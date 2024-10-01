Runner’s Itch: The reason why you feel itchy after a run

Ever experienced itching in your legs and thighs after running? It may be due to runner's itch, which can cause discomfort. Know how to treat runner's itch.

Running is an easy and effective form of exercise that you can do anywhere and anytime. It is a popular form of exercise because you don’t need any equipment, and offers numerous health benefits such as weight management, improved heart health and stress reduction. However, many runners experience an unpleasant sensation commonly referred to as runner’s itch. Itching in the legs and thighs is a common symptom of runner’s itch. The itching may get so intense that you may have to stop in the middle of a run to scratch your legs or you may experience it after your workout. It is usually not a cause for concern, but sometimes you may need to explore treatment options.

What is runner’s itch?

Most runners, whether they are beginners or professionals, will have a skin disorder, as per research published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology in 2006. Runner’s itch is one of the skin problems that people may experience. It is a sensation of itching that often occurs during or after a run, particularly in the legs, thighs, and lower abdomen. “This itchiness is usually harmless and temporary, although it can be uncomfortable,” says dermatologist Dr Vijay Singhal.

It can affect both beginners and experienced runners, though it tends to be more common in people who are new to running or who have taken a break from the activity and are starting again.

What are the symptoms of runner’s itch?

While runner’s itch can occur during various forms of exercise, it is especially noticeable in activities that involve prolonged periods of continuous movement, like jogging or running. The symptoms are:

Itching in the thighs and legs is the most common symptom, and it often feels like a tickling or stinging sensation under the skin.

In some cases, the skin may become red or develop blotches in the affected areas.

Some people who are into running may experience a tingling in their legs.

A mild burning feeling may accompany the itching, particularly if you continue running despite the discomfort.

Though rare, slight swelling can occur in areas where the itching is more pronounced.

“The symptoms generally pop up a few minutes into the run and may persist for some time after the exercise. They tend to diminish once the body becomes accustomed to regular exercise,” says the expert.

Is runner’s itch normal?

“Yes, runner’s itch is a common and normal phenomenon experienced by many runners, especially those who are new to the activity or have returned after a period of inactivity,” says the expert. While it can be frustrating, it is not typically a sign of a serious medical condition. However, in rare cases, runner’s itch could be related to other conditions such as exercise-induced urticaria or dermatological issues like dry skin or eczema. Exercise-induced urticaria is a rare condition, which manifests as flushing, and hives after an exercise, as per research published in Cureus in 2022. If the itching is accompanied by more severe symptoms such as hives, wheezing, difficulty breathing, or dizziness, you need to seek medical attention.

What are the causes of runner’s itch?

There are several factors that can contribute to runner’s itch:

1. Increased blood flow

When you start running, your heart pumps more blood to your muscles so that it can meet the increased demand for oxygen. This sudden surge in blood flow causes the capillaries and arteries to expand, which can stimulate nerve endings in the skin, leading to itching.

2. Nerve stimulation

As blood vessels dilate during exercise, they may trigger nerve fibers that send itching signals to the brain. “This is a natural response following exercise, but it can feel irritating,” says Dr Singhal.

3. Temperature changes

When you run, your body temperature rises, causing your skin to sweat and your pores to open. The combination of heat, sweat, and friction between your clothes and skin can contribute to the itchiness.

4. Dry skin

Dry skin can exacerbate the symptoms of runner’s itch. “If you have dry skin, the sensation of itching may be more intense during and after a run, especially in cold or dry weather,” says the expert.

5. Histamine release

Histamine may be intimately involved with skeletal muscle during and after a workout session, as per the Journal Of Applied Physiology in 2017. “It is a chemical involved in the body’s immune response and can dilate blood vessels and cause an itching sensation,” says the expert.

6. Exercise-induced urticaria

In some cases, runner’s itch may be a symptom of exercise-induced urticaria, a condition where physical exertion causes hives to appear on the skin. This is usually triggered by an increase in the temperature of the body.

How to treat runner’s itch?

There are several ways to alleviate the symptoms if they become bothersome:

1. Stay hydrated

Proper hydration is key to maintaining skin health. “Drinking enough water before, during, and after your run can help keep your skin hydrated and reduce the severity of itching,” says the expert.

2. Moisturise regularly

Whether you are running or not, dry skin is more prone to itching. Applying a moisturiser before your run can help keep your skin hydrated and reduce the friction that might contribute to runner’s itch.

3. Use aloe vera gel

Aloe vera gel can help in reducing itching, according to research published in the Journal Of Caring Sciences in 2022. So, to get rid of itchy legs, directly apply aloe vera gel to the affected area.

4. Take antihistamines

“If you suspect histamine release is causing your symptoms, taking an over-the-counter antihistamine before running may help alleviate the itching,” says the expert. However, consult with your doctor before incorporating medications into your fitness routine.

5. Cool down

If the itching becomes unbearable during your run, take a short break to cool down. Walk for a few minutes to allow your body temperature to decrease, and the itching should subside.

6. Wear breathable clothes

Tight, non-breathable clothes can trap sweat and heat against your skin, exacerbating the itchiness. Wearing loose, moisture-wicking fabrics can help minimise discomfort by allowing your skin to breathe and reducing friction.

It may not be possible to prevent runner’s itch. But if you are new to running or returning after a long break, ease into your workout routine. “Start slow, as gradually increasing the intensity and duration of your runs will allow your body to adapt to the increased blood flow over time, reducing the chances of experiencing runner’s itch,” says Dr Singhal.

Runner’s itch is a common and usually harmless condition that affects many runners. It is primarily caused by increased blood flow, and changes in body temperature during exercise. While the itching can be uncomfortable, it typically subsides as your body adjusts to regular physical activity. By staying hydrated, moisturising, and wearing appropriate clothes, you can manage and reduce the runner’s itch symptoms.