical exertion causes hives to appear on the skin. This is usually triggered by an increase in the temperature of the body.
There are several ways to alleviate the symptoms if they become bothersome:
Proper hydration is key to maintaining skin health. “Drinking enough water before, during, and after your run can help keep your skin hydrated and reduce the severity of itching,” says the expert.
Whether you are running or not, dry skin is more prone to itching. Applying a moisturiser before your run can help keep your skin hydrated and reduce the friction that might contribute to runner’s itch.
Aloe vera gel can help in reducing itching, according to research published in the Journal Of Caring Sciences in 2022. So, to get rid of itchy legs, directly apply aloe vera gel to the affected area.
“If you suspect histamine release is causing your symptoms, taking an over-the-counter antihistamine before running may help alleviate the itching,” says the expert. However, consult with your doctor before incorporating medications into your fitness routine.
If the itching becomes unbearable during your run, take a short break to cool down. Walk for a few minutes to allow your body temperature to decrease, and the itching should subside.
Tight, non-breathable clothes can trap sweat and heat against your skin, exacerbating the itchiness. Wearing loose, moisture-wicking fabrics can help minimise discomfort by allowing your skin to breathe and reducing friction.
It may not be possible to prevent runner’s itch. But if you are new to running or returning after a long break, ease into your workout routine. “Start slow, as gradually increasing the intensity and duration of your runs will allow your body to adapt to the increased blood flow over time, reducing the chances of experiencing runner’s itch,” says Dr Singhal.
Runner’s itch is a common and usually harmless condition that affects many runners. It is primarily caused by increased blood flow, and changes in body temperature during exercise. While the itching can be uncomfortable, it typically subsides as your body adjusts to regular physical activity. By staying hydrated, moisturising, and wearing appropriate clothes, you can manage and reduce the runner’s itch symptoms.
