Ignoring ingrown toenails can be harmful: What every diabetic must know

Foot health often takes a backseat until discomfort begins to interfere with daily life. An ingrown toenail, medically known as onychocryptosis, occurs when the edge of the toenail grows into the surrounding skin instead of growing outward. While it may begin with mild tenderness or redness, the condition can become particularly dangerous in people with diabetes.
“Many people dismiss an ingrown toenail as a minor discomfort, but for someone living with diabetes, this seemingly small issue can quickly escalate into a serious medical concern. Early diagnosis and timely treatment are crucial because what starts as mild pain or swelling may progress to severe infection requiring surgical intervention,” Dr Pankaj Sharma, Metabolic Surgeon (for Diabetes), Fortis Hospital, tells Health Shots.
The connection between diabetes and foot complications is well established. High blood sugar levels can damage nerves and blood vessels over time, leading to reduced sensation and poor circulation in the feet. As a result, even a small cut, blister, or ingrown toenail may go unnoticed or heal slowly. This creates an ideal environment for infection to develop and spread.
Ingrown toenails can develop for several reasons, many of which are linked to everyday habits.
For individuals with diabetes, an ingrown toenail is more than a local nail problem. “Many diabetic patients experience neuropathy, which reduces their ability to feel pain or discomfort.” Because sensation is compromised, they may not notice redness, swelling or infection until the condition becomes advanced,” explains Dr Sharma.
Reduced blood circulation further complicates the issue. When blood supply to the feet is poor, healing slows down, and the body’s ability to fight infection weakens. What initially appears as mild redness may soon develop into pus formation, severe inflammation or tissue damage. In advanced cases, the infection may spread beyond the skin and involve deeper tissues or even the bone. Such situations may require surgical treatment and prolonged medical care.
Recognising symptoms early can prevent complications:
Early-stage ingrown toenails may be managed with proper wound care, antibiotics when necessary, and correction of nail-cutting habits. However, if infection persists or the nail repeatedly grows inward, minor surgical procedures may be required to remove part or all of the affected nail. “Patients often try home remedies for too long, which delays treatment. Seeking medical advice early can prevent complications and avoid unnecessary surgery,” says Dr Sharma.
Preventive foot care is especially important for people with diabetes. Daily inspection of the feet, maintaining hygiene, wearing comfortable footwear and trimming nails correctly can significantly reduce the risk. Dr Pankaj Sharma summed up and said, “Diabetes demands extra attention to foot health. An ingrown toenail may appear insignificant, but ignoring it can have serious consequences. Timely care and awareness remain the best protection against preventable foot complications.”
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